Cornwall, NY

101.5 WPDH

Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly

Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation

The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
NEWBURGH, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Martha's Table expanding by adding adjacent property

Martha’s Table, which closed its Princess Street dining room for Kingston’s marginalized citizens at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic but offered takeout and delivered meals, will now be opening an emergency warming centre at an adjacent property. “We are happy to formally announce that we have purchased...
KINGSTON, NY
NBC Connecticut

Seaplane Makes Unscheduled Landing on Lake in Danbury

A seaplane made an unscheduled landing on a lake in Danbury over the weekend. Officers got a call about a plane down near Danbury Town Park on Saturday night. When police got to the scene, they said they found a two-seat seaplane on the lake with two occupants outside. Police...
DANBURY, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Winter weather on the way

MONTICELLO – If you live in the Catskills area of our Mid-Hudson News territory, you can expect to be shoveling snow Monday morning. The National Weather Service is calling for a winter weather advisory for Sullivan and Delaware counties from 5 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday. Three to...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Times Herald-Record

Bread Alone Café to close Lake Katrine location

Bread Alone Café in Lake Katrine will close to customers after shutting its doors on Sunday. The bakery, known for its certified organic breads and other baked goods, announced that the café in its Ulster County headquarters will no longer serve as a café to the public, but serve as a "cafeteria and break room" space for its employees. It first announced the news on its Facebook page.
LAKE KATRINE, NY
101.5 WPDH

The Bar on West & Main Opens its Doors in Pleasant Valley, NY

There's a new bar in town and it's bringing a "good vibe" to the Pleasant Valley community. You may remember back in May of 2022, we shared that 2 Pleasant Valley natives were working on opening a new bar/restaurant. Alexandra Pullman and Arianna Milanese had worked in the restaurant industry across the Hudson Valley for the last 8 years and decided to join forces to create a new spot for locals to enjoy in their hometown.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Former Fast Food Restaurant to Reopen as Something New in Ulster, New York

The once-popular restaurant will soon be home to something new and many residents aren't happy with the choice. Back in 2014, the town of Ulster announced that they would be welcoming the first-ever Hardee's fast food restaurant in New York State. At the time the location was going to be in a newly constructed plaza off the highly traveled Route 9W in Lake Katrine and when plans were revealed many Kingston and surrounding area burger fans were excited.
ULSTER, NY
94.3 Lite FM

7 New Escape Rooms Open at The Poughkeepsie Galleria

Are you all in for an adventure in the Poughkeepsie Galleria?. This week, the Galleria announced on Facebook the addition of All In Adventures near Macy's department store. At All In Adventures guests can solve mysteries in one of their 7 in-person escape rooms, throw axes at their indoor axe-throwing range, and put their game show skills to the test in their Game Show Room.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Shots fired; car crash in New Windsor and Newburgh (VIDEO)

NEWBURGH – Exactly what happened Sunday night in New Windsor is unclear, but town police are investigating a motor vehicle accident that took place and gunshots that reportedly rang out in the area of Route 9W and John Street in the town. A car traveled into the City of...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
101.5 WPDH

Former WPDH DJ Passes Away After Health Battle

A voice that many Hudson Valley radio listeners grew up with has passed away. This weekend we received word that Michael "Mad Mike" Colvin lost his battle with an ongoing health issue. Colvin was a mainstay on Hudson Valley radio during the 1990s as the producer and co-host of several WPDH morning show iterations including "Wakin' Up With the Wolf" and programs hosted by both John Tobin and Mark "Coop" Cooper. After his time with WPDH, Colvin continued to entertain the Hudson Valley, serving as DJ at local events and celebrations, as well as playing music weekly at Mahoney's Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arlington Fire District battles wood-stove fire in town

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A Thursday night fire displaced three adults in the Town of Poughkeepsie after a chimney malfunction. The blaze was reported at approximately 9:14 p.m. on January 19, 2023. The residential dwelling on Dutchess Turnpike (Route 44) is on the north side of the road in the vicinity of Eastdale Village.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

