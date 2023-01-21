Title: "Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies"Photo byRockford Police Department. On January 23, 2023, a funeral van was stolen from a Chicago funeral home and the body inside the van is still missing. The Chicago police department is now intensifying its search for the van and the body as the family of the deceased and the funeral home staff are in a state of shock and grief.

