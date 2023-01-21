Read full article on original website
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84Best of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over oceanRoger MarshDelray Beach, FL
Gulfstream park exercise rider killed in house racing accidentcreteHallandale Beach, FL
Click10.com
Miami-Dade educators, male mentors host annual reading initiative program for kids
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami-Dade School Board, educators and male role models from all walks of life came together Tuesday morning to help show elementary students that reading can be cool. The Real Men Read initiative program was intended to provide Pre-K-6th grade students, especially boys, the opportunity...
Click10.com
Broward School’s Superintendent Vickie Cartwright out again
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward School Board has once again voted to part ways with Superintendent Vickie Cartwright. After a long special meeting Tuesday, board members and Cartwright decided on a mutual separation agreement. During the meeting, Cartwright spoke out in her defense. “We’re moving in the right...
Click10.com
Mentoring programs help disadvantaged youth
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – It’s estimated that approximately 5,000 mentoring programs across the U.S. are providing guidance and support to about 3 million young Americans. January is designated national “Mentoring Month” and today we look at how a local program is creating close connections and nurturing young lives.
Click10.com
BSO: Woman makes video ‘forcefully’ hitting baby to taunt father
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A West Palm Beach woman is facing child abuse charges in Broward County on Tuesday after hitting her 6-month-old son several times in the head while recording the incident, authorities said. On Aug. 30, 2021, Marissa Kathai Galvin, 19, “forcefully struck the infant on both...
Click10.com
Student accused of bringing stun gun to Broward high school
MIRAMAR, Fla. – An 18-year-old student at Everglades High School in Miramar was arrested after bringing a stun gun to school, authorities said. The incident allegedly occurred last Thursday at the school, located at 17100 SW 48th Court. According to an arrest report, a school administrator notified the school...
Click10.com
‘Running for Echy’: Officers honor fallen Miami-Dade detective by hitting pavement
DORAL, Fla. – Four Miami-Dade police officers are lacing up their running shoes and hitting the pavement to honor a fallen colleague. They’re “Running for Echy” in remembrance of fallen MDPD Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry. The 29-year-old Robbery Intervention Detail detective was shot and...
Click10.com
Sheriff: 1 shot in North Lauderdale, deputies searching for shooter
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Law enforcement responded to a shooting in North Lauderdale Tuesday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officers were responding to the area of Bailey Road and U.S. 441, according to BSO. A public information officer for the city of North Lauderdale...
Click10.com
DeSantis: Banned African-American studies class includes ‘queer theory’ lesson
MIAMI – Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke on Monday about the reason behind a recent controversial ban on an African-American studies class. DeSantis said the advanced placement course on Black history included a lesson about “queer theory,” which was established in the 90s to challenge heterosexuality. “That is...
Click10.com
Officer opens fire following struggle, striking suspect in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A confrontation between two men and police officers led to gunfire in Miami Gardens on Tuesday. Those two men are now in police custody pending charges, one of whom was shot by officers during a struggle. Between 4 and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers from Miami-Dade...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Roman Gastesi
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard has been on high alert due to the stark increase in migrants attempting to reach Florida’s shores. Another 83 people were repatriated to Cuba who were intercepted off Florida’s coast last week. The surge of desperate people has slowed...
Click10.com
New photos show cracks at Broward courthouse that spurred partial closure
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As officials work to get to the bottom of possible structural issues that led them to shut down the very top floors of the Broward County Courthouse Friday, new photos released Tuesday show the extent of the cracks that prompted concern among staff members. Those...
Click10.com
Man detectives identify as serial ‘pillowcase’ rapist testifies in Miami-Dade case
MIAMI – The man who detectives identified as the serial “pillowcase” rapist testified in Miami-Dade County court Monday. Detectives said Robert Koehler used a pillowcase to cover the faces of dozens of his victims in the 1980s from Miami-Dade to Palm Beach counties. Koehler, now a 63-year-old...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Jared Moskowitz
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The swearing in this week for several Broward County members of congress was the ceremonial one, following the real one in DC. One of them is South Florida’s only brand new, first-time congressman. Jared Moskowitz takes his place on the Capitol Hill with a...
Click10.com
WATCH LIVE: Prosecution presents rebuttal during Miami-Dade trial of accused ‘Pillowcase Rapist’
MIAMI – The man who is accused of using pillowcases to cover the faces of his rape victims in the 1980s in South Florida was waiting for the outcome of a 1983 case in Miami-Dade when a judge allowed prosecutors on Tuesday afternoon to move forward with a rebuttal.
Click10.com
Teenage entrepreneur visits Broward school with inspiring message for students
DAVIE, Fla. – Business-minded students from NSU University School in Davie gathered to hear from entrepreneur and fellow teen Mikaila Ulmer. The 18-year-old that turned saving bees into her lucrative full time job with her product, Me & the Bees Lemonade. “I learned through picture books and videos that...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: January 22, 2023
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi, and former Virginia Key Beach Trust Chair N. Patrick Range II. The full episode can be seen...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: N. Patrick Range II
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A tug of war is underway over Virginia Key Beach, Miami’s historic Black beach, and decades’ worth of plans and promises to build a museum there to focus on Miami’s Black history. The Miami City Commission replaced the Virginia Key Beach Trust...
Click10.com
Police: 1 arrested, 3 at large in Hialeah insurance fraud scheme
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police arrested a man Monday, accusing him of staging car crashes and filing duplicate insurance claims in an attempt to defraud auto insurance companies. Marlon Aldecoa, 22, of northwest Miami-Dade, faced charges of organized scheme to defraud, staging an accident and filing fraudulent insurance claims.
Click10.com
FBI searches for man who stole from Wells Fargo in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – FBI special agents released photographs on Tuesday of a man who they said stole from a Wells Fargo bank earlier this month in Broward County. The man took cash from a Wells Fargo bank teller at about 4:15 p.m., on Jan. 13, at the branch at 5991 Ravenswood Rd., in Fort Lauderdale.
Click10.com
Neighbors report hearing gunshots after crash in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police detectives were at the scene of a crash where neighbors say they heard gun shots. It happened Monday night in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue near 143rd Street in northwest Miami-Dade County. Local 10 News’ cameras captured a small black SUV that...
