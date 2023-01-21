Read full article on original website
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
Meridian high school student injured in motorcycle incident
Nicolas Rochto is a senior at Meridian High School. He was recently in a terrible motorcycle accident and ended up losing both his lower legs and breaking his back.
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
Suspicious activity reported near West Boise school early Monday
BOISE, Idaho — A report of a suspicious person near Chinden Boulevard and Park Meadow Way had Boise Police searching a neighborhood near Cecil D. Andrus Elementary School Monday morning, but the school was not put on lockdown. The Boise Police Department said officers searched the area, but did...
Boise Rescue Mission, Zoo Boise receive $1.25 million donation
BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise and Boise Rescue Mission Ministries will soon be able to implement new improvements thanks to a very generous donation. The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust recently donated a total of $1.25 million to the Treasure Valley non-profit organizations, with $750,000 going to the rescue mission and $500,000 to the zoo.
If You Hate The Trails Of Idaho, Don’t Bother Reading This
Look, it's 2023 and it's time to get something straight - don't be a jerk. This isn't me telling you that you are a jerk nor am I even saying to make a nEw YeAr ReSoLuTiOn around the idea of not being a jerk. I am simply requesting on behalf of all the people of the Treasure Valley, if you're going to call this place home... don't be a jerk!
Updates: Officer-Involved Shooting on Fairview & Records in Boise
Boise, Idaho — Last night (Monday, January 23rd) the Boise Police Department and the Meridian Police Department responded to an officer-involved shooting near Fairview and Records. And while the police departments were posting advisories on their Twitter accounts encouraging drivers and patrons to avoid the area — we didn't really get any updates regarding the story of what happened.
Boise teacher passes on his passion for Japan to his students
BOISE - Posted on the cluttered bulletin board behind Dale Garrard’s desk are more than 50 photos of smiling faces, colorful graduation announcements, handwritten thank you notes, strange anime drawings, and fading newspaper clippings. Garrard cherishes them all. They represent 27 years of memories at Centennial High School introducing...
These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America; 2 Are Based in Idaho
Idaho may be growing at a rapid rate, but to many of us living in the state’s capital city, it still feels more like a small town than a bustling metro. According to driver’s license migration data available through the Idaho Department of Transportation, more than 27,000 people moved into Ada and Canyon County in 2021. That number sounds enormous, but the truth is it still feels like Boise has six degrees of separation. Everyone knows someone who knows you.
PODER launches campaign supporting legislation to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans
IDAHO, USA — PODER of Idaho, an organization that empowers the Latino and immigrant community and pushes for policy changes, just launched their Manejando Sin Miedo campaign to encourage the Idaho Legislature to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans. According to a press release from PODER, the...
39 Regal Cinemas Closing: Will We Lose Any in the Boise Area?
It was announced last week that Regal Cinemas may be filing for bankruptcy. With this announcement is also the word that 39 of their movie theaters throughout the country will be closing in February. It was said in a recent article about this, “The owner of Regal Cinemas confirmed Monday...
5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho
Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
Wondra hearing postponed until February 6th and 7th
FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The hearing for a woman in connection to the Michael Vaughan case is being pushed back. Sarah Wondra was supposed to appear in court Monday morning (1-23), but her court date will now be postponed until February 6th and 7th. Wondra was arrested in late...
Raul Labrador: “Caldwell Policy Appears To Violate Idaho Law”
The era of Raul Labrador's stewardship has begun in Idaho with another significant announcement. A few weeks ago, the attorney general announced that he would move to dismiss the trespassing charge against Meridian mom Sara Brady. As we've covered here, the Caldwell School District is currently embroiled in a controversy over implementing a 'woke' agenda upon students, parents, and teachers.
It battled ‘ignorance.’ This Meridian restaurant will be ‘unlike anything valley’s seen’
It started out as a proposed lounge, concert venue and event center called The Oasis — with plans to bring nightclub energy to the busy corner of Eagle and Ustick roads. But naysayers emerged. An unconvinced Meridian City Council voted no in 2021. Years after its initial unveiling, the...
Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge Junior Duck Stamp art entries due March 1
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife office and the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation would like to encourage all of Idaho’s school-aged (K-12) students to enter the annual Junior Duck Stamp art contest.
Meridian Canine Rescue 'drowning' in dog surrender inquires
Meridian Canine Rescue has received 30 to 40 dog surrender inquires in recent months. They are unable to take in dogs until community members come forward to foster.
Gov. Little, lawmakers discussing how to use $80 million in education funding
IDAHO FALLS – The 2023 Legislative session wrapped up its second week in Boise Friday and lawmakers are discussing how to spend $410 million in education funding approved in a special session several months ago. About $330 million is earmarked for K-12 public education and another $80 million toward...
Idaho woman shares 19-day miscarriage on TikTok, says state’s abortion laws prevented her from getting care
(IDAHO) — An Idaho woman who documented her 19-day miscarriage on social media said it was days before she could receive care due to the state’s strict abortion laws. Carmen Broesder, 35, from Nampa — 20 miles west of Boise — a mother-of-one was just six weeks pregnant when she began miscarrying on Dec. 8. However, she said it took eight days before she was given any medicine to manage her pain and to expel embryonic tissue, and several more days for the miscarriage to end.
Boise Police shoot and kill wanted suspect in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: A Boise Police officer shot and killed a man wanted for felony charges around 4:30 p.m. while searching for him with Fugitive Recovery Agents from the Idaho Department of Corrections. "This is not the result that we ever want," said Interim BPD Chief Ron...
