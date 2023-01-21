JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a man shot and killed by police after he reportedly grazed an officer with a bullet is speaking out about the incident, calling it unjust. Investigators said Leon Burroughs, 39, was sleeping in a car on Hardee Street when police approached him in reference to a burglary investigation. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, he refused to get out of the car and then opened fire, grazing one of the officers in the face.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO