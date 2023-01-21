‘The Banshees of Inisherin’: All The Awards The Movie Has Won in 2023

Image Credit: Shutterstock

The Banshees of Inisherin is an award-winning film directed by Martin McDonagh.

On Jan. 10, 2023, the film was awarded a total of three Golden Globe Awards!

The Banshees of Inisherin is a hit movie that was released on Oct. 21, 2022. The Martin McDonagh-directed project stars many talented actors including Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and more. Martin’s film has a run-time of one hour and 54 minutes and is categorized as a comedy/drama movie. Since the Oct. release of The Banshees of Inisherin, the unique project has already won 102 awards. Below is a closer look at the movie’s wins and a few notable nominations, according to IMDb!

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ co-stars Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson. (Shutterstock)

Golden Globes

Best Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy

When the film took home the Best Motion Picture award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, 2023, the film’s producer, Graham Broadbent, thanked many people during his acceptance speech. “We had a very happy time making this film in Ireland,” he began. “We’re still friends at the end of it… we still speak to each other so that’s a good thing.” He went on to note the “wonderful” cast and crew who worked on the film, along with paying gratitude to Colin, Kerry, Brendan, and more.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy

When Colin won the Best Performance by an Actor award that evening, he made sure to thank his co-star. “Brendan, I love you so much,” the 46-year-old began. “To get to cohabitate this creative space with you everyday. All I did when I came to work everyday was aspire to be your equal, I’m not saying I even got there but the aspiration kept me going.”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Martin took home the award for Best Screenplay that evening and thanked the two stars of the film in his acceptance speech. “I wrote this script for the two stars in my film – Jenny the donkey and Minnie the horse,” he joked. “No, I wrote this film for Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson and their beautiful nuanced performances just blew me out of the water as usual.” He concluded by saying that he loves the actors for their “brilliance onscreen and kindness offscreen.”

Additional Golden Globe Nominations

The film was also nominated for an additional five awards and although they did not win these they are listed below.

Best Director – Motion Picture

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Barry Keoghan.

Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Carter Burwell .

. Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Kerry Condon.

Screen Actors Guild Awards

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ was released in Oct. 2022. (Shutterstock)

The Screen Actors Guild Awards is another awards organization that has nominated The Banshees of Inisherin for its outstanding work. The awards ceremony is set to take place on Feb. 26, 2023, and as such, the following are only the nominations that the movie has earned.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Brendan Gleeson

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Barry Keoghan

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Kerry Condon, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, and Barry Keoghan

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Kerry Condon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Colin Farrell

Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony, AKA The Oscars, will take place on March 12, 2023, and will be hosted by TV personality Jimmy Kimmel. The nominees will be announced on Jan. Jan. 24, 2022, and will likely see a few nods for The Banshees of Inisherin.

Critics Choice

It’s no surprise that the movie also earned nearly a dozen Critics Choice Award nominations at the 2023 ceremony. Not only did Colin, Martin, and Brendan, earn nominations here as well, but so did the entire cast for the Best Picture category. Despite the film not taking home these nine nominations, they are listed below.

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Comedy Movie

Best Actor

Best Director

Best Original Screenplay

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor/ Actress: Barry, Brendan, and Kerry.

BAFTA Awards

Finally, another major award show that nominated Martin’s film includes the BAFTAs, AKA The British Academy Film Awards. The ceremony will take place on Feb. 19, 2023, however, the nominations were announced on Jan. 19, 2023. Below are the 10 nominations The Banshees of Inisherin earned for the BAFTAs.

Best Supporting Actor: Brendan Gleeson

Best Film: Graham Broadben, Peter Czernin , and Martin McDonagh

, and Martin McDonagh Outstanding British Film of the Year: Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, and Peter Czernin

Best Director: Martin McDonagh

Best Leading Actor: Colin Farrell

Best Supporting Actress/ Actor: Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan

Best Editing: Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Original Score: Carter Burwell

Best Screenplay (Original): Martin McDonagh

Honorable Mentions

Although The Banshees of Inisherin earned nominations at some of the most prestigious award organizations, some smaller organizations are worth noting. Below are a few honorable mentions that the film either won or was nominated for.