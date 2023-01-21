ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

There is a winner of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot

A lucky ticket holder matched all six numbers Friday — snapping up an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize. The winning numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. The front page of the Mega Millions website states there has been a winner of the jackpot in Maine, who overcame steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner. The site also says the next grand prize will be for $20 million and the cash option will be $10.7 million, indicating there was a winner of the estimated $1.35 billion prize. Mega Millions...
MAINE STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Mississippi in the Grip of Lottery Fever – Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $1.1 Billion for Friday January 13 Draw

On January 10 it was reported that the Mega Millions lottery jackpot will increase to an incredible $1.1 billion (with cash option of $568.7 million) at the forthcoming draw on Friday January 13. This astonishing payout comes following a run of draws during which nobody successfully picked all six winning numbers. It makes the prize fund the third highest in Mega Millions history and means that a lucky ticketholder could stand to scoop the fifth-largest win in U.S. history!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Talk Radio 960am

Powerball Wins in Louisiana – $50,000 Winner Sold

Lottery players in Louisiana have had a very big weekend. Friday night's Mega Millions game generated a $40,000 winner that was sold in Louisiana. And, we have now confirmed that the Powerball drawing from last night, Saturday January 21, also produced a big money prize winner off of a Louisiana sold ticket. That prize is worth $50,000.
LOUISIANA STATE
WVNS

City of Beckley sees $10 million more construction in 2022, officials say

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley saw a rise in the money businesses and homeowners invested in construction projects, city treasurer Billie Trump reported on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Trump said the city issued fewer permits for construction in 2022 when compared to the previous year, but the amount of construction went up […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Nitro Showcat Classic

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) -High school show choir competition season is underway with the first start on the local winter tour at Nitro High this past Saturday. Tony had the honor to emcee the championship round. With camera in hand, TC takes us to the Nitro High stage where the school Showcats threw a blowout event!
NITRO, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy