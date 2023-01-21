ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KOOL 96.5

Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint

I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance

It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

If You Hate The Trails Of Idaho, Don’t Bother Reading This

Look, it's 2023 and it's time to get something straight - don't be a jerk. This isn't me telling you that you are a jerk nor am I even saying to make a nEw YeAr ReSoLuTiOn around the idea of not being a jerk. I am simply requesting on behalf of all the people of the Treasure Valley, if you're going to call this place home... don't be a jerk!
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Updates: Officer-Involved Shooting on Fairview & Records in Boise

Boise, Idaho — Last night (Monday, January 23rd) the Boise Police Department and the Meridian Police Department responded to an officer-involved shooting near Fairview and Records. And while the police departments were posting advisories on their Twitter accounts encouraging drivers and patrons to avoid the area — we didn't really get any updates regarding the story of what happened.
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Boise teacher passes on his passion for Japan to his students

BOISE - Posted on the cluttered bulletin board behind Dale Garrard’s desk are more than 50 photos of smiling faces, colorful graduation announcements, handwritten thank you notes, strange anime drawings, and fading newspaper clippings. Garrard cherishes them all. They represent 27 years of memories at Centennial High School introducing...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America; 2 Are Based in Idaho

Idaho may be growing at a rapid rate, but to many of us living in the state’s capital city, it still feels more like a small town than a bustling metro. According to driver’s license migration data available through the Idaho Department of Transportation, more than 27,000 people moved into Ada and Canyon County in 2021. That number sounds enormous, but the truth is it still feels like Boise has six degrees of separation. Everyone knows someone who knows you.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho

Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Wondra hearing postponed until February 6th and 7th

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The hearing for a woman in connection to the Michael Vaughan case is being pushed back. Sarah Wondra was supposed to appear in court Monday morning (1-23), but her court date will now be postponed until February 6th and 7th. Wondra was arrested in late...
FRUITLAND, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Raul Labrador: “Caldwell Policy Appears To Violate Idaho Law”

The era of Raul Labrador's stewardship has begun in Idaho with another significant announcement. A few weeks ago, the attorney general announced that he would move to dismiss the trespassing charge against Meridian mom Sara Brady. As we've covered here, the Caldwell School District is currently embroiled in a controversy over implementing a 'woke' agenda upon students, parents, and teachers.
CALDWELL, ID
westerniowatoday.com

Idaho woman shares 19-day miscarriage on TikTok, says state’s abortion laws prevented her from getting care

(IDAHO) — An Idaho woman who documented her 19-day miscarriage on social media said it was days before she could receive care due to the state’s strict abortion laws. Carmen Broesder, 35, from Nampa — 20 miles west of Boise — a mother-of-one was just six weeks pregnant when she began miscarrying on Dec. 8. However, she said it took eight days before she was given any medicine to manage her pain and to expel embryonic tissue, and several more days for the miscarriage to end.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Boise Police shoot and kill wanted suspect in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: A Boise Police officer shot and killed a man wanted for felony charges around 4:30 p.m. while searching for him with Fugitive Recovery Agents from the Idaho Department of Corrections. "This is not the result that we ever want," said Interim BPD Chief Ron...
BOISE, ID

