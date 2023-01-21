ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

16-year-old previously reported missing in Accomack County found safe

By Jay Greene
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12AXq1_0kM4EgSk00

Update: She has been found safe.

Deputies in Accomack County are looking for Daniya Marie Davis, 16, who was reported missing between 1:50 and 5:00 a.m. on Friday.

She left her home in the Coal Kiln Road area, according to a notice from the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office described her as a Black female who is 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing pajamas and may also have a backpack.

The notice said she might be on foot, but she may have been picked up by another person. It's unclear in which direction she might be traveling.

Comments / 3

Related
WTKR

15-year-old girl initially reported missing in VB returns home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.—A 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing in Virginia Beach returned home safe, police said. Previously, Virginia Beach police reported Chanetta Chavez had been missing since Jan. 18. Investigators said she left her home that evening at 7:30 p.m. for an ROTC event at her high school, but she never arrived.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Police: Woman dies after Hampton car crash

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman died Sunday nearly a week after she was hurt in a car crash in Hampton, police said. The crash happened during the early morning hours of January 16 in the area of West Mercury Boulevard and Martha Lee Drive and involved two vehicles. Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. that morning.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Police ID victim in homicide on Harpers Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police have identified the victim in what they said was a homicide that took place early Monday morning. At 3:48 a.m., Virginia Beach Emergency Communications and Citizen Services received a call about a shooting in the city at an unknown address, police said, and officers were finally directed to Harpers Road, where they found Kyree Blackledge, 21, of Hampton dead.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thesource.com

Virginia School Downplayed Warnings From Teacher Before 6-Year-Old Shot Her

Richneck Elementary has been closed since the January 6 shooting of teacher Abby Zwerner by her six-year-old student. Recent updates report that the gun used by the first grader in Newport News, Virginia, was stored on the top shelf of his mother’s bedroom closet, James Ellenson, the attorney representing the child’s family, shared earlier. While it is still unclear how the child obtained the weapon, the attorney said a trigger lock secured the gun.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy