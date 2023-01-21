Read full article on original website
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news
Brian Flores may be on his way to landing another head coaching opportunity very soon. Some significant news emerged on Sunday night that could have the former Miami Dolphins coach optimistic. According to Albert Breer of NBC Sports Boston, the Arizona Cardinals will interview Flores for the vacant head coaching position on Monday. This comes Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL draft order: Bears will pick No. 1 while Seahawks, Lions come up big
With the conclusion of the wild-card and divisional rounds of the NFL playoffs, the first 27 picks of the 2023 draft are set. While the first 18 picks were already set at the end of the regular season, playoff teams don't get slotted in until they get eliminated. That means we can add nine more teams to the list as of Sunday night.
Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire
Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
Report: Broncos Have Made 'a Decision' on Hiring Sean Payton
Is Sean Payton trying to leverage the Denver Broncos?
Richard Sherman shares thoughts on Geno Smith contract talks
The Seahawks have some tough calls to make this offseason. At the top of the list is deciding how much retaining Geno Smith is worth. For his part, former Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman thinks Smith getting anything less than $30 million a year would be a travesty, especially after a Pro Bowl year.
MyNorthwest.com
2 Mariners who MLB Network’s Morosi says could make big jumps
The Mariners wouldn’t have finished where they did in 2022 without some young players contributing more than anyone could have expected. On top of that list would be Julio Rodríguez, who had a star-making debut to win American League Rookie of the Year. Then there’s starting pitchers Logan Gilbert and George Kirby, who each provided the Mariners with stellar performances time and time again.
MyNorthwest.com
How will shift rule impact Mariners? Infield coach Perry Hill explains
Mariners infield coach Perry Hill has a sterling reputation around MLB for how much he’s helped players with their defensive ability, but he’ll have his work cut out for him this season. That’s because MLB has several new rules for 2023 that will impact infielders, the most important...
Yardbarker
Huskies Lose One Mater Dei DB, Turn Their Attention to Another
College football recruiting is never an exact science. Case in point, more than one analyst last week forecast that Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, a 4-star safety from powerhouse Mater Dei High School, would commit to the University of Washington. People were so sure of this happening that one talent sleuth sent video...
MyNorthwest.com
MLB Network’s Morosi: 3 ways new MLB rules may help Mariners
The hope for the Mariners in 2023 is that they close the gap between them and their chief rival in the American League West, the defending World Series champion Houston Astros. Seattle has made several moves this offseason to aid in that mission, with the biggest additions being 2021 All-Star...
CBS Has New Prediction For No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick
With the 2023 NFL Draft on the horizon, analysts around the football world are crafting their mock boards. This week's mock draft from CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson has Alabama quarterback Bryce Young coming off the board at No. 1 after a draft-order trade between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans. ...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners’ Paul Sewald talks being a veteran voice in successful bullpen
Even though the Mariners followed up a 90-win season in 2021 with another 90-win season in 2022, not much remained the same on the field for Seattle. Whereas Mitch Haniger was the primary driving force in 2021 for Seattle’s offense, Julio Rodríguez assumed that role during his Rookie of the Year-winning 2022 campaign.
MyNorthwest.com
Fann: Seahawks QB Geno Smith’s free agency will be fascinating case study
For the entirety of Geno Smith’s rise throughout the 2022 NFL season, I felt convinced that his return to the Seahawks in 2023 was a certainty. It seemed like a no-brainer that, at the very least, Seattle would use the franchise tag in order to retain the veteran QB.
saturdaytradition.com
NFL Mock Draft: Bucky Brooks shares first-round projections for 8 B1G stars in 2023 Draft
NFL Mock Draft coverage for the 2023 NFL Draft continues to roll out heading toward the end of January. Bucky Brooks, an analyst with NFL.com, joined the number of mock drafts rolling out recently with his first look at this year’s field. While some analysts are projecting the Chicago Bears to trade out of the top pick, Brooks has the organization staying put and going with a defensive player in Alabama Edge prospect Will Anderson.
UW Loses Commitment from Arizona Edge After Notre Dame Visits Him
Jaxson Jones has a change of heart with Huskies, the fourth recruit to pull out of his pledge.
atozsports.com
The Bears have a difficult decision to make on one veteran
The Chicago Bears are likely to undergo quite the facelift during the 2023 offseason. General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus are expected to shake up the Bears’ current roster in an attempt to become more competitive in Justin Fields’ third season in the NFL. In...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The 33rd Team Projects Panthers to Trade Up for a Quarterback
The 33rd team is a site that produces NFL content from current and former players, coaches, and executives. They too, are getting in the mock draft game, because why not?. In their latest mock draft, they project the Carolina Panthers to make a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to move up to the fifth overall pick to select Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Draft: UCLA’s DTR could be this year’s Brock Purdy
The future of the quarterback position for the Seahawks will remain a question even if they re-sign Geno Smith after his breakout Pro Bowl season in 2022. Seahawks GM John Schneider: “We want Geno to come back”. At 32 years old, it’s unlikely Smith will be getting a contract...
1 DeAndre Hopkins Trade Destination Is Likely Ruled Out
The New England Patriots made a big move on Tuesday regarding their coaching staff. They hired Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien to lead their offense next season after it struggled mightily this past season. The team only averaged 21 points per game, which is the lowest mark of the Bill ...
