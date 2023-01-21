Read full article on original website
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
This Houston couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
KHOU
Get A Taste Of The Lymbar: A New Latin-Mediterranean Restaurant In Houston
HOUSTON — The Lymbar—a Latin-Mediterranean restaurant, bar and lounge by David Cordúa. The Lymbar is located in the Ion building at 4201 Main St., Houston.
California tragedy looms as Lunar New Year celebration takes place in Houston
HOUSTON — Houston hosted a Lunar New Year celebration at Discovery Green on Sunday. Close to 1,000 people showed up for the performances. Those in attendance said they weren't going to let fear stop them from taking part in a time that's supposed to be marked by happiness. A...
papercitymag.com
More Casual Houston Restaurant Weeks Spinoff to Spice Up the Bayou City’s Food Scene — Get Ready For Eat Drink HTX
An array of salads from NoPo Cafe Market and Bar show part of the foodie fun that will be available at Eat Drink HTX. (Courtesy NoPo Cafe) Fans of the annual tradition of Houston Restaurant Weeks (held in the sleepy, hot and humid month of August when restaurant sales often plummet), take note. There is another worthy food fundraiser coming. The second annual Eat Drink HTX begins February 15 and runs through the end of the month, bringing serious foodie joys of its own.
KHOU
Destination Houston: The Beer Can House
HOUSTON — Located on a quiet street in Houston's Rice Military neighborhood, you might hear the Beer Can House before you see it. Over fifty thousand beer cans adorn the house once home to John Milkovisch. The retired upholsterer for the Southern Pacific Railroad, began his project in 1968, inlaying his yard with marbles, rocks, and metal objects because he "got sick of mowing the grass".
cw39.com
Two Houston eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts can bring anyone’s spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor. We’re diving into the world of pies on Monday, January 23 as it is National Pie Day! “While pie exists in some form all over the world, the United States has an inextricable relationship with the flaky dessert.
Rodeo announces first-ever Community Day with FREE admission
HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced big plans for a brand new Community Day with free admission for everyone until noon on Wednesday, March 8. The special day sponsored by TC Energy will also include discounts for carnival rides and games and lower prices on some food and drinks.
houstonfoodfinder.com
New Sugar Land Hangout is Naturally Fun for Wine Lovers
Sugar Land has its first wine shop dedicated to the growing natural wine movement. The recently opened Imperial Wine SLTX is a neighborhood bottle shop located at 106 Bay View less than a mile from the old Imperial Sugar Factory — but refined sugar is one ingredient you won’t find added to any of the wines carried in this charming store.
Your storm videos, photos show tornado damage, flooding across Greater Houston area
HOUSTON — A powerful front stirred tornadoes and torrential rain around the Greater Houston area on Tuesday. All day, we received viewer storm videos and photos that show widespread tornado damage in Pasadena, Baytown and Deer Park. We also saw street flooding in many other communities caused by today's...
KHOU
LIST: High water on Houston-area roads
HOUSTON — Tuesday is expected to bring strong to severe storms to the Houston area. Some could be dangerous. Storms will begin to push through beginning around 10 or 11 a.m. and will last through the evening commute. High water spots, strong winds and tornadoes will be possible. We could see 1 to 3 inches of rain areawide and 4 to 6 inches in isolated areas.
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas
TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
ABC 13 Houston's Chauncy Glover returns to the air after medical leave
The Houston anchor first announced he was on medical leave back in October 2023.
Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area
HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. It started in the Sienna area and moved to the northeast. The National...
KHOU
A look at the tornado damage left across the Houston area
PASADENA, Texas — A tornado caused significant damage in several Houston-area communities on Tuesday. A strong storm system created a line of destruction from the southeast to the northeast side of town as a confirmed tornado raced through the area. Pasadena. From homes to cars to trees, many neighbors...
Clean-up process begins after tornado tears through Houston area
HOUSTON — The storms are gone but there's a path of destruction that will take weeks to clean up after homes and businesses were shredded when a tornado swept across the Houston area Tuesday. School is canceled for roughly 25,000 students with Deer Park and Pasadena ISDs both closed....
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: More than 30K power outages in Greater Houston area
HOUSTON - As severe weather continues to move through the Houston-area, CenterPoint Energy the severe power outages are being restored slowly but surely. This comes after a low-pressure system and cold front continue to move through the area with storms going from strong to severe and the intensity moving closer to the coast.
KHOU
Tornado damage in Pasadena
Severe weather across the Houston area on Tuesday, Jan. 24 sparked a tornado in Pasadena. This is video of some of the damage,
LIVE UPDATES: Strong weather system brings tornado, heavy rain SE Texas
HOUSTON — Severe weather pushed through Southeast Texas on Tuesday, bringing strong wind, at least one tornado and several high-water locations across the Houston area. Stay weather-smart. Get the KHOU 11 app to get alerts when severe weather watches and warnings are issued for your part of town. And we'll be live throughout the day on KHOU 11+, which you can get for free on Roku and Fire TV.
Restroom the only thing still standing after Pasadena gym destroyed in tornado
PASADENA, Texas — A restroom is the only thing still standing at a Pasadena gym after a tornado ripped through the area during severe weather. Four people were inside the Crossfit on Pansy Street. They had just finished a class and were ready to call it a day when the unthinkable happened.
Popular Crosby outlet's crawfish season debut met with eyepopping line
ABC13 Localish brought you the story of Crawfish Shack, a Crosby outpost that serves up those mudbugs. Its first day of operation for the season was quite a success.
KHOU
KHOU 11 News at 10
KHOU 11 News at 10PM keeps you informed on the big stories of the day, and reveals how they impact your life. That's how KHOU Stands for Houston.
