Chaloner boys and girls basketball teams beat Gaston Monday
Both the Chaloner Middle boys and girls basketall teams wo Monday afternoon at home. The Chaloner Lady Yellow Jackets advanced to 5-0 with a 30-17 win over Gaston. Leading scorers for Chaloner were Sofie Wade with 15, Morgan Pearson and Zoey Thomas with 6 each, Elissa West with 2, and Malaya Garner with 1.
C4EE's King commemoration Thursday
The Center for Energy Education will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Thursday by recognizing the role of community service among members of the Roanoke Valley community. The event begins at 10 a.m. at the center’s Roanoke Rapids campus located at 460 Airport Road.
HCSO roundup: Checking station; blotter entries
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. Saturday Sergeant E. Richardson and deputies D. Read and M. Wilkins were conducting a license checking station on Highway 258 near Scotland Neck. The sheriff’s office has received multiple complaints concerning traffic violations and illegal activities...
Toy train sale, show set in Nashville
A toy train show and sale will be held at The Oak Level Ruritan on Saturday February 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be over 30 tables of toy trains and related items with a 3 p.m. raffle set. A full list of contact and other information...
ECU Health officials discuss Medicaid expansion with Davis
ECU Health joined community officials and business and health leaders at a Medicaid expansion roundtable hosted by United States Congressman Don Davis at the Halifax County Health Department Friday. A tour of ECU Health North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids followed. Jay Briley, president of ECU Health community hospitals, and Jason...
Fourth armed robbery since Jan. 13 occurs at Store Next Door
Roanoke Rapids police are investigating an armed robbery which occurred at The Store Next Door on West Fifth Street around 9 p.m. Sunday. This is the fourth armed robbery to occur in the Roanoke Valley since January 13. The Halifax County Sheriff’s reported last week that robberies occurred January 13...
Juvenile Crime Prevention Council issues RFPs
The Halifax County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC) has studied the risk factors and needs of Juvenile Court-involved youth in this county and hereby publishes this Request for Proposals. The JCPC anticipates funds from the NC Dept. of Public Safety Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention in the amount stated to...
