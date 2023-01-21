ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’: All The Awards The Movie Has Won in 2023

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJrXd_0kM4JQpH00
Image Credit: Shutterstock
  • The Banshees of Inisherin is an award-winning film directed by Martin McDonagh.
  • In 2023, the movie has been nominated for over 293 awards and has already won 102 of them.
  • On Jan. 10, 2023, the film was awarded a total of three Golden Globe Awards!

The Banshees of Inisherin is a hit movie that was released on Oct. 21, 2022. The Martin McDonagh-directed project stars many talented actors including Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and more. Martin’s film has a run-time of one hour and 54 minutes and is categorized as a comedy/drama movie. Since the Oct. release of The Banshees of Inisherin, the unique project has already won 102 awards. Below is a closer look at the movie’s wins and a few notable nominations, according to IMDb!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gMzTb_0kM4JQpH00
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ co-stars Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson. (Shutterstock)

Golden Globes

Best Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy

When the film took home the Best Motion Picture award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, 2023, the film’s producer, Graham Broadbent, thanked many people during his acceptance speech. “We had a very happy time making this film in Ireland,” he began. “We’re still friends at the end of it… we still speak to each other so that’s a good thing.” He went on to note the “wonderful” cast and crew who worked on the film, along with paying gratitude to Colin, Kerry, Brendan, and more.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy

When Colin won the Best Performance by an Actor award that evening, he made sure to thank his co-star. “Brendan, I love you so much,” the 46-year-old began. “To get to cohabitate this creative space with you everyday. All I did when I came to work everyday was aspire to be your equal, I’m not saying I even got there but the aspiration kept me going.”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Martin took home the award for Best Screenplay that evening and thanked the two stars of the film in his acceptance speech. “I wrote this script for the two stars in my film – Jenny the donkey and Minnie the horse,” he joked. “No, I wrote this film for Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson and their beautiful nuanced performances just blew me out of the water as usual.” He concluded by saying that he loves the actors for their “brilliance onscreen and kindness offscreen.”

Additional Golden Globe Nominations

The film was also nominated for an additional five awards and although they did not win these they are listed below.

  • Best Director – Motion Picture
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Brendan Gleeson
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Barry Keoghan.
  • Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Carter Burwell.
  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Kerry Condon.

Screen Actors Guild Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2quO_0kM4JQpH00
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ was released in Oct. 2022. (Shutterstock)

The Screen Actors Guild Awards is another awards organization that has nominated The Banshees of Inisherin for its outstanding work. The awards ceremony is set to take place on Feb. 26, 2023, and as such, the following are only the nominations that the movie has earned.

  • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Brendan Gleeson
  • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Barry Keoghan
  • Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Kerry Condon, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, and Barry Keoghan
  • Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Kerry Condon
  • Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Colin Farrell

Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony, AKA The Oscars, will take place on March 12, 2023, and will be hosted by TV personality Jimmy Kimmel. The nominees will be announced on Jan. Jan. 24, 2022, and will likely see a few nods for The Banshees of Inisherin.

Critics Choice

It’s no surprise that the movie also earned nearly a dozen Critics Choice Award nominations at the 2023 ceremony. Not only did Colin, Martin, and Brendan, earn nominations here as well, but so did the entire cast for the Best Picture category. Despite the film not taking home these nine nominations, they are listed below.

  • Best Acting Ensemble
  • Best Comedy Movie
  • Best Actor
  • Best Director
  • Best Original Screenplay
  • Best Picture
  • Best Supporting Actor/ Actress: Barry, Brendan, and Kerry.

BAFTA Awards

Finally, another major award show that nominated Martin’s film includes the BAFTAs, AKA The British Academy Film Awards. The ceremony will take place on Feb. 19, 2023, however, the nominations were announced on Jan. 19, 2023. Below are the 10 nominations The Banshees of Inisherin earned for the BAFTAs.

  • Best Supporting Actor: Brendan Gleeson
  • Best Film: Graham Broadben, Peter Czernin, and Martin McDonagh
  • Outstanding British Film of the Year: Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, and Peter Czernin
  • Best Director: Martin McDonagh
  • Best Leading Actor: Colin Farrell
  • Best Supporting Actress/ Actor: Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan
  • Best Editing: Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
  • Original Score: Carter Burwell
  • Best Screenplay (Original): Martin McDonagh

Honorable Mentions

Although The Banshees of Inisherin earned nominations at some of the most prestigious award organizations, some smaller organizations are worth noting. Below are a few honorable mentions that the film either won or was nominated for.

