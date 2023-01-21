This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Saturday morning, Officers responded to the Casey's store, 1601 East Broadway Boulevard, for a report of a disturbance. When Officers arrived, they discovered the subject involved had a Pettis County $7500 cash or surety warrant for felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While Intoxicated. The subject also had two summonses from Benton County on original charges of Failure to Wear a Seat Belt and Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle. When Officers arrived, and attempted to arrest him, he resisted arrest. After a brief struggle, Officers were able to subdue the suspect and place him into handcuffs. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Larry David Hopkins Jr., 51, of Sedalia, was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24 hour hold pending state charges of felony Resisting Arrest, felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Hopkins was also booked on his warrants.

