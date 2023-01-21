Read full article on original website
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
krcgtv.com
Columbia police seek two after a fight with a weapon early Saturday
Columbia police were looking for two people after a fight with a weapon early Saturday morning. Police tweeted that it happened at 12:45 am in the 100 block of South 9th Street. Anyone who has information about the identity of the two people or the incident should contact the police...
Man arrested, accused of pulling out gun at Downtown bar; police search for two more suspects
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man has been charged after police say he pulled a gun on an employee at a Downtown Columbia bar early Saturday. Jonathan Dowell, 23, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a gun. He is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. He The post Man arrested, accused of pulling out gun at Downtown bar; police search for two more suspects appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Man charged for fatally shooting in Jefferson City bar in court on Tuesday
Damien Davis, the man charged with killing two people at a Jefferson City bar, had a hearing Tuesday. Davis was being held without bond in the Cole County Jail for the November 26 shooting of Corey Thames, 43, and Skylar Smock, 26, at J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub.
Woman Who Jumped From Moving Motorcycle Arrested on Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance
On Friday night, while on patrol in the area of the 5600 block of South Limit Avenue, Pettis County Deputies witnessed a male and a female on a motorcycle driving northbound from the Super 7 Motel, 5650 South Limit Avenue. The male driver of the motorcycle is not known to...
kjluradio.com
UDDATED: Toddler found wandering just west of Sedalia, sheriff searching for caregivers
UPDATE: The mother has been located. The Pettis County Sheriff takes to social media Tuesday to try and find the caregivers of a two-year-old boy. Sheriff Brad Anders reported the boy, who they’re estimating is around two, was found walking in Country Club Estates. The department asks anyone who’s missing a child to contact police at 660-827-0052.
Woman charged with murder in Chariton County shooting; claims shooting stemmed from drug deal
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Keytesville woman has been charged with murder and other felonies in relation to a Friday shooting that left one man dead. Sherri L. Laws, 52, is charged with second-degree murder, armed-criminal action, delivery of a controlled substance – 35 grams or less and two counts of tampering with evidence. No court The post Woman charged with murder in Chariton County shooting; claims shooting stemmed from drug deal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Moberly house fire victim identified
The man who died in a Moberly house fire last weekend has been identified. The Moberly Fire Department confirms the victim was 62-year-old Norman Lee Reed. Fire crews were called to Reed’s house on South Morley Street early Saturday morning. While fighting the fire, Reed’s body was found inside.
kmmo.com
FATAL ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT REPORTED IN MARSHALL
The Marshall Police Department responded to one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Walmart Drive. According to the police department, 911 notified the department of the crash. Other emergency vehicles also responded to the scene. The department reports that the vehicle had struck a pole near the intersection and the driver sustained injuries. The driver was transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced deceased.
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Police Still Puzzled Over Friday Night's Fatal Shooting, As Investigation Continues
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Osage Beach Detectives are investigating the shooting that occurred on Friday, Jan. 21, and what led up to it. But for now, there seem to be more questions than answers. What police have confirmed — and made public — are the identities of the two...
krcgtv.com
GoFundMe created for the victim of Osage Beach shooting
A fundraiser was created to help pay for the cremation and funeral services for the victim in Friday night's shooting in Osage Beach. Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was found in a grassy area near the Sunset Drive Apartments suffering from gunshot wounds. The description in the GoFundMe said, "Fundraising...
kwos.com
Callaway Sheriff back in court in DWI case
Callaway County Clay Chism had a Monday court appearance in his DWI arrest. Chism was picked up by Moberly Police last October and was charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. Officers say he had crashed his private car into a concrete barrier at a fast food restaurant and smelled of alcohol.
KYTV
Police in Osage Beach, Mo., investigate deadly shooting incident; victims identified
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting following a disturbance at the Lake of the Ozarks. Police responded to a home in the 4100 block of Sunset Drive in Osage Beach after receiving a call regarding a shooting on Friday around 8:30 p.m. Officers say they found Micha Aman, 20, of Columbia, Mo., in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at an area hospital from his injuries.
ktvo.com
Keytesville woman charged with murder following deadly shooting
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — A north central Missouri woman was charged with murder Saturday following a deadly altercation in Chariton County. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Grand Avenue (Route K) in southern Keytesville. Following an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of...
20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was identified as the victim in a deadly shooting in Osage Beach Friday night. The Osage Beach Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. The post 20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man injured in crash that closed Highway 94
Part of Highway 94 was closed Monday in southern Callaway County after a crash. The post Columbia man injured in crash that closed Highway 94 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
Northern Missouri man's body located inside his burning home
MOBERLY, Mo. — A northern Missouri man was found dead inside his burning home on Saturday morning. Moberly police said the fatal house fire was reported at approximately 5 a.m. at 1625 South Morley Street. The Randolph County coroner identifies the victim as Norman Lee Reed, 62, of Moberly.
Sedalia Police Reports For January 23, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Saturday morning, Officers responded to the Casey's store, 1601 East Broadway Boulevard, for a report of a disturbance. When Officers arrived, they discovered the subject involved had a Pettis County $7500 cash or surety warrant for felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While Intoxicated. The subject also had two summonses from Benton County on original charges of Failure to Wear a Seat Belt and Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle. When Officers arrived, and attempted to arrest him, he resisted arrest. After a brief struggle, Officers were able to subdue the suspect and place him into handcuffs. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Larry David Hopkins Jr., 51, of Sedalia, was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24 hour hold pending state charges of felony Resisting Arrest, felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Hopkins was also booked on his warrants.
krcgtv.com
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism requests DWI jury trial
RANDOLPH COUNTY — The defense attorney representing Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism requested a jury trial for his client Monday. Travis Noble said Sheriff Chism was not guilty of drinking and driving. Noble made his request before a judge at the Randolph County Courthouse. Prosecutors charged Chism with driving...
Part of Highway 94 reopens after being closed for crash, patrol says
Part of Highway 94 was closed Monday in southern Callaway County after a crash. The post Part of Highway 94 reopens after being closed for crash, patrol says appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fire report indicates Golden Corral New Year’s Eve fire started from grill
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17 News investigates how a fire started at an east Columbia restaurant on New Year’s Eve. A report from the Columbia Fire Department indicates the fire at Golden Corral off Clark Lane on Dec. 31 started on a grill at the restaurant. An investigator says it didn't appear the grills were The post Fire report indicates Golden Corral New Year’s Eve fire started from grill appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
