First Coast News

Family of man killed by JSO calls shooting 'unjustified'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of the man shot and killed by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office last week says the shooting was 'unjustified.'. Officers killed 39-year-old Leon Burroughs at his grandmother's house on Hardee Street Friday night. His family says police also knocked over a fence and hit a truck in the driveway with bullets.
News4Jax.com

Family of man killed by police says his death was unjust, wants to see bodycam footage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a man shot and killed by police after he reportedly grazed an officer with a bullet is speaking out about the incident, calling it unjust. Investigators said Leon Burroughs, 39, was sleeping in a car on Hardee Street when police approached him in reference to a burglary investigation. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, he refused to get out of the car and then opened fire, grazing one of the officers in the face.
First Coast News

Police: Man enters Jacksonville McDonald's drive-thru window, starts throwing fries and demanding money

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly jumped through the drive-thru window at a McDonald's and demanded money. Police say on Dec. 29, officers responded to the 5600 block of Beach Boulevard in reference to an attempted robbery. A witness advised that the suspect walked up to the drive-thru window and tried to order some chicken nuggets and fries.
News4Jax.com

I-TEAM: Witnesses reveal new information in narcotics investigation that ended in shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The I-TEAM has gathered more information about a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation that ended with a man being shot by officers. Detectives said Thursday they were conducting surveillance of a known drug dealer in a parking lot near North Main Street and Drury Lane. According to Chief Mark Romano, with the Sheriff’s Office, detectives “performed a block on the vehicle,” and the driver got out, attempting to flee on foot while carrying a knife.
palmcoastobserver.com

Four arrested, charged in connection with undercover narcotics investigation.

An undercover investigation resulted in the arrest of five people after a search warrant was served on a house in Palm Coast. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office's SWAT and Special Investigations Unit served a narcotics-related search warrant to a house on Rivera Lane on Jan. 19. During the search, detectives seized around 40 grams of synthetic cathinones — more commonly known as molly — and various drug paraphernalia from the residence during the search, according to a press release from FCSO.
News4Jax.com

One man is dead after crashing his truck into a tree near Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after crashing his truck Monday morning in the Mandarin neighborhood. According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck was driving on Loretto Road near San Jose Boulevard. Officers said the man was driving at a low rate of speed and left the road. He hit a tree before the car came to a rest.
