Dry, Cooler Weather Wednesday and Thursday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A dry airmass has rushed into southern Texas. Cool Great Plains air will lower temperatures tonight and Wednesday night with low humidity. Winds will slowly diminish tonight. Daytimes will be bright and sunny with lighter winds. Moist air will arrive aloft above the cool airmass with increasing clouds Friday.
Weather Alert: Cold Front Brings Strong Winds and Changing Temperatures in Rio Grande
Strong winds are expected in the Lower Rio Grande Valley due to a low-level jet with wind speeds of 55 knots. This may lead to Wind Advisories in coastal counties and the barrier islands. Rain chances are low, but there is a possibility of thunderstorms forming that may be strong with gusty winds and lightning.
Light Snow North; 1″ Rains around DFW
* * WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WISE, DENTON AND COLLIN COUNTIES * *. HEAVY RAINS AND SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS MOST OF THE DAY. ACCUMULATING SNOW POSSIBLE IN WISE, DENTON AND COLLIN COUNTIES. HIGH NEAR 45. WINDS NORTHEAST 10-20 MPH. TONIGHT…RAIN ENDING, WINDY AND COLDER.. (RAINFALL TOTALS AROUND 1″) LOWS...
Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick
Monday will be pleasant with afternoon highs rebounding into the mid-to-upper 50s. Clouds move back in by the later afternoon ahead of our next storm system moving in from the southwest. Widespread rain returns to the area early Tuesday morning through the afternoon hours. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible, but...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/24/23 PM
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/24/23: A strong Winter storm system has moved into West Texas on this morning bringing colder air and areas of rain changing over to snow across the northern Permian Basin...southeast New Mexico and into the Guadalupe mountains. Accumulations look to be light but could be up to 1 to 2 inches in these areas. Further south...a rain/snow mix is expected across the Midland/Odessa area with little to no accumulation expected. Travel problems will be limited but bridges and overpasses will have slick spots through Wednesday morning.
High winds all day, severe storms possible tonight
Today will be blustery and warm ahead of a cold front that could bring severe storms. “Get ready for an active weather day as a powerful storm system moves our way out of Texas,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone warned.
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
Video shows snowy conditions in Texoma
Snow began falling in the western areas of Texoma before sunrise and made it to Wichita Falls around 9 a.m. Tuesday, January 24.
All modes of severe weather possible tomorrow | Timing and impacts
HOUSTON (CW39) – Wide spread showers and thunderstorms will move into SE Texas tomorrow. This is one of those rare days where I am going with 100% chance of rain for the forecasted area. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk of severe weather for areas south of I-10. North of I-10, threats are lessened, but still present, don’t completely let your guard down.
Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week
Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of The Area
Winter Weather Advisory in Bluish-Purple Shaded Area. Wind Advisory in Tan. Winter Weather Advisory Remains In Effect from Noon today until Midnight Tonight. * WHAT – Expect wet snow, with total accumulations of less. than three inches possible, mainly on elevated and grassy. surfaces. * WHERE – Western north...
RAW: TX:SEVERE WX-POSSIBILE TORNADO DAMAGE
Rainfall totals for San Antonio and South Texas
SAN ANTONIO — It took more than three weeks of the new year, but Tuesday morning brought healthy showers and sorely needed rain to the San Antonio metro, which for months has experienced extreme or exceptional drought. It remains to be seen whether the Tuesday rain was enough to...
National Weather Service Issues Special Weather Statement
Colder conditions and widespread precipitation from an approaching winter storm are expected to combine across the area on Tuesday. This will mean a widespread cold rain across west central Texas with totals up to an inch. However, across some portions mainly north of I-20, some of the precipitation may end...
Power outages across Central Texas on Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — As much needed rain comes across the Central Texas area, some residents might be waking up to the sound of raindrops and no power. Here's a brief look at the current outages across the area:. Pedernales Electric Co-op As of 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, six...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Texas history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
WATCH LIVE | Confirmed tornado on ground in Southeast Texas headed toward Orange
BEAUMONT, Texas — With multiple Southeast Texas counties and other counties across the state under tornado watches and warnings Tuesday, officials are warning residents to take necessary precaution. A tornado is on the ground near Taylor Landing in Southeast Texas. A squall line of thunderstorms, some possibly severe, is...
'Hazardous' Winter Storm On Its Way To Texas, But Will It Snow?
A "hazardous" winter storm is expected to bring rain and wintry precipitation to Texas early next week, but can we expect snow?. Some models indicate there's a possibility of snow Tuesday (January 24), but the reality is that temperatures will drop into the 40s for most of the day and we'll be stuck with just cold rain in North Texas, WFAA reports. Sleet mixing with cold rain could also happen. Tuesday night, drier, colder air will move into the region and temperatures could get close to freezing.
RAW: TX:SEVERE WX-POSSIBLE TORNADO RIPS ROOF OFF OF APT
