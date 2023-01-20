ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clementon, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Jersey Shore Online

One Injured In Ocean County Head-On Crash

MANCHESTER – A woman was left in critical condition after a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon, Manchester Police said. The crash occurred around 3:32 p.m. in the area of Route 530 near the intersection of Lacey Road. According to authorities, 25-year-old Nicholas Briggs of Whiting was driving a Dodge Magnum westbound on 530 when it crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic. His car crashed into a Toyota Rav4 driven by 61-year-old Jorie Sanzone of Forked River, who was traveling east on Route 530.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Ocean County women in Brick mass animal cruelty case in trouble again

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Two Brick Township women accused of hoarding and neglecting over one hundred dogs and 43 cats inside their home are in hot water again. Now, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office is asking the court to revoke the couple’s pre-trial release. On December 3rd, Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58, were both arrested in a mass animal cruelty incident at their home, prompting a regional animal welfare and rescue response. 129 dogs and 123 cats were located and removed from the residence. The two were arrested and charged but were granted pre-trial release under New Jersey’s The post Ocean County women in Brick mass animal cruelty case in trouble again appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Standoff at NJ Apartment Building Ends Without Further Incident

Police descended on a South Jersey apartment building after they said a possibly armed woman barricaded herself in an apartment following an overnight argument with a neighbor. The incident played out in the apartment complex off South Lenola Road in Maple Shade, Burlington County. Maple Shade police said officers were...
Daily Voice

Man, 35, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man was shot dead Monday, Jan. 23, in Camden, authorities said. Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Police found a...
CAMDEN, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Farmland Preservation Workshop For South Jersey Municipal Officials Set for Feb. 14

On Tuesday, February 14, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the New Jersey State Agriculture Development Committee (SADC), the state agency that administers the New Jersey Farmland Preservation Program (FPP), will host a first-ever workshop for South Jersey municipal officials whose municipalities contain preserved farmland. The workshop aims to...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

New Hallmark Store Coming to Somers Point, NJ

Sometimes, people want to actually buy a card to give or mail someone to signify a special occasion. One of the store brands that has stood the test of time, Hallmark, is reportedly making its way back to Somers Point. Somers Point has been without a Hallmark store since Donna's Hallmark Shop closed a while back. That store was located in the Somers Point Plaza, a few doors down from ACME.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
camdencounty.com

SNAP Benefits Amount to Change in March

(Camden, NJ) – As the SNAP federal emergency allotment from COVID-19 is set to expire on March 1, households may see a change in monthly benefit amounts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, households received higher allotments for SNAP but on March 1, households will begin receiving their regular payments. Seeing that families and individuals continue to face difficulty affording food, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation in June 2022 to establish the State SNAP Minimum Benefit Program that ensured that SNAP recipients receive at least $50 per month in assistance when the federal emergency allotments end. New Jersey is the first state to set a minimum benefit, which required an $18 million investment of state funds.
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

County Hosting Free Food Distribution Event on Saturday

WESTAMPTON, NJ — The Burlington County Commissioners will be holding a free food distribution event this weekend, in partnership with the Food Bank of South Jersey.  The event will take place on Saturday, January 28 from 10AM to 12PM in the parking lot at 695 Woodlane Road in Westampton.  Burlington County residents in need of assistance are eligible for free boxes of food on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Free groceries and prepared meals will be available for families in need while supplies last. Drive-up style is preferred for those attending. If using your car, please keep your windows closed and make room in your trunk for the food box.  Those attending the event can also be helped with enrollment into the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).  Burlington County is continuing to accept canned food donations through January 31 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Collection boxes are located in the lobby of the County Administration building, located at 49 Rancocas Road, as well as other County offices and facilities, including the Burlington County Library at 5 Pioneer Boulevard in Westampton.  Please only donate canned food that has not passed the sell-by date indicated on the can.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Police Shoot, Kill Man in NJ, AG Says

Police shot and killed a man during an encounter in South Jersey Sunday afternoon. The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced late in the day that they were investigating the deadly shooting that took place along Fox Run Road in Deptford, Gloucester County. The AG's office said that its...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

