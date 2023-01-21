Read full article on original website
mysaline.com
Benton outdoors program has camps, classes & activities; Meeting Mar 3rd
Benton Parks Outdoor Adventures program invites local youth to engage in a new program, featuring a variety of outdoor skills and experiences – and there will be achievement patches! The City’s Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission (AGFC) to offer a large schedule of activities, camps and classes.
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 25th
No new obituaries were added for Saline County today. Check back tomorrow for updates or click the link below for previous days obituaries.
mysaline.com
City of Haskell releases in-depth rebuttal to 6 officer resignations
The City of Haskell released a lengthy statement on January 24, 2023, regarding the resignation of six Police Officers all at once, during the City Council meeting on January 9, 2023. The full statement from the City of Haskell and Mayor Clyde Crookham, Jr. is below, along with corresponding documents.
Arkansas State Fair makes history with new general manager pick
The Arkansas State Fair has appointed a new general manager and made history in doing so.
ualrpublicradio.org
Sanders speaks to students at Little Rock school choice rally
The National School Choice Rally was held Monday at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Students from over ten Arkansas schools gathered to celebrate Arkansas Parental Choice Week, created by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders through a proclamation the same day. The governor headlined the event with a speech. “Our...
mysaline.com
Get Registered for Miracle League with Benton Parks and Recreation
Join Benton Parks and Recreation at the newly constructed Inclusive Field at Tyndall Park!. A “Buddy Meeting” for volunteers will be held Thursday, March 2nd, 6:30 pm, at the Gene Moss Building. Miracle League Season will be held March 27th trough May 4th, Monday, Tuesday, and/or Thursday evenings.
mysaline.com
Benton Parks to host Spring Fishing Derby April 1st
Benton Parks & Recreation is hosting their 2nd Annual Spring Fishing Derby on Saturday, April 1st at Sunset Lake in Benton. The event will include Awards, Food, and drinks and equipment is provided to fishers on a first come, first served basis. The event will be held from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm and is open to all ages.
Drag performance bill causes Miss Gay America to look outside Arkansas for venue
The Arkansas Senate added more co-sponsors to a bill classifying drag performances as adult-oriented businesses.
Arkansas school districts see rise in overdue meal balances
BAUXITE, Ark. — School districts across Arkansas have been seeing a familiar problem, that had not been an issue since before the pandemic— overdue meal balances at schools are high. "This is issue number one, making sure our students have the proper nutrition and proper fuel," Bauxite Public...
mysaline.com
Areas of Arkansas could get 12 inches; Saline County is a question mark
There’s a lot of talk on social media about snow, and there’s no denying that Saline County’s weather will change significantly on Tuesday, but the white stuff is mostly for the part of the state that is several miles north and west of Interstate 30. Having said that, we’ll be updating if anything changes, as it frequently does with winter weather.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Birth Announcement: Parker Ann White
Taylor Harvey and Christopher White of Stuttgart are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Parker Ann White. Parker was born on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and measured 18 inches in length.
Utilities to shut off at Big Country Chateau apartments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some tenants at the Big Country Chateau apartments are having deja vu after utility shutoff notices were placed on their doors for the second time in six months. On Monday, Entergy told tenants that they have two weeks before their electricity gets cut. This follows...
Current & former Sylvan Hills students die in crash; loved ones focused on their faith
Sylvan Hills High School is mourning the loss of five students after a car accident in Wyoming.
Little Rock fire responds to burning car in parking deck
Little Rock Fire Department was called to a downtown parking deck on Monday.
Current & former Sylvan Hills High School students killed in crash
Two current and three former Sylvan Hills High School students died in a car crash in Wyoming Sunday.
Snow, rain causing central Arkansas drivers to use caution
With rain giving way to incoming snow in central Arkansas, drivers are having to take a bit more caution on their commute home.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Today will be nice & sunny, but winter is coming tomorrow
After the dreariness of Sunday, we get to enjoy sunshine and eventually low 50s today. Rain will start to move in Tuesday morning and get heavier and widespread Tuesday afternoon. Parts of the Ozarks and Ouachitas may see a rain/snow mix in the afternoon (highest elevations). Then in the evening hours a widespread changeover to snow from rain will start in Northwest and West Arkansas. Overnight the changeover will occur in North Central and even parts of Central Arkansas including Little Rock.
mysaline.com
Identity Fraud, Theft, and Battery in Tuesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01252023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
mysaline.com
Theft, Threats, and Public Intoxication in Saline County Mugshots on 01242023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
KATV
Little Rock sanitation crews save the day after rescuing abandoned dogs in dumpsters
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Waste Management workers in Little Rock have become a part-time pet rescue crew after saving a number of dogs from being fatally injured by garbage trucks. The team said it's not uncommon to run across stranded animals but when they find them inside their trucks,...
