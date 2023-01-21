ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, AR

mysaline.com

Benton outdoors program has camps, classes & activities; Meeting Mar 3rd

Benton Parks Outdoor Adventures program invites local youth to engage in a new program, featuring a variety of outdoor skills and experiences – and there will be achievement patches! The City’s Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission (AGFC) to offer a large schedule of activities, camps and classes.
BENTON, AR
mysaline.com

City of Haskell releases in-depth rebuttal to 6 officer resignations

The City of Haskell released a lengthy statement on January 24, 2023, regarding the resignation of six Police Officers all at once, during the City Council meeting on January 9, 2023. The full statement from the City of Haskell and Mayor Clyde Crookham, Jr. is below, along with corresponding documents.
HASKELL, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Sanders speaks to students at Little Rock school choice rally

The National School Choice Rally was held Monday at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Students from over ten Arkansas schools gathered to celebrate Arkansas Parental Choice Week, created by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders through a proclamation the same day. The governor headlined the event with a speech. “Our...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

Get Registered for Miracle League with Benton Parks and Recreation

Join Benton Parks and Recreation at the newly constructed Inclusive Field at Tyndall Park!. A “Buddy Meeting” for volunteers will be held Thursday, March 2nd, 6:30 pm, at the Gene Moss Building. Miracle League Season will be held March 27th trough May 4th, Monday, Tuesday, and/or Thursday evenings.
BENTON, AR
mysaline.com

Benton Parks to host Spring Fishing Derby April 1st

Benton Parks & Recreation is hosting their 2nd Annual Spring Fishing Derby on Saturday, April 1st at Sunset Lake in Benton. The event will include Awards, Food, and drinks and equipment is provided to fishers on a first come, first served basis. The event will be held from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm and is open to all ages.
BENTON, AR
THV11

Arkansas school districts see rise in overdue meal balances

BAUXITE, Ark. — School districts across Arkansas have been seeing a familiar problem, that had not been an issue since before the pandemic— overdue meal balances at schools are high. "This is issue number one, making sure our students have the proper nutrition and proper fuel," Bauxite Public...
ARKANSAS STATE
mysaline.com

Areas of Arkansas could get 12 inches; Saline County is a question mark

There’s a lot of talk on social media about snow, and there’s no denying that Saline County’s weather will change significantly on Tuesday, but the white stuff is mostly for the part of the state that is several miles north and west of Interstate 30. Having said that, we’ll be updating if anything changes, as it frequently does with winter weather.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Birth Announcement: Parker Ann White

Taylor Harvey and Christopher White of Stuttgart are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Parker Ann White. Parker was born on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and measured 18 inches in length.
STUTTGART, AR
THV11

Utilities to shut off at Big Country Chateau apartments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some tenants at the Big Country Chateau apartments are having deja vu after utility shutoff notices were placed on their doors for the second time in six months. On Monday, Entergy told tenants that they have two weeks before their electricity gets cut. This follows...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Today will be nice & sunny, but winter is coming tomorrow

After the dreariness of Sunday, we get to enjoy sunshine and eventually low 50s today. Rain will start to move in Tuesday morning and get heavier and widespread Tuesday afternoon. Parts of the Ozarks and Ouachitas may see a rain/snow mix in the afternoon (highest elevations). Then in the evening hours a widespread changeover to snow from rain will start in Northwest and West Arkansas. Overnight the changeover will occur in North Central and even parts of Central Arkansas including Little Rock.
ARKANSAS STATE