  • Atlanta Film Critics Circle – (Winners) Best Actor Colin Farrell and Best Screenplay: Martin McDonagh
  • Directors Guild of America, USA – (Nominated) Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film: Martin McDonagh
  • Golden Tomato Awards (Rotten Tomatoes) – (Winner) Best Comedy Movie

Comments / 1

Related
toofab.com

2023 Oscar Nominations and Snubs -- The Full List

Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's event, held in March. On Tuesday morning, "Sound of Metal" star Riz Ahmed and "M3GAN" star Allison Williams were tapped to announce the nominations for the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Angela Bassett made history, becoming the first actor from a Marvel movie to be...
AFP

Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

His recent hit film "Elvis" is an Oscars frontrunner, but Tom Hanks was left all shook up Monday as he earned three nominations from the Razzies, which "celebrate" the year's worst films. A press release from organizers of the Razzies dubbed Hanks' "Elvis" role as "2022's most widely derided performance," and piled on a further nomination for "worst screen couple" to "Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)." 
ScreenCrush

Razzies Announce Nominees For the Worst Movies of 2022

It was not a good year for Tom Hanks, at least according to the Razzie Awards, the most famous awards in the world dedicated to terrible movies. The Razzies just announced their nominees for the worst in cinema of 2022, and Hanks, one of America’s most beloved actors for decades, managed to snag three Razzie nominations in three different categories.
thedigitalfix.com

Meryl Streep thought she was being badly insulted by Jennifer Lawrence

Meryl Streep was convinced that Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Timothée Chalamet were constantly insulting her while filming 2021 Netflix movie Don’t Look Up. In the satirical disaster comedy movie, Streep played the president of the United States who failed to react to the news that a world-ending comet was going to strike Earth.
HollywoodLife

Andrea Riseborough: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Who Scored Oscar Nod After Celeb Support

Andrea received her first Oscar nomination for To Leslie. Celebrities rallied and campaigned for her to get a nod. Andrea has been acting since 2005. Andrea Riseborough was one of the surprise (but well-deserved) nominees when the 2023 Oscar nominations were announced on January 24. Her road to an Oscar nomination is an incredible one. After a stunning performance in the film To Leslie, Andrea was recognized by the Academy.
Collider

'SNL': Aubrey Plaza and Sharon Stone Team Up for Film Noir Sketch

Imagine if Janet Snakehole from Parks and Recreation took over Aubrey Plaza's body. Well, that's basically what happened on Saturday Night Live. Plaza was hosting with musical guest Sam Smith and while she knocked every single sketch out of the park, it was intriguing to see a character described as a "black widow" appear in the film noir sketch and not have it just be Janet Snakehole from Parks and Recreation back in the flesh. The sketch came at the end of the night and it was one of the funnier sketches of the episode.
EW.com

Chloe Fineman reprises Jennifer Coolidge impersonation in 'Black Lotus' spoof on SNL

Chloe Fineman reprised her spot-on Jennifer Coolidge impression for an inevitable The White Lotus spoof on Saturday Night Live. Fineman donned her best Monica Vitti (or, uh, Peppa Pig) garb for "The Black Lotus," a sketch centered on Black hotel staff at a luxury resort unmoved by the antics of their wealthy tourist guests. Host Aubrey Plaza traded in her persona as Harper for a no-nonsense employee who takes direction from no one, while Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim, and Punkie Johnson showed no discretion and kept their noses out of their messy guests' businesses.
Popculture

Benedict Cumberbatch Reportedly Eyed to Play Music Legend in Upcoming Movie

An exciting new rumor for movie buffs and music fans came out this weekend: Benedict Cumberbatch may be playing Pete Seeger in a movie going into production soon. Film critic Jeff Sneider first shared the news on The Hot Mic podcast on Thursday, but it remains unconfirmed. Still, Sneider and podcast host John Rocha agreed that there were plenty of reasons this story might be reliable.
startattle.com

Marlowe (2023 movie) trailer, release date, Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger

In late 1930’s Bay City, a brooding, down on his luck detective is hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress. Startattle.com – Marlowe 2023. Production : Parallel Film Productions / Hills Productions AIE / Davis-Films / H2L Media Group / Nickel City Pictures / Storyboard Media / Aperture Media Partners / Elipsis Capital / Jeff Rice Films / Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
287K+
Followers
26K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy