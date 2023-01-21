Read full article on original website
1-25-23 fdl county executive 2023 goals
The Fond du Lac County executive says his top goal in 2023 is making sure that county employees are paid a fair wage. Sam Kaufman says the county plans to hire a firm this year to complete a wage study by June and incorporate any changes in next year’s budget. Kaufman says he also wants to continue efforts to try to attract more people to move to the county by doing things like advertising through social media and making improvements to the county parks system. Kaufman says planning will also continue in 2023 for a future jail expansion project. Kaufman says he is always looking for ways to make county government more efficient while providing the best possible services for citizens.
1-25-23 fdl county da says prosecutor shortage is a recruitment and retention crisis
The Fond du Lac County District Attorney says the prosecutor shortage in Dodge and Sheboygan counties and elsewhere are examples of a prosecutor recruitment and retention crisis in Wisconsin. Fond du Lac County DA Eric Toney says the legislature needs to increase pay for the positions. Toney says the current average starting salary for assistant DAs is just over $27 an hour. Toney says the state District Attorney Association is also requesting similar pay increases for public defenders. Toney says often times neighboring District Attorneys Offices have reached out to help.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: WIS 76 northbound reopens to motorists after car fire
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that all lanes of traffic on WIS 76 north are reopened. The lanes were previously closed due to a car catching fire, but first responders extinguished the flames and removed the vehicle from the roadway. WisDOT anticipated...
UPDATE: Power restored to affected customers in Denmark
DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a morning outage to thousands of people in Denmark, WPS says that power has been restored. According to WPS, power was restored to the Denmark area at 12:15 p.m. All of the customers that were affected by the outage have had their power restored.
Wind turbine malfunction in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One of the wind turbines at Butler Ridge Wind in Dodge County malfunctioned on Monday, Jan. 20. NextEra Energy said that no one was injured. The company officials believe this incident is isolated since turbine malfunctions are rare. As a quality-control measure, NextEra Energy will investigate...
Jilly’s Car Wash proposed to replace Albanese’s Roadhouse
WAUKESHA — After decades in business, Albanese’s Roadhouse is in the process of being sold. A Jilly’s Car Wash is proposed for 2301 Bluemound Road. The Waukesha Plan Commission will consider a conditional use permit on Wednesday for the facility, proposed where Albanese’s Roadhouse currently sits. The lawyer for the Albanese family, Robert Moodie, said the business has entered into a proposed agreement with Jilly’s Car Wash to sell the property to them. It is contingent on all the necessary approvals from the city of Waukesha. They are hoping to close in March or early April.
Fond du Lac School District offering support for students after fatal crash
The Fond du Lac School District is offering support to high school students following a fatal crash on Saturday that killed one teen and injured another.
16-year-old killed in crash in neighboring Fond du Lac County, WI | By Lt. Nick Kahnke
January 21, 2023 – Fond du Lac, Co., WI – On Saturday, January 21, 2022, at 3:25 a.m., deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Mount Calvary Fire Department and Mount Calvary EMS, were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Golf Course Drive east of Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah, Fond du Lac County.
Crash closes Highway 151 in Dodge County multiple times, driver arrested for OWI
CALAMUS, Wis. (WFRV) – US Highway 151 was closed multiple times on Saturday after a single-vehicle rollover crash brought down powerlines and left multiple vehicles damaged. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded around 2:05 p.m. to the site of a crash on USH 151, just north of East Salem Road near the Town of Calamus.
Late-night structure fire in Manitowoc prompts response from multiple engines
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple engines in Manitowoc County responded to a late-night fire on Sunday in the City of Manitowoc. According to a Facebook post by the Manitowoc Fire & Rescue Department, at 11:16 p.m., firefighters were sent to the 800 block of North 10th Street for a report of a structure fire.
Potawatomi Casino announces plans for upcoming sportsbook, joining Oneida as only other in state of Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Potawatomi Casino Hotel is set to get its very own sportsbook, joining the Oneida Casino as the only other in the state of Wisconsin. Construction will soon begin in the northwest corner of the casino, replacing the Northern Lights Theater and the Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for SE Wisconsin goes into effect at 6 a.m.
Up to 2" of snow is likely through Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth, and Waukesha counties. As it moves to the northeast we'll see light snow showers across the area.
Manitowoc Police ask public for information on two-vehicle crash
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are asking the public for any information leading up to a crash in Manitowoc that happened on Sunday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on January 22 around 11:30 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Waldo Boulevard and North 11th Street. Authorities say a grey Dodge Neon was driving westbound on Waldo Boulevard and a silver Toyota Rav4 was going northbound on North 11th Street when the two vehicles collided.
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Dang N. Vang, 44, Manitowoc, arson of building w/o owner’s consent as a repeater on 9/5/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for four (4) years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision. Concurrent with Manitowoc County case number 21CF595. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, job search or combination subject to agent’s approval; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit to DNA sample. The defendant has one hundred thirty five (135) days sentence credit. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program but not Challenge Incarceration Program.
Green Bay Correctional Institution: The future of the facility
Construction began on the facility in 1898. Neville Public Museum of Brown County photo. Continued from a previous story: Click here to read Part I. A 188-acre parcel of the Kellogg farm, purchased the summer of 1897 in the town of Allouez, signaled the start of the prison facility – a project that captured the attention of the entire state.
REAL ESTATE | American Companies completes buildout at local Truck Driving Academy in Theresa, WI
West Bend, WI — American Companies finished the building remodel of WI Regional Truck Driving Academy’s new site in Theresa. The academy has state-of-the-art equipment that will keep it on the cutting edge of logistics training. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The mammoth grey building on the west...
Community mourns crash victims as sheriff's department says roadway may be dangerous
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Members of the Fond du Lac community have been bringing flowers, crosses, and other mementos to the scene of a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive in the town of Taycheedah. The crash Saturday involved three 16-year-olds. One was declared dead at the...
Teen dies in Township of Taycheedah crash
TOWNSHIP OF TAYCHEEDAY, WI — A single vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County ends with the death of an Eldorado teenager and leaves two other teens from the Mount Calvary area hospitalized. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah around 3:25 Saturday morning. Investigators say the vehicle the three teens were traveling in was westbound on Golf Course Drive at a high rate of speed when it went out of control and struck a tree. A 16-year-old boy, who was driving the vehicle, and a 16-year-old girl in the back seat, where taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries. A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in the front seat was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. The names of the teens have not been released. They’re identified as students from Fond du Lac High School, St. Mary’s Springs Academy in Fond du Lac and Laconia High School in Rosendale. Officials at all three schools have been notified to help other students as needed.
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 55-year-old Madison man was arrested for an OWI offense after rolling over his vehicle in Dodge Co. Sunday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s office. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. along U.S. 151 near E. Salem Rd. Power lines were damaged due...
Wind turbine, blades collapse onto southern Wisconsin field
HERMAN, Wis. — A company that operates a southern Wisconsin wind farm is investigating what caused part of a wind turbine and its blades to plummet to the ground, leaving debris strewn across a field.No one was injured Wednesday night when the blades and top portion of a wind turbine collapsed in Dodge County, near the town of Herman.The turbine, which is part of the Butler Ridge wind farm, stands about 400 feet above the ground, according to the National Weather Service.Mark Dietrich, whose father owns the property where the collapse occurred, told WISN-TV that a nearby resident said that when it collapsed "they both heard it and it shook their house."Dietrich said he's glad nobody was hurt, although massive pieces of debris were left scattered across the ground and there is a large crater from the impact."That's a lot of weight coming down at one time. It left quite the crater," he said.NextEra Energy Resources owns the turbine. The company said in statement that it believe that "this was an isolated incident as turbine malfunctions are rare."The company said it is working to determine "the cause of the turbine failure and assessing other turbines on site as a quality-control measure."
