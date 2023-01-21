Read full article on original website
WMBF
2-vehicle crash with entrapment sends 1 to hospital, closes lanes on Hwy 90
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Longs Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire rescue crews were called to Highway 90 near Monaca Road just after 9:30 a.m.where a person was entrapped after the crash. Lanes of traffic are blocked on Hwy 90....
WMBF
Sheriff’s office: 3 dead, multiple injured in shooting near Red Springs; Suspect in custody
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Three people are dead and multiple people have been injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon just outside Red Springs. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed detectives have been on the scene in the area of Samuel Drive since just before 4:30 p.m. Detectives have 46-year-old...
WMBF
Suspects on the run after 1 shot in Georgetown County home
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway in Georgetown County after a man was found shot at a home early Wednesday morning. Deputies with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Meadow Street just after midnight where multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately after.
WMBF
Coroner IDs driver killed in Florence County car chase
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver killed in a crash while attempting to elude deputies in a stolen vehicle has been identified. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that 34-year-old Matthew Laverne Holloman from Olanta was killed in the crash Friday afternoon. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Driver in stolen...
Aynor town manager pleads guilty to reckless driving, officials say
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Aynor’s Town Manager has pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge, according to Horry County officials. Lonnie “Tony” Godsey, the Town Manager of Aynor, pleaded guilty to reckless driving in December following his DUI arrest last May, officials said. On the morning of May 7, 2022, Godsey was charged with driving […]
Large police presence seen at home on Broad Street in Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Pee Dee residents witnessed a large police presence at a home Tuesday afternoon in Darlington, according to authorities. Jimmy Davis with the Darlington Police Department said officers received a report about a man with a gun on Broad Street. Officers called in other agencies to help locate the suspect and firearm. […]
wpde.com
Woman left Little River-area hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van: Report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman is charged after the Horry County Police Dept. responded to a call in reference to a car being stolen from McLeod Seacoast Hospital on January 18. Paige Louise Johnson is charged with grand larceny, a value of $10,000 or more. Johnson had...
WECT
Brunswick Co. deputy suspended without pay following DUI arrest in Horry Co.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been suspended after his arrest during the early hours of Jan. 23 in Horry County. North Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested 58-year-old James Richey Geiger just after 1 a.m. and charged him with driving under the influence.
WMBF
Horry County police reopen Airport Road near Highway 701; Cow still on the loose
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police have reopened Airport Road after unsuccessful attempts to catch the final loose cow. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that crews safely secured two of the cows and on Monday afternoon they closed down Airport Road near Highway 701 North between Loris and Tabor City since they had eyes on the final cow.
WMBF
2 displaced in Conway area house fire, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in Horry County battled a fully engulfed house fire outside of Conway Monday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the fire around 8:05 p.m. Monday night in the area of Sadie Circle just outside of Conway. No injuries were reported but two people...
WMBF
1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man died after he was side-swiped by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike in the Fairmount area Saturday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a dirt bike was headed south on J.W. Road as another vehicle was headed north on J.W. Road at the same time.
WMBF
1 hospitalized after crash involving Robeson County school bus
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Robeson County School bus Monday morning. North Carolina Highway Patrol said the school bus was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile Road as the Jeep was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile, in Lumberton.
WMBF
5 displaced in Horry County house fire overnight
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people are displaced after a house fire in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to Laney Street just after 2 a.m. Tuesday for a house fire. The fire is no under control and no injuries have been reported. Red Cross will...
WMBF
Report: Man drove through emergency scene while firefighters battled fire in Burgess community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is accused of driving through an emergency scene as firefighters tried to get a massive fire under control in the Burgess community, according to an incident report. Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded on Saturday morning to the fire on Seagull Landing...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide of 18-year-old
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent homicide. The incident took place on Old Dothan Road in Tabor City around 12:50 p.m. Monday. According to a report, an 18-year-old male was killed, with the weapon being listed as a handgun. No...
3-day operation yields nearly 100 arrests in Florence County, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 100 people have been arrested on drug and various other charges after a three-day operation last week in Florence County, Sheriff TJ Joye’s office said Monday in a news release. “Operation Extended Stay,” which was conducted Tuesday through Friday on West Lucas Street in Florence County, resulted in 99 […]
WRAL
Victims identified in Robeson County quadruple shooting
RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Robeson County. James Beauregard, Sierra Wherry and Donald Williams died in the shooting in Red Springs. The fourth shooting victim, Equilla Biggs-Williams, is currently at a hospital. Wherry, according to...
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s assistance in identifying suspect
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who is believed to have obtained checks and cashed them using fake identification cards. Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Detective Lowrance at (910) 253-2915 or call...
WMBF
Multiple injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash with 18-wheeler on Highway 9
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people are being taken to the hospital and Highway 9 is shut down after a crash involving an 18-wheeler Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to Hwy 9 and Flag Patch Road at 8:20 a.m. for a three-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler.
WMBF
Horry County police still working to wrangle roaming cows near Highway 701, road closed
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County road is closed due to a group of roaming cows in the area. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that Morgan Road, located near Highway 701, is closed to traffic. Police later said crews safely secured one of the cows, but...
