Broward School’s Superintendent Vickie Cartwright out again

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward School Board has once again voted to part ways with Superintendent Vickie Cartwright. After a long special meeting Tuesday, board members and Cartwright decided on a mutual separation agreement. During the meeting, Cartwright spoke out in her defense. “We’re moving in the right...
Mentoring programs help disadvantaged youth

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – It’s estimated that approximately 5,000 mentoring programs across the U.S. are providing guidance and support to about 3 million young Americans. January is designated national “Mentoring Month” and today we look at how a local program is creating close connections and nurturing young lives.
Student accused of bringing stun gun to Broward high school

MIRAMAR, Fla. – An 18-year-old student at Everglades High School in Miramar was arrested after bringing a stun gun to school, authorities said. The incident allegedly occurred last Thursday at the school, located at 17100 SW 48th Court. According to an arrest report, a school administrator notified the school...
Sheriff: 1 shot in North Lauderdale, deputies searching for shooter

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Law enforcement responded to a shooting in North Lauderdale Tuesday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officers were responding to the area of Bailey Road and U.S. 441, according to BSO. A public information officer for the city of North Lauderdale...
This Week in South Florida: Roman Gastesi

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard has been on high alert due to the stark increase in migrants attempting to reach Florida’s shores. Another 83 people were repatriated to Cuba who were intercepted off Florida’s coast last week. The surge of desperate people has slowed...
This Week in South Florida: Jared Moskowitz

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The swearing in this week for several Broward County members of congress was the ceremonial one, following the real one in DC. One of them is South Florida’s only brand new, first-time congressman. Jared Moskowitz takes his place on the Capitol Hill with a...
Teenage entrepreneur visits Broward school with inspiring message for students

DAVIE, Fla. – Business-minded students from NSU University School in Davie gathered to hear from entrepreneur and fellow teen Mikaila Ulmer. The 18-year-old that turned saving bees into her lucrative full time job with her product, Me & the Bees Lemonade. “I learned through picture books and videos that...
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: January 22, 2023

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi, and former Virginia Key Beach Trust Chair N. Patrick Range II. The full episode can be seen...
This Week in South Florida: N. Patrick Range II

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A tug of war is underway over Virginia Key Beach, Miami’s historic Black beach, and decades’ worth of plans and promises to build a museum there to focus on Miami’s Black history. The Miami City Commission replaced the Virginia Key Beach Trust...
Police: 1 arrested, 3 at large in Hialeah insurance fraud scheme

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police arrested a man Monday, accusing him of staging car crashes and filing duplicate insurance claims in an attempt to defraud auto insurance companies. Marlon Aldecoa, 22, of northwest Miami-Dade, faced charges of organized scheme to defraud, staging an accident and filing fraudulent insurance claims.
FBI searches for man who stole from Wells Fargo in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – FBI special agents released photographs on Tuesday of a man who they said stole from a Wells Fargo bank earlier this month in Broward County. The man took cash from a Wells Fargo bank teller at about 4:15 p.m., on Jan. 13, at the branch at 5991 Ravenswood Rd., in Fort Lauderdale.
