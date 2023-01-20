ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Two Cases of New Drug-Resistant Gonorrhea Strain Reported in Massachusetts

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
 3 days ago

FRIDAY, Jan. 20, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Two cases of a new strain of gonorrhea reported in Massachusetts were at least partly resistant to several antibiotics, state officials announced Thursday.

Super Strength Gonorrhea Strain Marks Worrying First in U.S.

A strain of drug-resistant gonorrhea has been detected in Massachusetts, prompting a worrying warning from the state’s Department of Public Health (DPH) on Thursday telling residents to take extra precautions. The strain is “the first time that resistance or reduced response to five classes of antibiotics has been identified in gonorrhea in the United States,” according to a statement from the DPH. At least two residents have been identified with the strain so far, but the cases appear to be unrelated and researchers are unable to find a direct connection. Contact tracing is currently underway to determine if other individuals...
Massachusetts health officials announce first cases of ‘concerning’ new gonorrhea strain

BOSTON — Massachusetts health officials on Thursday announced the state’s first two cases of a highly “concerning” new gonorrhea strain. A novel strain of gonorrhea was detected in a Bay State resident who showed reduced response to multiple antibiotics, in addition to another case with genetic markers that indicate a similar drug response, according to the Department of Public Health.
