Conway, SC

WMBF

Suspects on the run after 1 shot in Georgetown County home

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway in Georgetown County after a man was found shot at a home early Wednesday morning. Deputies with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Meadow Street just after midnight where multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately after.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Coroner IDs driver killed in Florence County car chase

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver killed in a crash while attempting to elude deputies in a stolen vehicle has been identified. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that 34-year-old Matthew Laverne Holloman from Olanta was killed in the crash Friday afternoon. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Driver in stolen...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Aynor town manager pleads guilty to reckless driving, officials say

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Aynor’s Town Manager has pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge, according to Horry County officials. Lonnie “Tony” Godsey, the Town Manager of Aynor, pleaded guilty to reckless driving in December following his DUI arrest last May, officials said. On the morning of May 7, 2022, Godsey was charged with driving […]
AYNOR, SC
WBTW News13

Large police presence seen at home on Broad Street in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Pee Dee residents witnessed a large police presence at a home Tuesday afternoon in Darlington, according to authorities. Jimmy Davis with the Darlington Police Department said officers received a report about a man with a gun on Broad Street. Officers called in other agencies to help locate the suspect and firearm. […]
DARLINGTON, SC
WMBF

Horry County police reopen Airport Road near Highway 701; Cow still on the loose

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police have reopened Airport Road after unsuccessful attempts to catch the final loose cow. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that crews safely secured two of the cows and on Monday afternoon they closed down Airport Road near Highway 701 North between Loris and Tabor City since they had eyes on the final cow.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

2 displaced in Conway area house fire, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in Horry County battled a fully engulfed house fire outside of Conway Monday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the fire around 8:05 p.m. Monday night in the area of Sadie Circle just outside of Conway. No injuries were reported but two people...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man died after he was side-swiped by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike in the Fairmount area Saturday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a dirt bike was headed south on J.W. Road as another vehicle was headed north on J.W. Road at the same time.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

1 hospitalized after crash involving Robeson County school bus

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Robeson County School bus Monday morning. North Carolina Highway Patrol said the school bus was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile Road as the Jeep was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile, in Lumberton.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

5 displaced in Horry County house fire overnight

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people are displaced after a house fire in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to Laney Street just after 2 a.m. Tuesday for a house fire. The fire is no under control and no injuries have been reported. Red Cross will...
WRAL

Victims identified in Robeson County quadruple shooting

RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Robeson County. James Beauregard, Sierra Wherry and Donald Williams died in the shooting in Red Springs. The fourth shooting victim, Equilla Biggs-Williams, is currently at a hospital. Wherry, according to...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

