Texas State

kgns.tv

Dry, Cooler Weather Wednesday and Thursday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A dry airmass has rushed into southern Texas. Cool Great Plains air will lower temperatures tonight and Wednesday night with low humidity. Winds will slowly diminish tonight. Daytimes will be bright and sunny with lighter winds. Moist air will arrive aloft above the cool airmass with increasing clouds Friday.
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Light Snow North; 1″ Rains around DFW

* * WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WISE, DENTON AND COLLIN COUNTIES * *. HEAVY RAINS AND SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS MOST OF THE DAY. ACCUMULATING SNOW POSSIBLE IN WISE, DENTON AND COLLIN COUNTIES. HIGH NEAR 45. WINDS NORTHEAST 10-20 MPH. TONIGHT…RAIN ENDING, WINDY AND COLDER.. (RAINFALL TOTALS AROUND 1″) LOWS...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

Monday will be pleasant with afternoon highs rebounding into the mid-to-upper 50s. Clouds move back in by the later afternoon ahead of our next storm system moving in from the southwest. Widespread rain returns to the area early Tuesday morning through the afternoon hours. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible, but...
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/24/23 PM

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/24/23: A strong Winter storm system has moved into West Texas on this morning bringing colder air and areas of rain changing over to snow across the northern Permian Basin...southeast New Mexico and into the Guadalupe mountains. Accumulations look to be light but could be up to 1 to 2 inches in these areas. Further south...a rain/snow mix is expected across the Midland/Odessa area with little to no accumulation expected. Travel problems will be limited but bridges and overpasses will have slick spots through Wednesday morning.
ODESSA, TX
WFAA

It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

All modes of severe weather possible tomorrow | Timing and impacts

HOUSTON (CW39) – Wide spread showers and thunderstorms will move into SE Texas tomorrow. This is one of those rare days where I am going with 100% chance of rain for the forecasted area. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk of severe weather for areas south of I-10. North of I-10, threats are lessened, but still present, don’t completely let your guard down.
TEXAS STATE
texasbreaking.com

Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week

Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of The Area

Winter Weather Advisory in Bluish-Purple Shaded Area. Wind Advisory in Tan. Winter Weather Advisory Remains In Effect from Noon today until Midnight Tonight. * WHAT – Expect wet snow, with total accumulations of less. than three inches possible, mainly on elevated and grassy. surfaces. * WHERE – Western north...
TEXAS STATE
brady-today.com

National Weather Service Issues Special Weather Statement

Colder conditions and widespread precipitation from an approaching winter storm are expected to combine across the area on Tuesday. This will mean a widespread cold rain across west central Texas with totals up to an inch. However, across some portions mainly north of I-20, some of the precipitation may end...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Power outages across Central Texas on Tuesday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — As much needed rain comes across the Central Texas area, some residents might be waking up to the sound of raindrops and no power. Here's a brief look at the current outages across the area:. Pedernales Electric Co-op As of 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, six...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Texas history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

'Hazardous' Winter Storm On Its Way To Texas, But Will It Snow?

A "hazardous" winter storm is expected to bring rain and wintry precipitation to Texas early next week, but can we expect snow?. Some models indicate there's a possibility of snow Tuesday (January 24), but the reality is that temperatures will drop into the 40s for most of the day and we'll be stuck with just cold rain in North Texas, WFAA reports. Sleet mixing with cold rain could also happen. Tuesday night, drier, colder air will move into the region and temperatures could get close to freezing.
TEXAS STATE

