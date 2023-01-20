Read full article on original website
Why gas stoves matter to the climate – and the gas industry: Keeping them means homes will use gas for heating too | Opinion
Gas stoves are a leading source of hazardous indoor air pollution, but they emit only a tiny share of the greenhouse gases that warm the climate. Why, then, have they assumed such a heated role in climate politics?. This debate reignited on Jan. 9, 2023, when Richard Trumka Jr., a...
Will gas prices drop in 2023? Experts weigh in
This year has seen record-setting gas prices and drivers are hoping for some relief.
Gasoline's slow fade heralds U.S. supply pain now, gain later for climate
Gasoline demand in the U.S. has peaked, with a surprise slowdown last year signaling that consumption is unlikely to ever again return to pre-Covid levels. This long-awaited milestone shows that climate-friendly initiatives put into place more than a decade ago are finally taking the U.S. across the threshold. American drivers are traveling more miles on less fuel than ever thanks to a generation of cars with more efficient engines as well as new electric vehicles. The government forecasts further declines for gasoline demand this year and next.
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
California utility company warns customers of “shockingly high” 128 percent natural gas price increases
California-based Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), hoping to prepare its customers for a huge jump in their upcoming utility bills, recently delivered this bad news:. “January bills are likely to be shockingly high. An unprecedented cold snap across the nation in part has caused natural gas market prices in the West to more than double between December and January – to the tune of 128% since December. As a result, our customers can expect to see higher gas bills in the coming weeks.”
Virginia governor kills Ford-CATL battery plant, calling it a “front for the Chinese Communist Party”
Near the end of 2022, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin told the Virginia Economic Development Partnership group to remove the state from the running to host a $3.5 billion battery factory that Ford Motor was considering in partnership with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), the world’s largest lithium-ion battery manufacturer.
US Government Seizes Nearly $700,000,000 Worth of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets As Fraud Investigation Intensifies
A new court filing reveals that US authorities have so far recovered nearly $700,000,000 worth of cash and assets from accounts linked to former crypto golden boy Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a document submitted by U.S. federal prosecutor Damian Williams on January 20th, the US government is now in possession...
Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China. The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in...
Slash Your Heat and Electric Bills Now: 5 Easy Tips
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. We're in the depths of winter now, which likely has you turning up your thermostat as much of the country sees low temperatures and snow. That also means you'll quickly feel the impact on your wallet as those heating bills go up. Though utility companies and energy experts are warning that heating costs will jump 17% nationally this winter, it's still possible to find ways to save on those winter bills.
Wyoming wants to phase out sales of EVs by 2035 to “ensure the stability” of the oil & gas industry
The State of Wyoming is considering phasing out the sales of electric vehicles by 2035 to “ensure the stability” of its oil and gas industry. Senators Jim Anderson, Brian Boner, Ed Cooper, Dan Dockstader, Representatives Donald Burkhart, Jr, and Bill Henderson sponsored the bill SJ0004. In the bill,...
Warning to grocery shoppers: you can expect prices of some items to go even higher in 2023
Get ready, grocery shoppers. More items -- including farm-fresh staples from Old MacDonald -- are joining eggs in the high-priced section of your grocery. E-i-e-i-o. Overall, inflation is easing a bit, but the annualized food-price inflation rate when it was last reported was 10.4% – nearly four points higher than everything else a consumer comes in contact with. And experts say that it could get worse before it gets better.
This is an era of plentiful, cheap, renewable energy, but the fossil fuel dinosaurs can’t admit it
I remember the first time wind energy emerged as a serious contender in the UK’s energy provision. It was 6 November 2012, and the country’s electricity use from wind hit an all-time high in the middle of the afternoon, at 9.3%. The casual observer wouldn’t have noticed, and the expert wouldn’t have been surprised, but for people between those poles, it was astonishing. Windfarms were then perceived as a nascent technology, so infant and speculative they needed endless subsidy, intervention, special pleading.
A fifth of new cars in California zero-emission in 2022: data
One-in-five new cars sold in California in 2022 was a zero-emission vehicle, the state said Friday, as the largest car market in the United States charges towards its goal of electrifying its fleet. Last year officials set ambitious targets for boosting the number of electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid...
Is Hydrogen the Answer for New Cummins Engines?
Will future commercial trucks use the new Cummins 6.7 hydrogen engine? It certainly seems like they will. The post Is Hydrogen the Answer for New Cummins Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Supply Chain Crisis Over; Stored F-150s Begin To Get The Semiconductors They Need
Though it has slipped far into the background, the supply chain problem has impacted Ford and other automakers for at least the last two years -- until very recently, in fact. Now, as the supply of semiconductors has increased the chipless trucks that were placed into storage are getting the semiconductors they need and heading for sale.
Wood banks emerge as vital source of heat while US gas bills still on the rise
Wood banks distribute firewood to people in need as the average US gas bill goes up by 28% this winter
Soiling – a multibillion-dollar issue for the solar industry
Soiling – where PV modules become coated with dust, dirt, sand or snow and thus receive less sunlight – is still an underestimated problem for solar power systems. Specialized solutions are now available in the form of anti-soiling glass coatings, automated and manual cleaning products, and models to predict the ways to use them most economically. But our understanding of the issue is still evolving, particularly as PV systems move into new regions with different environmental conditions, and the technology itself continues to change and improve.
Coal plants ordered to start warming up to supply electricity as cold snap bites
Three UK coal plants have been ordered to begin warming up in case they are needed for the country’s energy supply as the cold snap bites.National Grid ESO said it had given the instructions in light of forecasts showing electricity supply margins may be tighter than normal on Monday.It added it was also activating a live “demand flexibility service” – which allows the ESO to access additional flexibility when national demand is at its highest during peak winter days – between 5-6pm on Monday.Our forecasts show electricity supply margins are expected to be tighter than normal on Monday evening. We...
Hydrogen — Push toward the generation of green H2
The desire to move to sustainable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions is growing exponentially. Low-cost renewable energy sources (e.g., solar, wind, hydro) are being developed and deployed worldwide. However, these sources are variable in nature, which means that there needs to be an investment in energy storage that can last not only hours but days or even seasons. One of the most promising modes of energy storage is the conversion of clean, renewable electricity to hydrogen. Hydrogen is typically generated using green energy through electrolysis, the separation of hydrogen from water within the water, which does not emit any CO2 and is, therefore, “Green H2.”
Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as…
