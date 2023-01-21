(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police is reporting a number of complaints regarding door to door salespeople. The department says they have received reports that the salespeople take a hard sell approach and may become aggressive when prospective patrons ask for the salesperson's Kennewick Solicitors License. That's prompting police to issue a reminder that all who sell for a profit on a door to door basis must possess an official City of Kennewick solicitor's license. The department says an official license includes the seller's photo, name and the City of Kennewick seal. The salesperson must carry their license while going door to door at all times.

