NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Kyle Shanahan drops hint on plan to neutralize Jalen Hurts, Eagles in NFC Championship Game
Like the San Francisco 49ers’ most recent victims — the Dallas Cowboys — the Philadelphia Eagles also feature a stout defensive line that can swallow opposing offenses alive. The Eagles’ pass rush is expected to be a big thorn in the side of San Francisco, but the 49ers trust head coach Kyle Shanahan to provide them with the right antidote to Philly’s defense come gameday.
4 Cowboys most to blame after NFL Divisional Round loss vs. 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys’ season ends in defeat to the San Francisco 49ers for the second consecutive year. How painful is that, eh? The final score of 19-12 was enough to send the Cowboys home, wondering again how things went so wrong so fast. Here we’ll discuss the Cowboys most to blame for their NFL Divisional […] The post 4 Cowboys most to blame after NFL Divisional Round loss vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship
The NFC Championship Game is set after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. And 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had a rather interesting remark about their opponents. Shanahan spoke with the media following his team’s victory on Sunday. Reporters asked him about his opponent next Sunday, the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles. […] The post 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow’s savage response after cancelling Bills’ AFC Championship plans
Throughout the week leading up to the Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC divisional matchup with the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Joe Burrow heard the talk about a potential game with the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on a neutral site. On Sunday, Joe Burrow and the Bengals were having none of that talk, […] The post Joe Burrow’s savage response after cancelling Bills’ AFC Championship plans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zac Taylor drops truth bomb on Bengals needing to beat Chiefs again to reach Super Bowl
The Cincinnati Bengals have advanced to the AFC Championship game for the second year in a row. Cincinnati will be facing the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch from last season. While the Bengals came out victorious in that contest, head coach Zac Taylor is focused on the now and focused on ensuring Cincy reaches […] The post Zac Taylor drops truth bomb on Bengals needing to beat Chiefs again to reach Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills GM Brandon Beane drops truth bomb on another early playoff exit
The Buffalo Bills once again fell short of their Super Bowl aspirations over the weekend, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. And on Tuesday, GM Brandon Beane took full responsibility for the upsetting outcome, putting it down to a lack of consistency up front, both on the offensive and defensive side […] The post Bills GM Brandon Beane drops truth bomb on another early playoff exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott’s stern message after disappointing Cowboys exit vs. 49ers
It was the same old story for the Dallas Cowboys in their Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The defeat marks the 12th straight playoff appearance falling short of making the NFC Championship, let alone punching their ticket to the Super Bowl. Quarterback Dak Prescott was at the center of it […] The post Dak Prescott’s stern message after disappointing Cowboys exit vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers-Eagles news: Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy had unreal 11 TD face-off in 2019
Folks, it’s official: the Philadelphia Eagles will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. Two young quarterbacks will each attempt to score on two of the best defenses in the NFL, and fans the world over will tune in to see which player, Jalen Hurts or Brock Purdy, is able […] The post 49ers-Eagles news: Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy had unreal 11 TD face-off in 2019 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger called out by former star
Some wounds take a long time to heal. Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashad Mendenhall took to Twitter Sunday night to call out his former teammate, retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger “If {Roethlisberger} is the ‘leader’ you say he is, why hasn’t he taken credit for the fall,” Mendenhall tweeted. We win it’s him, lose it’s me… […] The post Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger called out by former star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 offseason moves Bills must make to reach Super Bowl in 2023 season
The 2022 NFL season is officially over for the Buffalo Bills. After being considered one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl for most of the year, they were not a match for the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo ended up losing 27-10 at home in the Divisional Round. Following a disappointing end of their season, […] The post 3 offseason moves Bills must make to reach Super Bowl in 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zac Taylor’s 4-word take ahead of AFC title game vs. Chiefs will fire up Bengals fans
The Cincinnati Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship game following their convincing 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round. Joe Burrow opened up the scoring in the first quarter with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase to cap off a six-play, 79-yard drive. The reigning AFC North champions […] The post Zac Taylor’s 4-word take ahead of AFC title game vs. Chiefs will fire up Bengals fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
RUMOR: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson guaranteed contract offer insulting compared to Deshaun Watson
The Baltimore Ravens have one huge offseason objective hovering over their heads: re-sign Lamar Jackson to a long-term contract. Based on their latest attempts per the NFL rumor mill to persuade their quarterback to sign on the dotted line, they may still be several million lacking in guaranteed money to get it done. According to […] The post RUMOR: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson guaranteed contract offer insulting compared to Deshaun Watson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey’s epic feat not seen in 25 years vs. Cowboys
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been a big addition to the 49ers offense this season. And on Sunday in the NFL playoffs, the former Stanford Cardinal showed how big of a factor he has been. McCaffrey scored a two-yard touchdown to give the 49ers a 16-9 lead on Sunday. With that score, […] The post 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey’s epic feat not seen in 25 years vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady’s 7-word message to Brock Purdy as 49ers roll to NFC Title game
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are one win away from the Super Bowl. They face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game for the right to face the AFC’s champion in Arizona. It’s an incredible run by the Purdy-led team. The Iowa State product took the reigns for the 49ers after Jimmy […] The post Tom Brady’s 7-word message to Brock Purdy as 49ers roll to NFC Title game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni explains heated AJ Brown moment, provides injury update
The Philadelphia Eagles completely lived up to expectations on Saturday after their first-round bye, wiping the floor with the New York Giants in a massive 38-7 win in front of their home fans in the Divisional Round. Surprisingly, star wideout AJ Brown had just three catches in the game and even voiced his frustration to […] The post Eagles HC Nick Sirianni explains heated AJ Brown moment, provides injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Micah Parsons fires subtle shot at Dak Prescott-led offense in loss to 49ers in Divisional Round
The Super Bowl dreams of Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys went up in flames Sunday night when the team absorbed a 19-12 loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara. To say that the loss hurts for the Cowboys would be a massive understatement, especially for the team’s defense which […] The post Micah Parsons fires subtle shot at Dak Prescott-led offense in loss to 49ers in Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Bosa’s asking price from 49ers in extension talks
San Francisco 49ers’ defensive lineman Nick Bosa has been arguably the best defensive player in the NFL this season. Now, Bosa is looking to get paid like it. During the regular season, Bosa made a league-leading 18.5 sacks. He added 51 tackles, 19 for a loss and 48 quarterback hits as Bosa was named All-Pro […] The post Nick Bosa’s asking price from 49ers in extension talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
