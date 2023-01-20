ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans defensive assistant Ben Bolling to coach National Team linebackers at Senior Bowl

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yp2XY_0kM49xVP00

A young member of the Houston Texans coaching staff is getting another opportunity to showcase his talents as an instructor.

The Senior Bowl announced Jan. 19 that Texans defensive assistant Ben Bolling will be a part of the National Team coaching staff. Bolling will work with Pittsburgh Steelers assistant outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin.

Bolling completed his second season with the Texans in 2022. The former Campbell University product started off as a member of coach David Culley’s staff in 2021.

Prior to joining the Texans, Bolling worked at his alma mater for five seasons in a variety of roles. After playing receiver at Campbell for all four seasons, Bolling spent 2016 as a defensive quality control coach. From 2017-18, he coached the safeties. From 2019-20, Bolling was a receivers and offensive recruiting coordinator.

The Senior Bowl will be held Feb. 4 at Hancock Stadium in Mobile, Ala. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will coach the American Team while Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham coaches the National Team.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots reportedly eyeing three-time Super Bowl champ as next offensive line coach

The New England Patriots moved fast in the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator, and the same could hold true for their next offensive line coach as well. Following the news of Bill O’Brien returning to New England for the vacant offensive coordinator role, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the team was “zeroing in” on Oregon assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm to join the staff.
OREGON STATE
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star and Coach Dies

The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow seemed to take a shot at the NFL with two-word Instagram post after beating Bills

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are going back to the AFC championship game after beating Josh Allen and the Bills, 27-10, on a snow Sunday afternoon in Buffalo. Once the game was over Burrow didn’t hesitate to take a shot at the NFL and any fans who had already purchased tickets to a neutral-site conference championship game that would have been played in Atlanta if the Bills and Chiefs won this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It's past time for the Buffalo Bills to reconsider their offensive approach

In the end, any team based primarily on the efforts of one player, no matter how great that player may be, is doomed. The Buffalo Bills just found that out the hard way. While the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat the Bills 27-10 in the divisional round to advance to their second straight AFC Championship game, has built their team on both sides of the ball over time, Buffalo’s primary construct, with all due respect to a bunch of really good players on that roster, has been to put too much in the hands of quarterback Josh Allen, and assume that it will all work out.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Five-star Georgia safety spotted wearing Ohio State gear

Although it may seem like a small gesture, when a recruit wears a team’s gear, in this case for Ohio State, you can definitely read into the situation. This has gone both ways for the Buckeyes recently. We saw former commit Kayin Lee wearing Auburn attire during his state championship game only to see him flip to the Tigers during the early signing period. Not what Ohio State wanted to see.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid said about AFC Championship Game rematch with Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid had a chance to speak about the team’s AFC Championship Game opponent for the first time on Monday. They’ll get to a rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals — their opponent in last year’s AFC title game and most recently in Week 13. Those two games were both hard-fought, but when the clock struck zero, they were each 27-24 losses for Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

208K+
Followers
259K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy