Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols investigation: What happens next?

By Jordan James
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBZhL_0kM49qKK00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Preparations are underway for the release of footage showing the moments that Tyre Nichols was taken into custody.

Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Chief CJ Davis said that video will be released once the internal investigation is complete. Ahead of that happening, the community and law enforcement are making arrangements.

Ahead of the release of the video showing Tyre Nichols’ arrest, supporters of the 29-year-old continue to call for accountability after he was allegedly beaten by Memphis Police officers during a traffic stop earlier this month.

“If you are not upset about what happened then shame on you. It’s time to continue to stand with the family of Tyrie until justice is served,” Paula Buress, community activist said.

Memphis Police vows to release the footage following their internal investigation. They said all officers involved have been relieved of duty during the investigation.

Mayor Jim Strickland told WREG earlier this week the investigation already uncovered some violations of policy for each officer involved. And that they would be given an opportunity to appeal at a hearing that’s happening friday.

Local law enforcement is already looking ahead to what will happen after the video is released.

“With the potential of civil unrest, we’re hoping that it won’t happen but we also have to prepare,” Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said.

With anticipated protests, Sheriff Bonner said his office has been meeting with other local agencies to prepare.

“People have a right to protest and we’re hoping that peaceful, that it will be no post of property, business receiving damage, certainly, not any other loss of life,” Sheriff Bonner said.

A sentiment shared by other state leaders like Senator London Lamar, who released the following statement:

“This should be an opportunity for us to come together to push for more accountability. This isn’t a time for us to respond with violence because it only makes our pain worse.”

Officials have not said what has come out today’s hearing for the officers.

