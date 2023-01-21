Read full article on original website
Former Auburn wide receiver, Hewitt-Trussville standout transfers home to UAB
Dazalin Worsham is heading home to finish out his college career. The former Hewitt-Trussville standout, who spent last season at Auburn, announced Tuesday night that he has transferred to UAB to play for Trent Dilfer’s program. UAB will be the third school in four years for Worsham, a former three-star prospect who spent his first two seasons in Miami before transferring to Auburn last summer.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tom Hart weighs in on the debate about Alabama men's basketball being ranked No. 1
Tom Hart has a pulse on SEC men’s basketball, and he’s aware of the ongoing debate about Alabama being ranked No. 1. Purdue is the current No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, while Alabama is No. 2, and the top 5 is rounded out with Houston, Tennessee and Kansas State.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama target, 5-star 2024 defensive lineman delays commitment
Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius 5-star defensive tackle Justin Scott was set to announce his college commitment next Tuesday, on Jan. 31, but that announcement has since been delayed. Scott is one of the top prospects in all of the 2024 class. He announced a Top 8 earlier this month that...
WSFA
Stan White passes radio mic to another Auburn legend
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Auburn quarterback-turned-longtime Auburn Sports Network football radio analyst Stan White has officially passed the microphone to another Auburn legend following his retirement. On Monday, Auburn University confirmed White, who worked more than 250 games over 22 years in the radio booth, will be succeeded by...
Look: Deion Sanders Might Be Landing Shocking 5-Star Commit
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders might be on the verge of his biggest commitment yet. Five-star pass rusher Nyckoles Harbor, the No. 16 overall player in the 2023 class, just posted that he's in Boulder, Colorado. Is Coach Prime on the verge of another massive commitment? Harbor, an ...
Airport death; Auburn football analyst, hoops: Down in Alabama
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the tragic incident at Montgomery Regional Airport in which an airline worker was killed by a plane’s engine. Another former Auburn quarterback is assuming the role of the Tigers’ football radio analyst. At the risk of offending...
Alabama Basketball: On No. 1 Poll rankings and more Tide Hoops history
On Monday, when the traditional polls are released, Alabama Basketball will be ranked either No. 1 or No. 2. The Crimson Tide’s elevation will occur because former No. 1 team, Houston was upset by Temple 56-55. The last time Alabama Basketball was ranked No. 1 in either of the...
These Alabama colleges have the best student life, ranking shows
ALABAMA (WKRG) — High school seniors across America are entering their final semester, and many are already looking forward to a potential college career. As college-bound seniors start to settle on their dream school, many put student life among their top priorities. According to a recent survey from Inside Higher Ed, students’ top considerations when […]
Opelika-Auburn News
23-year-old Auburn native, Lee-Scott alum Davis Thompson finishes second at PGA Tour's American Express
An Auburn native made waves in the golf world this weekend, as Davis Thompson — a PGA Tour rookie and Lee-Scott Academy alumnus — finished second at The American Express in La Quinta, California. Thompson, who was at one point atop The American Express leaderboard, ended the weekend...
thebamabuzz.com
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
thebamabuzz.com
Brewbaker Motors, family-owned car dealership for 84 years in Montgomery, sold to Sons Auto Group
Brewbaker Motors—a family owned car dealership that has been serving Montgomery since 1939—has been sold to Sons Auto Group. “We’ve never been more profitable—2022 was the best year we’ve ever had,” former owner Dick Brewbaker told The Bama Buzz. “If you’re gonna sell, you should sell while it is worth something. That’s what we did. We got an offer from a good group of guys—Sons Automotive in Atlanta. They have a really good reputation. And they literally made me an offer I couldn’t refuse.”
wdhn.com
Man arrested in Dale Co. after assaulting an officer, leading cops on chase, DCSO
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A man accused of assaulting an officer was arrested in Dale County after leading authorities on a chase two-county chase, according to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office. Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum says his department was alerted to a police chase heading south...
WSFA
Woman leads Montgomery Police in high speed pursuit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday afternoon, around 1:45 p.m., the Montgomery Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Zelda Road. According to police, the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended in a single-vehicle crash on I-65 South near the Hope Hull exit.
37-year-old man dies following Montgomery shooting
An investigation is underway after the shooting death of a 37-year-old man in Montgomery. Police and fire medics were dispatched at 6:20 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Westview Drive. Montgomery police Maj. Saba Coleman said Andrew Russell was found suffering from...
