When Shawn Michaels made the shocking decision to fire Mandy Rose following her risque postings on FanTime, it sent the entire NXT sub-Universe into disarray. Michaels and company had to change their plans for the NXT Women’s Championship in order to put the belt on Roxanne Perez, the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge winner, prematurely, Toxic Attraction, the brand’s top tag team, lost their leader just before a main roster elevation, and the very foundation of the NXT was shaken to its core, as one of its four pillars – at least according to Grayson Waller – was suddenly gone.

1 DAY AGO