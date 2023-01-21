ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

REVIEW: Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta Adds Milk Tea Taro Cheesecake for Lunar New Year 2023 at Disney California Adventure

By Alicia
WDW News Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Final Disney100 Bunting & Banners Installed on Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland

Just three days removed from the kickoff of the Disney100 celebration, Disneyland is still adding the decor to Sleeping Beauty Castle to celebrate Disney’s centennial. Today we caught even more being added to the facade than we saw last week, completing the look we were promised last year!. The...
Greyson F

Fried Chicken Restaurant Closes After Just 1 Year Open

Fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and chicken wings have been all the rage in the restaurant industry over the last several years. Countless chicken sandwich shops have sprouted throughout the Valley, some of which are connected to major celebrities (ranging from Shaq to Samuel L. Jackson). And while the traditional chicken restaurants continue to see massive lines pushing out of the parking lot into the road (looking at your Chick-fil-a), it isn’t necessarily foolproof. In fact, one chicken wing restaurant, which has been open for just over a year, has officially thrown in the towel and closed down.
WDW News Today

New Mickey & Minnie Germany Pavilion Ornaments Arrive at EPCOT

Two new Sketchbook Christmas ornaments featuring Mickey and Minnie are available at the Germany Pavilion in EPCOT. They can be found in Volkskunst Clocks and Crafts. This ornament has figures of Mickey and Minnie holding a caroling book. They stand in front of a lamppost decorated with a wreath. Minnie...
WDW News Today

Disney Springs Gas Station Worker Scammed Out of $2000 Over Telephone at 3 A.M., EPCOT Sign Removed from Toll Plaza, Disney Shares Plan for Lake Nona Campus, & More: Daily Recap (1/24/23)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDW News Today

New Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Charm by Pandora

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can decorate their Pandora bracelets with a new Passholder-exclusive charm, available now at Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom. The charm has a silver edge. One side is yellow and reads “Walt Disney World Annual Passholder.”. The other side is red and features Mickey popping...
WDW News Today

New 25th Anniversary Vault Collection T-Shirt & Sweater Arrive at Walt Disney World

As part of the Vault Collection offerings that have appeared throughout the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration, we spotted some new apparel paying tribute to the park’s 25th anniversary inside the Main Street Cinema at Magic Kingdom. 25th Anniversary Vault Collection T-Shirt – $39.99. In this t-shirt...
WDW News Today

Scrim Removed From New Orleans Square Train Station After Fire

The green scrim blocking the view of the New Orleans Square Railroad Station building damaged by a fire has been removed. Construction walls still surround the radio house, which is on the opposite side of the tracks from where guests enter the Disneyland Railroad. Scaffolding is also still up, but...
WDW News Today

Prices Revealed for New California Grill Menu at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney has revealed the prices of the new three-course menu coming soon to California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. The prix fixe menu will be the same price as the current 50th-anniversary-inspired meal: $89 per adult (ages 10+) and $39 per child (ages 3 to 9), plus tax and gratuity.
WDW News Today

Splash Mountain Pressed Penny Machines Removed From Magic Kingdom

Splash Mountain has officially closed forever at Magic Kingdom to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Splash Mountain references have been removed from the Walt Disney World Railroad and the Liberty Square Riverboat. Now the attraction’s pressed penny machines have been removed. Walls are up beneath the Walt Disney World...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: EPCOT Sign Removed From Parking Toll Plaza

The EPCOT sign has been removed from atop the park’s parking toll plaza. The Spaceship Earth-inspired panels were removed from around the EPCOT sign in November of last year. When Disney installed the new parking lot name signs a few days ago, they also announced the toll plaza would get new signage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy