Robbie Williams’ Wife: Everything To Know About The Singer’s Marriage To Ayda Field

By Sara Whitman
 4 days ago
Image Credit: JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock
  • Robbie Williams and Ayda Field Wiliams have been married for 10 years
  • They did not tell their family and friends they were tying the knot until they were all gathered together for a fake event
  • Ayda and Robbie have four kids together

Amid rumors that Ayda Field Williams may replace Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a light has been shined on her professional and personal lives. The 43-year-old Turkish American actress has been acting since 1998 but got her breakout role in Days Of Our Lives playing Angela Moroni between 2000 to 2001. She later starred in 2006’s Studio 60 on the Sunset Trip and the sitcom Back to You between 2007 and 2008. She also notably judged on the 2018 season of The X Factor UK.

When she’s not in front of cameras, she’s the doting mother to four children: daughters Theodora, 10, and Colette, 4, and sons Charlton, 8, and Beau, 3. Ayda shares her kids with British singer Robbie Williams, whom she married in 2010. Read on to learn about their marriage.

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Williams pose at Paris Fashion Week in July 2022 (Photo: JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock)

How Ayda Williams And Robbie Williams Met

Ayda began dating Grammy-nominated musician Robbie Williams, 48, in 2007 after a rocky start. The actress and television personality revealed during a Sept. 2020 interview on the Made By Mammas podcast that Robbie asked her on a lunch date, but when the day of the date came, he completely ghosted her. However, she decided to give him a second chance. “We finally end up making a plan. All I’ll say is it was the most bizarre, insane, rockstar, popstar, crazy first date. And at the end of it, I was totally smitten,” she gushed, adding that she was “super impressed” by his tattoos.

Speaking more in depth about their instant connection, she recalled, “The universe opened up and I totally and completely understood who this man was and he totally and completely understood who I was … It was an electric moment. I felt like I’d known him my whole life.” How sweet!

Despite their deep connection, their relationship was not always smooth. The couple appeared on Loose Women in 2016, and Ayda revealed Robbie broke up with her three times before they tied the knot. The Take That member revealed in an Aug. 2018 Instagram post that he proposed to Ayda with a deck of cards. “Every time I used to think of Ayda and pull a card from a deck it would always be a queen, so I took her to the place that I first laid my eyes on her and gave her four queens,” he wrote. “Each card said one word each. Will… You… Marry… Me?”

The pair walked down the aisle in Aug. 2010 at the British star’s Mulholland Estates, Beverly Hills home. It was a surprise to the 60 friends and family members they invited, who thought they were arriving at a James Bond Casino Royale-themed party in celebration Robbie’s successful career. Robbie told Hello! that it was hard for him to keep the secret, but he managed to do so.

They Have Worked Together Several Times

Ayda Field Williams felt a connection with her husband Robbie Williams on their first date (Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Robbie and Ayda work so well together that they love actually working together. That’s right — Ayda starred in two music videos for her husband: 2009’s “Bodies” and 2017’s “Mixed Signals”, per IMDb. Plus, Robbie also served as an X Factor judge in 2018. “The fact I get to work with Rob and against him is fantastic!” Ayda gushed to ITV at the time.

Ayda Gave Robbie A Newfound Purpose

Robbie struggled with depression and substance abuse in his 30s, but said Ayda inspired him to turn his life around in a Sept. 2015 interview with Chris EvansRadio 2 Breakfast Show, per BBC. “Before the kids and the wife, [my career] wasn’t just a job. I was trying to fill in all the blanks that were in my soul. And that didn’t make sense. I got to the top of the mountain and it was like, ‘Ow, I’m still in pain,’” he frankly recalled.

“Then the wife came, then the kids came, and now it all makes sense… because souls are depending on me,” he continued. “My wife depends on me, my kids depend on me. I haven’t got the excuses to fall off the rails, to maybe not turn up to this interview, to watch what I’m saying. It’s a blessing.”

Robbie Williams said marrying Ayda helped him turn his life around (Photo: Action Press/Shutterstock)

Ayda And Robbie Had Two Kids Via Surrogacy

As noted above, the happy couple share four children. Their youngest two, Collette and Beau, were born via a surrogate after they encountered fertility issues. When Collete was born, Ayda posted the below Instagram photo and touched upon her surrogacy journey. “It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low,” she wrote. “Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible. As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5!”

They Celebrated Their 10th Wedding Anniversary In 2020

“She brings out the best in me. She is incredibly thoughtful and makes me want to be a better person,” Robbie told Hello! magazine while reflecting on their wedding day and marriage in honor of their decade spent together.

Speaking of the special day, he added, “Ayda looked like the most beautiful girl in the world. The setting was so magical, and to be surrounded by family and close friends and then see Ayda appear looking so radiant was almost too much for me to take. When I walked down the aisle with our dogs and heard everyone cheering it made me so emotional I’m surprised I held it together. I’m the happiest man alive.”

Comments / 0

