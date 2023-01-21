Read full article on original website
Spotty snow possible early Wednesday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The sun came out this afternoon, but that clearing is to be short-lived. Another small low pressure wave in the middle and upper layers of the atmosphere will track over Western Colorado tonight and tomorrow. It will bring more clouds and more spotty areas of light snow. Most of the snow will fall over the mountains, but a brief bout of snow isn’t out of the question in the valleys along Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Montrose after midnight through Wednesday morning. Impact will be minimal, if anything, as most of us won’t see anything more than clouds.
Scattered snow continues in the mountains, some sunshine in the valleys
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After some overnight clouds, skies have been clearing out through the morning across the lower elevations of the Western Slope, including Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. Some light snow fell earlier this morning along the western side of the region, primarily along the Colorado and Utah state line. Scattered snow continues in the higher elevations of the region over the next couple of days while we’ll continue to see a mixture of sun and clouds in the valleys.
Colorado snowpack: Explaining Pueblo’s ‘Precipitation Doughnut Hole’
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Thanks to a series of storms, Colorado’s snowpack is above average this time of the year, and most of Southern Colorado is right where it should be this time of the year, yet one area has fallen short. As of last week, the statewide snowpack is 131% of normal, with our highest […]
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
National Weather Service explains "doughnut hole" in Colorado snow coverage
On Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) released a satellite image showing the "rare sight" of snow on the ground across most of Colorado, following a snowy last few weeks. The only "hole" on the map where there was no snow was located in and around Pueblo County. According to...
National Weather Service shares rare sight of Colorado
(COLORADO) — The U.S. National Weather Service Pueblo Colorado (NWSPC) shared what they say is a rare sight in Colorado – snow on the ground across most of the state, Sunday morning on Jan. 22. Two satellite images taken shortly before 10:30 a.m., show snow covering most of Colorado. First map key: Second map key: […]
Here's when the next big snow MIGHT hit Colorado
Several days of drier weather are ahead for Colorado compared to recent snowy weeks, but another storm may hit before the end of the month. According to the National Weather Service, snow totals will top out at less than an inch around most of Colorado through Tuesday morning, with not much snow expected through Friday. One exception is the southwest, which may get about six inches through Tuesday morning, with a 'winter weather advisory' currently activated.
What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?
If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
Colorado's 'most popular' Airbnb a cabin found 25 feet off the ground
Men's Journal recently published an article listing the 'most popular' Airbnbs in each state, based on which stays get 'wishlisted' the most on the service. Colorado's 'most wishlisted' spot is a great representation of the outdoorsy lifestyle that locals love. Located in the Carbondale area, an Airbnb dubbed 'Rocky Mountain...
Lakeside: Then, Now. Now What?
Located just outside the limits of Denver lies the town of Lakeside. Home to just 17 people, all are facing Sheridan Blvd. just off Interstate 70. It’s a small community in such a fast-growing city. Most Denver residents pass through the narrow city lines of Lakeside daily without ever...
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
Colorado ski resort records more snowfall so far this season than all of last winter
Powderhounds rejoice! Following another snowy week in the centennial state, Steamboat Resort has reported that their seasonal snowfall total has jumped to 263 inches as of January 22, soaring past the seasonal total for all of last winter. According to the resort, 235.50 inches of snow fell during the 2021-2022...
Colorado wolf importation hasn’t started yet, but one rancher feels he's already at the epicenter
The last known wolf in Colorado was killed in 1943, but now wolves have returned to Colorado through migration from Wyoming. In 2019 two lone wolves with radio collars were detected in the state. By 2021 a pack that included six wolf pups was confirmed in Northwestern Colorado. Colorado rancher...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosting another hearing on wolf reintroduction
Coban Porter, the younger brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr, has been charged with vehicular homicide. Solution to Colorado's record-breaking crash deaths could lie in traffic engineering. Updated: 12 hours ago. Experts say that it's time to have a serious conversation about road design. Colorado's highways and roads...
More snow in the forecast for the mountains and plains
The weather pattern will remain cold and unsettled for the next 7 to 10 days with more snow in the forecast for the mountains and the plains
This Colorado Building Was Named The Ugliest In The State
Travel A Lot spilled the tea on every state's ugliest building, from administrative offices to popular museums.
What are the rules of hunting mountain lions in Colorado?
Former Denver Broncos player Derek Wolfe recently killed a large mountain lion. When it comes to hunting mountain lions in Colorado, there are many rules.
Colorado witness describes large low-flying triangle-shaped object
A Colorado witness at Pagosa Springs reported watching a large, low-flying, triangle-shaped object with bright lights at 7:10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Colorado's highways and roads deadliest since 1981
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on wolf reintroduction on the western slope. The Montrose Police Department is investigating the homicide of an adult man who was found dead Monday. Explaining the high cost of your Xcel bill. Updated: 13 hours ago. Many Coloradans are seeing...
