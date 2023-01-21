ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 REHAB Telethon Auction Preview Show

By Jeff Caldwell
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

The 53rd annual West Texas Rehab Telethon Auction is happening from 5:30 to midnight on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

A replay of the Preview Show, which aired on Friday evening, January 20, 2023, is in the player above.

Take part in the Rehab Telethon Auction

The telethon and auction is West Texas Rehab’s largest fundraiser for patient care. Donor support helps ensure WTRC can offer care to patients who cannot afford it or who do not have enough insurance for their needs.

Donate to West Texas Rehab Center

WTRC serves more than 680 patients in west Texas from facilities in San Angelo, Abilene and Ozona. The nonprofit offers physical, occupational and speech therapy for adult and pediatric patients. Additional services include hearing and balance, orthotics and prosthetics, Hospice, Pacesetters, family support services and employer services.

There are more than 600 items to bid on in this year’s auction. Click here to take part and help West Texas Rehab Center provide service to the people of west Texas.

