Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 11 and 41
KPD makes felony arrest on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery and assault
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on 519 N. Kent Place in Kennewick and arrested a suspect on suspicion of multiple felonies early on the morning of January 23. According to Kennewick Police a female victim in the...
Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Identify Felony Target Thief
Kennewick Police are asking for your help to identify the man above. Last Friday, officers were called out to Target for a theft in progress. It seems the photographed suspect was working with a female suspect, who was waiting for him in a getaway vehicle. The female is described as...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man arrested in fatal shooting
WENATCHEE – Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed Alyssa Longwell, 37, of Kennewick on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee. Eyewitnesses saw Longwell fall out of a car. When the car stopped, the driver then...
KEPR
Kennewick Police asking for help from public in identifying felony theft suspect
Kennewick Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect accused of felony theft at an area Target store. On Friday, Kennewick Officers were dispatched to Target for a theft in progress. After investigation it was revealed the theft was felony level or theft with a value of over $750.
Richland Police: Gunshots at Riverfront Hotel due to intoxicated man
RICHLAND, Wash. – A man was arrested Saturday night after reports of gunshots being heard at a hotel in Richland. Officers with the Richland Police Department were called to 50 Comstock to the Riverfront Hotel after it was reported there were several gunshots heard. When officers got to the scene, they said they found a man who they believed was...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
610KONA
Kennewick Police Warn Unlicensed Door To Door Salespeople
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police is reporting a number of complaints regarding door to door salespeople. The department says they have received reports that the salespeople take a hard sell approach and may become aggressive when prospective patrons ask for the salesperson's Kennewick Solicitors License. That's prompting police to issue a reminder that all who sell for a profit on a door to door basis must possess an official City of Kennewick solicitor's license. The department says an official license includes the seller's photo, name and the City of Kennewick seal. The salesperson must carry their license while going door to door at all times.
Video released of flaming car in downtown Kennewick. It was arson
The owner had parked the car near his home.
KEPR
Richland Police investigating apartment fire as arson
RICHLAND, Wash. — Detectives of the Richland Police Department are investigating a fire that damaged an apartment as arson. On Jan. 24 around 2:30 a.m., Richland Fire and Police Departments responded to the Tri-Cities Terrace Apartments located at the 1700 block of Leslie Rd. in Richland for a fire alarm. Residents of the facility, an apartment community for seniors, reported seeing smoke and flames.
kpic
62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison
PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
nbcrightnow.com
Richland Police investigate several DUIs overnight
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police shared on social media three men were arrested overnight. All three arrests were because of drivers crashing, according to RPD. RPD says no injuries were reported, however, it asks the public to be extra careful when driving. One driver, was traveling westbound on Columbia...
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
nbcrightnow.com
Solicitor's license required for going door-to-door in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- For the safety of the community the City of Kennewick requires all those going door-to-door to obtain and carry a Solicitor's License. According to a post from the Kennewick Police all persons or businesses going door-to-door to "expose for sale, deliver or sell any goods or services or offer or take orders for sale or delivery," must first obtain a Solicitor's License.
kpq.com
Homicide Suspect Arrested on Badger Mountain Road Near Waterville
Update: Jan, 22, 2023 at 12:57 p.m. Douglas County Sheriff's Office released the identities of both the homicide suspect and victim involved in the Saturday evening incident on Badger Mountain Road. The female victim was identified as 37-year-old Alyssa Ann Longwell from Kennewick, Wash. Longwell succumbed to her injuries and...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE 6:00 PM. Bradley McClure has now been found. Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He's 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5'11" and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is...
northeastoregonnow.com
Pendleton Inmate Dies in Custody
An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, died on Monday, Jan. 23. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the State Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.
nbcrightnow.com
Smoke alarm keeps mobile home fire from displacing Pasco owner
PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a minor mobile home fire off of Road 84 just after 6 p.m. on January 23. The damage was contained to a small area of the home, leaving it safe for the owner to stay in tonight, according to Public Information Officer Ben Shearer.
nbcrightnow.com
RFD investigating possible arson at senior apartment complex
The Richland Fire Marshal Investigator and the RPD Arson Investigator are working to determine the cause of the fire. Multiple suspicious fires were reportedly lit in the building.
KIMA TV
WSP found a young man dead from a gunshot wound in a crash early this morning in Toppenish
TOPPENISH -- Around 1AM this morning Washington State Patrol Officers responded to a two-car head-on collision on Washington Avenue near HWY 22 in Toppenish. When they arrived, they say they found 22-year-old Joel Reyes from Tacoma dead with a gunshot wound. They tell us 3 others involved in the crash...
Comments / 1