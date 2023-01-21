why flip out over coyotes they have been around for years, but the reason their coming into more populated area's is because y'all keep taking THEIR homes from them. stop insisting on building housing additions, cutting down wooded area's, and shooting them. In reality their just as afraid of you as you are of them plus don't feed your outside animals after dark and keep your trash cans inside by doing those kinds of things your giving them a food sorce.
If you walk with a small dog and there have been coyotes sightings in your neighborhood then you should carry to protect yourself and your animal.
In a neighborhood group someone posted about walking her yorkie on a leash and the Coyote took the pup and just ripped the leash from her hand. She was unable to catch it to save her pup. So i guess they take it no matter what.
