Former Auburn wide receiver, Hewitt-Trussville standout transfers home to UAB

Dazalin Worsham is heading home to finish out his college career. The former Hewitt-Trussville standout, who spent last season at Auburn, announced Tuesday night that he has transferred to UAB to play for Trent Dilfer’s program. UAB will be the third school in four years for Worsham, a former three-star prospect who spent his first two seasons in Miami before transferring to Auburn last summer.
Alabama target, 5-star 2024 defensive lineman delays commitment

Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius 5-star defensive tackle Justin Scott was set to announce his college commitment next Tuesday, on Jan. 31, but that announcement has since been delayed. Scott is one of the top prospects in all of the 2024 class. He announced a Top 8 earlier this month that...
Stan White passes radio mic to another Auburn legend

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Auburn quarterback-turned-longtime Auburn Sports Network football radio analyst Stan White has officially passed the microphone to another Auburn legend following his retirement. On Monday, Auburn University confirmed White, who worked more than 250 games over 22 years in the radio booth, will be succeeded by...
Airport death; Auburn football analyst, hoops: Down in Alabama

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the tragic incident at Montgomery Regional Airport in which an airline worker was killed by a plane’s engine. Another former Auburn quarterback is assuming the role of the Tigers’ football radio analyst. At the risk of offending...
These Alabama colleges have the best student life, ranking shows

ALABAMA (WKRG) — High school seniors across America are entering their final semester, and many are already looking forward to a potential college career. As college-bound seniors start to settle on their dream school, many put student life among their top priorities. According to a recent survey from Inside Higher Ed, students’ top considerations when […]
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas

You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
Brewbaker Motors, family-owned car dealership for 84 years in Montgomery, sold to Sons Auto Group

Brewbaker Motors—a family owned car dealership that has been serving Montgomery since 1939—has been sold to Sons Auto Group. “We’ve never been more profitable—2022 was the best year we’ve ever had,” former owner Dick Brewbaker told The Bama Buzz. “If you’re gonna sell, you should sell while it is worth something. That’s what we did. We got an offer from a good group of guys—Sons Automotive in Atlanta. They have a really good reputation. And they literally made me an offer I couldn’t refuse.”
Woman leads Montgomery Police in high speed pursuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday afternoon, around 1:45 p.m., the Montgomery Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Zelda Road. According to police, the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended in a single-vehicle crash on I-65 South near the Hope Hull exit.
37-year-old man dies following Montgomery shooting

An investigation is underway after the shooting death of a 37-year-old man in Montgomery. Police and fire medics were dispatched at 6:20 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Westview Drive. Montgomery police Maj. Saba Coleman said Andrew Russell was found suffering from...
