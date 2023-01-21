Read full article on original website
Guest@86
4d ago
Really!!! look for cameras in the area Damnit!!!! stop with the no one in custody and no witness please!!! I pray that they find this Witch and Put her disgraceful waist of skin away for LIFE!!! My heartfelt condolences to this young girl's parents and family members 😔😥😢 .. May she rest in peace 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼. I can't imagine what this poor girl was thinking as she was being attacked 😢😢.
Reply(1)
16
Vernell Evans
3d ago
Cameras all over in that area. City won't catch a killer, but they know how to write those tickets....
Reply
7
Noga Robertson
4d ago
So sad my condolences go out to this woman kids and family💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
