After the dreariness of Sunday, we get to enjoy sunshine and eventually low 50s today. Rain will start to move in Tuesday morning and get heavier and widespread Tuesday afternoon. Parts of the Ozarks and Ouachitas may see a rain/snow mix in the afternoon (highest elevations). Then in the evening hours a widespread changeover to snow from rain will start in Northwest and West Arkansas. Overnight the changeover will occur in North Central and even parts of Central Arkansas including Little Rock.

