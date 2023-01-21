Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$60 million Clay Town Center in Middleburg begins opening this yearLauren FoxMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed twice due to ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Supporting Veterans at Culvers February 1st 4 pm - 8 pmVeterans Council Clay County Florida, Inc.Clay County, FL
15-year-old boy missing for over a month could be in Clay County, family attorney reportsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Superman actor Dean Cain to host movie premiere in Jacksonville on Jan. 27Debra FineJacksonville, FL
First Coast News
Family of man killed by JSO calls shooting 'unjustified'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of the man shot and killed by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office last week says the shooting was 'unjustified.'. Officers killed 39-year-old Leon Burroughs at his grandmother's house on Hardee Street Friday night. His family says police also knocked over a fence and hit a truck in the driveway with bullets.
JSO asking for help identifying a possible burglary suspect on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a possible burglary suspect on the Westside. Police say on Jan. 4, officers responded to a burglary in the 1400 block of McDuff Avenue. Police say surveillance video captured the pictured suspects while inside the business. If...
JSO responding to reported shooting in the Tallyrand area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported shooting in the Tallyrand area Tuesday night. Police say the incident happened near Buckman and E 30th Streets. JSO is expected to give additional information at 9:15 p.m. This is a developing story.
actionnewsjax.com
‘She shot her like she was nothing’: Trial begins for woman accused in deadly shooting of teenager
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Opening statements began Tuesday morning in the trial of a woman charged with shooting and killing a teenager in 2020. According to police, Shaetavia Cooper shot 16-year-old Teneria McClendon during an argument outside of Wawa on 103rd Street. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Ten...
Trial begins for woman accused of shooting, killing Jacksonville teen
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The right side of the courtroom at the Duval County Courthouse was full of tears Tuesday. That's where family members of Teneria McClendon sat during the first day of the trial for her suspected killer. Sheatavia Cooper faces charges in relation to her death. The State...
News4Jax.com
Family of man killed by police says his death was unjust, wants to see bodycam footage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a man shot and killed by police after he reportedly grazed an officer with a bullet is speaking out about the incident, calling it unjust. Investigators said Leon Burroughs, 39, was sleeping in a car on Hardee Street when police approached him in reference to a burglary investigation. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, he refused to get out of the car and then opened fire, grazing one of the officers in the face.
News4Jax.com
Defense wants statements by man charged in Nassau County woman’s death thrown out
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Attorneys for Shawn Whigham, the man charged with murder in the death of 73-year-old Colleen Potts, are asking for an admission made by their client during an interrogation to be thrown out. Whigham has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the...
First Coast News
Police: Man enters Jacksonville McDonald's drive-thru window, starts throwing fries and demanding money
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly jumped through the drive-thru window at a McDonald's and demanded money. Police say on Dec. 29, officers responded to the 5600 block of Beach Boulevard in reference to an attempted robbery. A witness advised that the suspect walked up to the drive-thru window and tried to order some chicken nuggets and fries.
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Witnesses reveal new information in narcotics investigation that ended in shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The I-TEAM has gathered more information about a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation that ended with a man being shot by officers. Detectives said Thursday they were conducting surveillance of a known drug dealer in a parking lot near North Main Street and Drury Lane. According to Chief Mark Romano, with the Sheriff’s Office, detectives “performed a block on the vehicle,” and the driver got out, attempting to flee on foot while carrying a knife.
FHP arrests Jacksonville correctional sergeant for DUI, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday, Jan. 19, just after 2 a.m., a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by an active correctional sergeant. The stop occurred on Beach Boulevard near San Pablo Road and was as a result of speeding.
Arrest expected in murder of man killed in front of his 2-year-old in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The video with this story is from an earlier, related report. First Coast News reporting on this arrest will not compromise the investigation, according to law enforcement sources. Nearly a year after a St. Augustine father of four was shot to death in front of...
15-year-old boy missing for over a month could be in Clay County, family attorney reports
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation for a missing juvenile who has a high potential of being found in the Clay County area, according to the family’s attorney.
palmcoastobserver.com
Four arrested, charged in connection with undercover narcotics investigation.
An undercover investigation resulted in the arrest of five people after a search warrant was served on a house in Palm Coast. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office's SWAT and Special Investigations Unit served a narcotics-related search warrant to a house on Rivera Lane on Jan. 19. During the search, detectives seized around 40 grams of synthetic cathinones — more commonly known as molly — and various drug paraphernalia from the residence during the search, according to a press release from FCSO.
Report: Jacksonville man bolted from courtroom, broke hinges off door during hearing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report shows a Jacksonville man bolted from a Duval County courtroom during a hearing last Tuesday, breaking the door off the hinges before he was apprehended by bailiffs. Defendant Tyrone Gantt was in court for arraignment on several charges, including trafficking in fentanyl. According...
News4Jax.com
Video takes center stage in trial for woman accused of shooting 16-year-old during fight in front of Westside gas station
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial for Shaetavia Cooper. Cooper is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Teneria McClendon. Video from the shooting in July 2020 shows what happened outside a Wawa gas station on 103rd Street. The video shows Cooper...
News4Jax.com
One man is dead after crashing his truck into a tree near Mandarin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after crashing his truck Monday morning in the Mandarin neighborhood. According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck was driving on Loretto Road near San Jose Boulevard. Officers said the man was driving at a low rate of speed and left the road. He hit a tree before the car came to a rest.
News4Jax.com
JSO releases name of man killed in police shooting that led to narcotics arrest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has identified Eric Nathaniel Thornton, 37, as the man killed by police during a narcotics investigation earlier this week. According to Mark Romano, chief of investigations with the Sheriff’s Office, detectives were watching someone they said is a known drug dealer,...
Jacksonville convicted felon indicted for attempting to illegally buy a firearm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The United States Department of Justice announced the return of an indictment charging 34-year-old Byron Jones, Jr. with making a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer during the attempted purchase of a firearm. If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison.
News4Jax.com
Narcotics detectives shoot, kill man during operation on Northside, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Narcotics detectives, who on Thursday evening were conducting surveillance of a known drug dealer, shot and killed a man who they said attempted to flee from the scene and refused to drop a knife, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Chief Mark Romano, chief of...
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office new hiring bonus program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office rolled out a new program recently that offers new incentives for those looking for a career in a law enforcement field. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Hiring bonuses are currently available for both new corrections recruits as well as...
