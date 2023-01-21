Read full article on original website
Lubbock man accused of choking, biting, punching and threatening woman with fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a 19-year-old who reportedly choked, bit, punched and threatened a woman with a makeshift flamethrower. Lubbock police responded to a home in the 5700 block of Itasca St. on Jan. 2 for reports of a domestic disturbance. Officers entered the...
Suspect sought in connection to deadly October shooting of teen
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help in locating 20-year-old Adrian Garcia wanted on charges of manslaughter. Investigators believe Garcia is connected to the death of 17-year-old Dylan Montes. Just after 4 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2022, officers responded to a shots fired call...
Man indicted, accused of assaulting two women and resisting arrest
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of assaulting two women and resisting arrest. A police report stated officers were responding to a domestic assault in the 3300 block of Toledo Ave. Germain White, 38, reportedly got into an argument with a woman in...
Lubbock Fire Rescue responding to apartment complex near downtown
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to the Riverstone Apartments near downtown Lubbock after receiving reports of multiple units on fire. LFR received the call around 6:40 p.m. We are unable to confirm at this time if multiple units are indeed on fire, or if any injuries...
Man accused of threatening employees with knife during attempted robbery
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - David Christenson, 36, has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested in late October 2022. According to LPD, at 6:33 p.m. on October 28, 2022, officers responded to a civil disturbance at 2706 26th Street. Upon...
Lubbock, South Plains road crews working overnight but warn drivers of ice danger Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Public officials are warning of the danger of ice on roadways Wednesday morning after Tuesday’s snow has started to melt. While road crews from the City of Lubbock and TxDOT will be monitoring and treating roadways as needed, drivers are still encouraged to do their part to keep everyone safe.
Sheriff: Two men arrested in Meadow burglary investigation
LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities have arrested two men in connection to a burglary in Meadow. The Lynn County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on FM 179 where they found a stolen trailer in the backyard, according to a release. Authorities then issued a search warrant for the residence.
Lubbock volunteers prepare to help stranded drivers as snow turns to ice
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While it’s the first snow of the year, it’s not the first snowstorm for Lubbock Blizzard Recovery. The Facebook group of volunteers with big trucks and vehicles with four-wheel drive is preparing for more stranded drivers Wednesday as the fresh snow turns into black ice on the roads.
Childress man sentenced to 40 years after escaping county jail
PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - A jury has sentenced a man to 40 years in prison after escaping a county jail last year. According to the release by the 100th Judicial District Attorney, 48-year-old Gary Allen Darnell was sentenced after he pleaded guilty for aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon.
Record breaking snowfall for today’s date
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock set a new snowfall record for today’s date reporting a total of 7 inches from the Lubbock airport. The previous record was 2.9 inches set in 1961. The all-time record for Lubbock snowfall in a single day still stands at 11.4 inches back on...
Gas meter hit, two people injured in crash near 98th and Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have sustained moderate injuries in a crash involving a white truck and a semi at 98th Street and Wayne Avenue. LPD received the call at 2:23 p.m. According to police, Atmos has been dispatched due to a gas meter being hit. The westbound lanes...
Lubbock, South Plains crews prepare roads for winter storm
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ahead of a storm that could produce several inches of snow on the South Plains, Lubbock emergency management officials and road crews are preparing for those conditions. “As typical with any moisture, whenever you start to get below freezing, our overpasses become slick because ice starts...
Open Door provides shelter from snow for Lubbock’s homeless population
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With snow and cold weather covering the South Plains, the Open Door community center is providing shelter and food for Lubbock’s homeless population. Chad Wheeler, the CEO of Open Door says, “Anytime that we have bad weather here in Lubbock we see a lot of people show up to the community center seeking shelter.”
SNOW DAY: Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship closed Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow falling across the South Plains has prompted schools to delay or cancel classes Tuesday, Jan. 24. Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD have all canceled classes Tuesday. Texas Tech, South Plains College, Lubbock Christian University and Wayland Baptist have also canceled classes.
Aaliyah Chavez breaks Monterey’s all-time scoring record
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monterey’s Sensational Sophomore Aaliyah Chavez scored 45 points Friday night helping the #1 Lady Plainsmen beat #5 Lubbock-Cooper. Chavez broke a 41-year-old school record, becoming the Lady Plainsmen’s All-Time Leading Scorer with 1,744 points. The old mark belonged to the great Kamie Ethridge who...
Texas Tech University campus and student safety resources
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the start of a new semester at Texas Tech, the university aims to remind students of the safety resources available on and off campus. Jorgann Holgerson, the Risk Intervention and Safety Manager at Texas Tech says, “It is important that they know they have resources and they have those connections that they can safely contact. I think that is half the battle.”
LubbockPRIDE issues statement condemning anti-LGBTQ protests at local high schools
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LubbockPRIDE, a nonprofit promoting equality and awareness of the LGBTQ community in Lubbock, issued a statement today in response to anti-LGBTQ protests at Lubbock and Monterey High School on Monday. In a video posted to KFMX, protesters can be seen standing outside Lubbock High School on...
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The powerful winter storm which began moving through the southern plains last night continues to impact us throughout today, making today a First Alert Weather Day. As of 6:00 AM the Lubbock International Airport has received 4.8 inches, setting a new daily record for snow today (previously 2.9). Snow will continue throughout the day, dropping several more inches of snow into the afternoon. 4-6 inches total are expected for the northern counties, 1-3 for southern counties. 16 counties are now under a Winter Storm Warning with all others under Winter Weather Advisories, all set to expire at 9 pm tonight.
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Levelland Loboettes
LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) - The Levelland Loboettes are this week’s Hoop Madness Team of the Week!. At 25-3 on the season and No. 6 in the state, the Loboettes completed another perfect week, beating Estacado 53-44 on the road before taking down Lake View 72-18 at home. Levelland is...
High Plains Underground Water Conservation District starting their annual water level tests
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We were warned over the summer to be cautious of our water usage, but that’s not the only season we should conserve water. “It’s not inexhaustible the water supply, so conservation is important,” Jason Coleman, Manager of the High Plains Water Conservation District said.
