Alex Murdaugh murder trial gets underway with jury selection
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Monday was the first day of the Alex Murdaugh trial in Walterboro, South Carolina. The disgraced disbarred attorney is accused of killing his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul. The first order of business was selecting the jury pool. This process began at 9:30 a.m. ET....
Alex Murdaugh's defense team files motions to exclude expert testimony on forensic evidence from the crime scene
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh's defense team has filed motions to limit or preclude introduction of testimony and expert opinions on blood spatter and firearms identification evidence in his double murder trial. The filings came even as jury selection began on Monday, Jan. 23, in Colleton County Courthouse in...
Local restaurants in Walterboro expecting new wave of customers during Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. — While jury selection is underway in the Murdaugh double murder trial, Walterboro locals say they haven’t seen much more business than usual, although that might change soon. Many locals say it's a little bit busier here than normal, who tell News 19 that because jury...
Up to 1,500 more visitors are expected to visit Walterboro during the Murdaugh murder trial. Here's what hotels are expecting.
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Day two of the Murdaugh double murder trial has ended. Jury selection will be wrapping up soon, which means that more visitors are expected to come to Walterboro. With more people coming in from out of town, we checked in with nearby hotels to see how locals were preparing.
Even Midlands residents are talking about the Murdaugh trial
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In 2021 a mother and son were found dead at their country home in Colleton county. The accused--Alex Murdaugh--was the husband and father, a high profile lawyer who's family handled the legal needs of the county for three generations. In Walterboro, jury selection for Murdaugh's double...
Here's what happened on day two of the Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Jury screening continued Tuesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, who is charged with the murder of his wife, Maggie, and his youngest son, Paul. Many jurors were dismissed for already forming an opinion on the case. Some of the potential jurors included a woman...
'I think it’s gonna be like a circus': Walterboro community prepares for visitors as Murdaugh murder trial begins
WALTERBORO, S.C. — It’s day one of the Murdaugh murder trial. People are headed into Colleton County as Walterboro residents prepare for increased foot traffic from the trial, which has gained international attention. "I think it’s gonna be like a circus," Walterboro resident Teresa Davis explained. Davis...
Murdaugh murder trial: Who you need to know
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — The murder trial against defendant Alex Murdaugh is set to begin on Monday. The former South Carolina attorney is accused of killing his wife and son in June 2021. There's a lot to keep track of when it comes to this complicated trial that’s receiving...
Man accused of shooting at police from West Columbia hotel appears appears in court for first time
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The suspect accused of shooting at police at a West Columbia motel and barricading himself for hours appeared in court for the first time for a bond hearing. Jonathan Russell Saylor, 34, of Charleston, is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle,...
Bowman pharmacy celebrates three decades in the community
BOWMAN, S.C. — Randy Boland has lived in Bowman for 68 years. He owns the Boland pharmacy in Bowman. This year, the pharmacy celebrates its 30th anniversary and Boland says it's one of few businesses in town that's stood the test of time. “Population-wise we decreased. I think a...
Mobile health services coming to Holly Hill Saturday
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Patients in Holly Hill typically either travel one hour to Charleston or Orangeburg to receive care. This weekend, many services will be offered right at home. Mobile health services from the Palmetto Palace are being offered in Holly Hill on Saturday. These services include chronic...
SCDNR uses tech to find missing hunter in distress
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) used smart phone technology to locate a man reported missing by his family while hunting on New Year's Day, in time for the man to receive urgent medical treatment. SCDNR officers were contacted by the man's...
Bowman library to open in February
BOWMAN, S.C. — A new library is scheduled to open in Bowman in less than two weeks. The new library will be located off Charleston Highway, the town's busiest street. Community members have been waiting to have a library all to their own, it's been a long time coming say locals.
OC Tech among two Orangeburg colleges awarded Department of Education grant to support underserved students
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College (OC Tech) is one of two colleges in the City of Orangeburg and three in the state to be awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Education to support postsecondary students throughout the country. OC Tech is calling the grant "Race to...
SC State University requesting $209 million in state funding for campus projects
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University is requesting $209 million in state funding for the 2023-24 fiscal year to go toward five major capital projects to replace outdated facilities. The largest sum of money, $54.7 million is being requested for the reconstruction of Turner Hall. It's one of...
Pecan shelling company celebrating nearly 100-years in South Carolina
CAMERON, S.C. — The Golden Kernel Pecan Company in Cameron, South Carolina, was founded in 1924. For 100 years, the family-owned business has become a household name in Orangeburg County for shelling locally grown pecans. According to its owners, the company is recognized as the oldest pecan buyers and...
A new bioscience center headed for Claflin University with a $17.4M price tag
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University has received $17.4 million for the construction of a new Science and Technology center. It's all part of a $111 million appropriations package from Congressman Clyburn's office to support community projects throughout the state. Claflin's vision for its new bioscience technology center is to...
North Fire Department teams up with U.S. Air Force for aircraft training at North Air field
NORTH, S.C. — Military aircraft over Orangeburg County is a familiar site, since the Town of North is the site of an airfield used by the U.S. Air Force. That close proximity has led to a partnership by the military and the North Fire Department to provide advanced aircraft training to firefighters, so that they can help out at the airfield in the event of an emergency.
Scavenger hunt in Elloree aims to encourage foot traffic on Cleveland Street
ELLOREE, S.C. — A scavenger hunt in Elloree aims to encourage more support of its local businesses along Cleveland Street. “I think it’s a great idea. I think it will give parents and children something to do together," said Elloree resident Marlene Leone. There is a list of...
