Stolen vehicle pursuit ends on Compton freeway
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Sheriff’s deputy’s pursuit of a stolen vehicle began in West Hollywood and ended on a Compton freeway, according to authorities. The pursuit came to an end when the suspect driving the stolen vehicle lost control on the 91 freeway after deputies deployed spike strips that deflated two of the vehicle’s tires.
Authorities ID pedestrian killed near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a homeless man who was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Westlake area. The man was struck around 7:30 p.m. Monday near Sixth and Bonnie Brae streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Kyle Ray, 32, died at the scene,...
Former LA area police officer reaches settlement in retaliation lawsuit
LOS ANGELES – A former Vernon police officer who sued the city, alleging he was forced to retire five years early because of alleged harassment he endured due to medical problems — including kidney cancer — has reached a settlement in his case, averting a retrial. Lawyers...
Man killed by deputies was attempting to harm others with sharp object
ALTADENA, Calif. – A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Two men injured in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Mother wins $12 million judgment against Long Beach Police Department over son’s death
LOS ANGELES – A jury has awarded more than $12 million to a woman who sued the city of Long Beach and one of its police officers for negligence and wrongful death in the 2017 death of her 23-year-old son, who was pinned between a Metro train and a train platform during a confrontation with the officer.
Covina man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. – A 34-year-old Covina man was arrested in connection with a fatal, allegedly gang-related shooting 2022 shooting in Pasadena, police announced Tuesday. Avery Lavon Bennett was arrested Thursday outside his residence by Pasadena police and the U.S. Marshal’s Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce, police said. Bennett was in possession of two loaded firearms at the time of his arrest, according to police.
Authorities ID man found shot to death in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD (2UrbanGirls) – Authorities identified a man found shot to death in Inglewood, on Jan. 20. Inglewood police officers were dispatched around 3:00 p.m. last Friday to the intersection near 79th Street and Van Ness and found a body in front of the residence. Anthony Soloc, 50, of an...
Deputies investigating death of man found in front of Lancaster medical building
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man was found mortally wounded Monday morning in front of a medical office building in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at about 2:15 a.m. at 17th Street West and Avenue J, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was taken by ambulance to...
Authorities ID several victims of deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – The death toll from Saturday’s shooting massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio rose to 11 Monday, with officials at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center saying one of the shooting victims being treated there died from “extensive injuries.”. “Our heroic staff at LAC+USC...
Authorities ID woman killed in South LA crash
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed when a vehicle crashed into a building in South Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:06 a.m. Sunday to 11400 S. Main St., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Ma Rodriguez, 55, of Los Angeles, died...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident near LA park
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s died Monday after being struck by a car that fled the scene in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, authorities said. The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Sixth Street and South Bonnie Brae Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Deputies shoot, kill man in Altadena
ALTADENA, Calif. – A man has been killed this evening in a deputy-involved shooting in Altadena, according to videographers on the scene. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near Woodbury and El Sereno. Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. People on the scene describe the man...
Teen dies after being shot at Long Beach park
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Police Sunday were searching for the occupants of an SUV who drove up to a basketball court in Long Beach and opened fire, killing a 17-year-old boy and wounding two men. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 1:51 p.m. Saturday at Silverado Park,...
Op-Ed: It’s time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Once again let me say a prophet isn’t honored in his own home. Didn’t I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public’s safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?
Deputies shoot into moving vehicle in West Hollywood
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – West Hollywood sheriff’s deputies Saturday fired shots at a vehicle theft suspect during a pursuit. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Alta Loma Road, according to Deputy Armando Viera. Viera did not say what led the deputies to...
Woman suffers medical emergency after being found in Orange County storm drain
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – A woman died in a storm drain at Haster Basin Park in Garden Grove, authorities said Monday. The Orange County Fire Authority reported at 9:47 a.m. that firefighters were called to the park at Haster Street and Lampson Avenue on a report of a person in a storm drain needing medical aid.
Long Beach investigating early morning shooting
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Officers conducting a shooting investigation in Long Beach recovered bullet casings, yet were unable to locate a shooting victim, authorities said Sunday. Officers were dispatched at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of Eighth Street and Chestnut Avenue regarding a shots call, the Long...
Palmdale man gets probation in LA County bribery case
LOS ANGELES – A former official in Los Angeles County’s real estate division, who was involved in awarding contracts to developers and contractors, was sentenced Monday to two years probation for lying to FBI agents and filing a false tax return in an effort to cover up his receipt of bribes.
