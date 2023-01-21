Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball's John Kerr earns AVCA Player of the Week honors after 2 strong performances
In the First Point Collegiate Challenge, Penn State rolled past two top-ten opponents thanks to the outstanding performance of senior outside hitter John Kerr. Kerr racked up 35 kills and 13 digs over two games, which helped him win the AVCA Collegiate Player of the Week award. As one of...
Digital Collegian
Position preview | Roster turnover provides opportunities for younger Penn State softball infielders
After ending its season on a loss, Penn State is looking for a fresh start in 2023. The Nittany Lions finished 32-22 and No. 7 in the Big Ten Conference last season. With the spring just ahead, the blue and white’s infield looks to improve. Last season, perfect fielding...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball's Leilani Kapinus named to Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year watchlist
Penn State's rock on defense was named to the Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year watch list on Tuesday. Redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus was recognized for her excellent defensive effort for the blue and white this season after pacing her squad in steals and blocks. The Big Ten...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey forward Tessa Janecke named CHA Rookie of the Week
Penn State freshman sensation Tessa Janecke has earned yet another award in her rookie campaign. Janecke was named Rookie of the Week by the CHA thanks to her stellar series against Mercyhurst on Jan. 22-23. Janecke potted two goals and one assist for three points against the green and blue.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees big jumps in latest InterMat rankings after 2-win week
On Tuesday, InterMat released its new rankings, and several Nittany Lions made big leaps. Redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness moved up one spot from No. 14 to No. 13 following his two bonus-point victories over the weekend. Levi Haines, a true freshman, skyrocketed up the rankings from No. 17 to...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball continues Big Ten play with clashes against Rutgers, Michigan
After securing a gritty and resilient 76-65 win over Nebraska in front of the largest home crowd thus far, Penn State’s Big Ten gauntlet carries on with Rutgers and Michigan on the horizon. The Nittany Lions are set to travel to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on the Scarlet...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey remains in same spot in USCHO poll for 7th consecutive week
For the seventh week in a row, Penn State women’s hockey remains at No. 12 in this week's USCHO Poll. Thus far, Penn State holds a conference play record of 7-1-1, which is first place in the CHA, and an overall record of 17-8-2. The blue and white are...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball defeats Wisconsin in back-and-forth matchup to snap 3-game losing skid
After three straight disheartening losses, Penn State came into Sunday’s matchup against Wisconsin in dire need of a victory. The blue and white accomplished just that, defeating the Badgers by a score of 74-69 at Bryce Jordan Center. It was a competitive game from the jump, with each team...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball executes well in 4th quarter in come-from-behind win
As the third-quarter buzzer sounded, Penn State had just executed its worst quarter of the afternoon. Being outscored 20-12 in the quarter while shooting an abysmal 25% from the field, the Lady Lions needed a spark to find themselves on top at the end of the game. Well, that’s exactly...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling rolls past Michigan State to remain undefeated on the season
Penn State entered Rec Hall fresh off a 30-8 win over No. 3 Michigan two days prior. The Nittany Lions made even quicker work of Michigan State. No. 1 Penn State hasn’t lost a dual meet since a 2020 meeting versus Iowa and the streak was nowhere close to ending against the Spartans on Sunday. Michigan State was only able to muster two wins and fell to the top-ranked Nittany Lions 34-6.
Digital Collegian
Mid-game momentum shift powers No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey past Notre Dame
After No. 6 Penn State suffered a frustrating and narrow loss against Notre Dame on Friday night, Saturday’s Wear White Game loomed as an avenue for the Nittany Lions to regain momentum. Behind a record-setting Pegula Ice Arena crowd, Penn State did just that, earning a 3-2 victory over...
Digital Collegian
Penelope Hocking and Ally Schlegel reflect on their Penn State past and look toward their Chicago future
The NWSL Draft, held at the United Soccer Coaches Convention on Jan. 12, turned dreams into reality for women’s soccer players Penelope Hocking and Ally Schlegel. The draft consists of four rounds with 48 total picks, and the Chicago Red Stars utilized two of their four to select both Hocking and Schlegel.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey defeats Mercyhurst behind braces from Gough, Zanon
No. 12 Penn State traveled to Erie, Pennsylvania, on Sunday to begin a two-game conference series with Mercyhurst. The Nittany Lions and Lakers met on Nov. 4-5 at Pegula Ice Arena, where Penn State took Game 1 by a score of 4-1 and lost 3-1 in Game 2. The Nittany...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey's Roar Zone shows out for annual Wear White game
Despite Penn State’s loss to Notre Dame in Game 1 of their series at Pegula Ice Arena, one thing remained unchanged: the support and energy of the Roar Zone. Although Penn State is one of the younger college hockey programs, its men’s hockey team has had a consistent support system since its first season as an NCAA team back in 2012. The Roar Zone has caught the attention of not only the team, but also of Guy Gadowsky.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling's Gary Steen gets huge confidence boost with ranked victory against Michigan State
Penn State’s Gary Steen has had his share of struggles so far this season as the weakest point in the Nittany Lion’s dominant lineup. Sunday afternoon presented yet another opportunity for Steen to seize; this time, he didn’t let the moment pass him by. Steen’s opponent at 125 pounds was Michigan State’s No. 24 Tristan Lujan, who held a 14-4 record on the year.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling’s Roman Bravo-Young rebounds with dominant performance against Michigan State
After a close win in the Bryce Jordan Center against Michigan’s Dylan Ragusin, Roman Bravo-Young was determined to put on a show against Michigan State. Penn State’s No. 1 Bravo-Young came out firing against Michigan State’s No. 16 Rayvon Foley, earning a pin against the Spartan in dominant fashion.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football picks up class of 2023 running back David Kency Jr. out of Louisiana
Penn State added to its group of preferred walk-ons Monday evening. Running back David Kency Jr. has announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions. A native of Marrero, Louisiana, Kency Jr. was named to an all-district first-team member twice in both football and soccer for Archbishop Shaw High School. The...
Digital Collegian
The lowdown on Marques Hagans with 247Sports reporter Jacquie Franciulli | The 1-0 Podcast
In this episode of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Spencer Ripchik welcome special guest, 247Sports Virginia beat writer Jacquie Franciulli. With the recent news of former Virginia wide receivers coach Marques Hagans replacing Tyler Stubblefield for Penn State football, the three had much to discuss about the new hire.
Digital Collegian
Sean Clifford’s Limitless NIL, Atlas host event to raise money for Penn State THON
Limitless NIL, former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford’s NIL company, hosted the “Limitless HOPE” event at the C3 Sports complex Sunday. The event consisted of a dodgeball tournament, live music and a meet-and-greet with Penn State athletes with the funds benefitting THON. Blake Ray, the family relations...
