Florida football is expanding its reach to the commit list of their SEC foes as they work on building their 2024 recruiting class. They’ve already reached out to Arkansas commit Kavion Henderson, and now they’re going down to the Bayou for some skill players. The Gators re-offered 4-star...
In our latest college football news roundup, Tennessee’s Josh Heupel gets a raise, Washington gets a key QB projection in 2024, and the latest recruiting news. After one of the best seasons of any college football team during the 2022-23 season, Tennessee football rewarded Josh Heupel on Tuesday with a contract extension that runs through the 2029 season.
