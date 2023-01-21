Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event
Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
WUSA
Sen. Tim Kaine talks reelection campaign, his fight with long COVID, Biden classified documents and more
RICHMOND, Va. — Sen. Tim Kaine has served many roles in the Commonwealth. He was the mayor of Richmond, he's been the governor, he was a one-time chairman of the Democratic National Committee and he's been a U.S. Senator since 2013. Kaine also gained national attention when he ran...
Howard University wins $90M defense contract for US Air Force AI
WASHINGTON — The nation’s first African American Secretary of Defense came to one of the nation’s premier Historically Black Colleges and Universities Monday to announce a historic opportunity for students. Howard University will now be leading a team of HBCUs, including Bowie State, to create Air Force...
Comments / 0