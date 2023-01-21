ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State wrestling rolls past Michigan State to remain undefeated on the season

Penn State entered Rec Hall fresh off a 30-8 win over No. 3 Michigan two days prior. The Nittany Lions made even quicker work of Michigan State. No. 1 Penn State hasn’t lost a dual meet since a 2020 meeting versus Iowa and the streak was nowhere close to ending against the Spartans on Sunday. Michigan State was only able to muster two wins and fell to the top-ranked Nittany Lions 34-6.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey's Roar Zone shows out for annual Wear White game

Despite Penn State’s loss to Notre Dame in Game 1 of their series at Pegula Ice Arena, one thing remained unchanged: the support and energy of the Roar Zone. Although Penn State is one of the younger college hockey programs, its men’s hockey team has had a consistent support system since its first season as an NCAA team back in 2012. The Roar Zone has caught the attention of not only the team, but also of Guy Gadowsky.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State wrestling's Gary Steen gets huge confidence boost with ranked victory against Michigan State

Penn State’s Gary Steen has had his share of struggles so far this season as the weakest point in the Nittany Lion’s dominant lineup. Sunday afternoon presented yet another opportunity for Steen to seize; this time, he didn’t let the moment pass him by. Steen’s opponent at 125 pounds was Michigan State’s No. 24 Tristan Lujan, who held a 14-4 record on the year.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

