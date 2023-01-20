ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023

Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) closed at $148.62, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Coming into today, shares of the auto parts retailer...
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $66.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.32% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Regeneron (REGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Regeneron (REGN) closed at $729.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.1% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company...
Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed the most recent trading day at $32.38, moving -1.49% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of the architectural glass...
Southern Co. (SO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Southern Co. (SO) closed at $66.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of the power company had lost...
Peabody Energy (BTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Peabody Energy (BTU) closed at $27.98, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Coming into today, shares of the coal mining company had...
United States Steel (X) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

United States Steel (X) closed at $28.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the steel maker...
Silica Holdings (SLCA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Silica Holdings (SLCA) closed at $11.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the commercial...
Accenture (ACN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Accenture (ACN) closed at $279.34, marking a -0.4% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%. Coming into today, shares of the consulting company had...
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.06, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained...
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed the most recent trading day at $42.68, moving +1.89% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar wafers...
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Interpublic (IPG) Stock Now

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG performed well in the past three-month period and has the potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. Let’s take a look at the...
These 3 Tech Stocks Are Already up 15% In 2023

After a rough showing last year, technology stocks have busted out of the gate strong in 2023, undoubtedly a welcomed development among investors. A hawkish Fed, geopolitical uncertainties, and inflation all contributed to the sector’s poor performance, with investors facing volatility throughout the year. However, with sentiment shifting following...
Sysco (SYY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sysco (SYY) closed at $79.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.82% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of the food distributor...
Coca-Cola European (CCEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola European (CCEP) closed at $55.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of the...
DTEGY or BCE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Diversified Communication Services sector might want to consider either Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) or BCE (BCE). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that...

