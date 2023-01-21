ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

News19 WLTX

Murdaugh murder trial: Who you need to know

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — The murder trial against defendant Alex Murdaugh is set to begin on Monday. The former South Carolina attorney is accused of killing his wife and son in June 2021. There's a lot to keep track of when it comes to this complicated trial that’s receiving...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Bowman pharmacy celebrates three decades in the community

BOWMAN, S.C. — Randy Boland has lived in Bowman for 68 years. He owns the Boland pharmacy in Bowman. This year, the pharmacy celebrates its 30th anniversary and Boland says it's one of few businesses in town that's stood the test of time. “Population-wise we decreased. I think a...
BOWMAN, SC
News19 WLTX

Mobile health services coming to Holly Hill Saturday

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Patients in Holly Hill typically either travel one hour to Charleston or Orangeburg to receive care. This weekend, many services will be offered right at home. Mobile health services from the Palmetto Palace are being offered in Holly Hill on Saturday. These services include chronic...
HOLLY HILL, SC
News19 WLTX

SCDNR uses tech to find missing hunter in distress

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) used smart phone technology to locate a man reported missing by his family while hunting on New Year's Day, in time for the man to receive urgent medical treatment. SCDNR officers were contacted by the man's...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Bowman library to open in February

BOWMAN, S.C. — A new library is scheduled to open in Bowman in less than two weeks. The new library will be located off Charleston Highway, the town's busiest street. Community members have been waiting to have a library all to their own, it's been a long time coming say locals.
BOWMAN, SC
News19 WLTX

North Fire Department teams up with U.S. Air Force for aircraft training at North Air field

NORTH, S.C. — Military aircraft over Orangeburg County is a familiar site, since the Town of North is the site of an airfield used by the U.S. Air Force. That close proximity has led to a partnership by the military and the North Fire Department to provide advanced aircraft training to firefighters, so that they can help out at the airfield in the event of an emergency.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

