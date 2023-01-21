Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
FV Bank Introduces Cross-Border FX Payments Service
FV Bank, the U.S. licensed global digital bank that offers a vertically-integrated suite of traditional and digital asset banking and custody services to Fintech and blockchain firms, has announced “the launch of their cross-border foreign exchange (FX) payments service for its U.S. and international account holders.”. The new offering...
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Pay Partners with DT One to Enable Crypto Mobile Top-Up Service
Binance Pay, a cryptocurrency payment service powered by Binance, announced its partnership with DT One, a B2B micropayments platform. DT One is powering cross-border transfers of mobile top-ups, data bundles, gaming pins, and gift cards. This partnership will “enable more than 90 million Binance users to top up their mobile...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm Ascendant Announces Business Investment from Battery Ventures
Ascendant, an international provider of cross-border business payment solutions and a financial technology company, announced that Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm, has agreed “to make a significant investment in the company.”. Once closed, the new investment will “make Battery Ventures the primary investor and enable Ascendant to...
crowdfundinsider.com
British Business Bank to Provide £175 Million ENABLE Guarantee for DF Capital
The British Business Bank has agreed to an initial £175 million “ENABLE Guarantee” for DF Capital, a subsidiary of Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc. DF Capital received its banking license in September 2020. Headquartered in Manchester, DF Capital is a commercial lending and personal savings bank providing...
crowdfundinsider.com
Okredo Enters UK Market to Provide Firms Access to Open Data Amid Economic Instability
Okredo, an open data platform that merges open data, open banking, and credit bureau functionalities, aims to give SMEs in the UK a competitive advantage by “offering access to the most recent data about other UK businesses.”. Okredo will start by “introducing business linkages reports, international credit and sanctions...
crowdfundinsider.com
SEBA Bank, a Switzerland Regulated Digital Assets Bank, Announces Innovative Offering
SEBA Bank, a licensed digital assets bank regulated in Switzerland, has announced an innovative offering for its clients. SEBA Bank is “shaping the future of finance, simplifying crypto banking for its clients, whether traditional or crypto-savvy investors.” Clients are “the focus at SEBA.”. SEBA claims that it...
crowdfundinsider.com
LendInvest, British Business Bank Partner on Building More Homes, Financed by HSBC
LendInvest (LSE:LINV) has announced a partnership with the British Business Bank to aid in the building of more homes, financed by HSBC, according to a note from the Fintech. LendInvest states that HSBC will provide £100 million for LendInvest’s development finance program. The project is supported by theBritish Business Bank’s ENABLE Guarantee program. This will increase LendInvest’s total Funds under Management to more than £3.6 billion.
crowdfundinsider.com
Zelle Creators Look to Create Digital Wallet as Payments and Cash Become More Digital: Report
In a move that should come as no surprise – except for the delay in moving forward on the strategy – the big banks that helped to found Zelle are creating their own digital wall, according to a report. The seven banks, including Citi, Bank of America, and...
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL: UK’s Playter, the B2B Buy-Now-Pay-Later Fintech, Introduces New Product
Playter, the UK’s provider of B2B Buy-Now-Pay-Later for SMEs, is once again shaking things up in the world of alternative lending, with its newest credit offering, “Paid”. Playter’s mission “to help SMEs release cash flow for growth and investment by offering flexible financing, continues apace with the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Huobi Announces Cooperation with Fireblocks
On 20 January 2023, Huobi announced that it is currently cooperating with Fireblocks on institutional crypto custody and payments, and Off-Exchange services “to better serve clients who want greater security, control and capital efficiency on their assets.”. Fireblocks is the digital asset infrastructure “for thousands of leading trading desks,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Pine Labs Enters UAE to Enable Fintech Platform for Banks, Merchants
Merchant commerce omnichannel platform, Pine Labs announced that it has entered the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market. Pine Labs will partner local banks and financial institutions in the region “to help them serve their merchant partners better.”. Banks in the UAE will “benefit from a simple and easy-to-use technology...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Fractional Property Investment Platform Property Partner Rebrands as London House Exchange
Property Partner, which claims to be he UK’s leading fractional property investment platform, is rebranding as London House Exchange. The rebrand reportedly :follows an additional £2.4m of investment from US digital homeownership company, Better.”. With the rebrand, London House Exchange (LHX) “reprises its original legal name since its...
crowdfundinsider.com
Etrading Software Expand Regulatory Data Services
Etrading Software, the global provider of technology-led solutions, announced its expansion into Regulatory Data Services, and as part of this expansion hired Liz Callaghan as Chief Strategy Officer for Regulatory Data Services and Catherine Sutcliffe as Regulatory Affairs Director, two newly created roles reporting to CEO Sassan Danesh. Etrading Software...
crowdfundinsider.com
Insurtech wefox Appoints Rene Besenbäck to Accelerate Business Growth in Austria
Wefox, which claims to be one of the world’s leading Insurtechs, has appointed Rene Besenbäck as Head of Sales in Austria, with immediate effect. Rene Besenbäck will be “responsible for delivering sales for wefox Austria and working closely with the Head of Country, Rainer Vogelmann, in building the business to become the number one insurtech in Austria.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Yield App Shares On-Chain Finance Roadmap for Haven1 Network
Yield App has announced its roadmap to incubate Haven1, a Layer 1 and EVM-compatible blockchain that “addresses the industry’s growing demand for secure, on-chain finance through its proof of authority (PoA) consensus mechanism.”. Set to launch in 2024, the network is “developed by the highly experienced team behind...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Link Fund Solutions to Adopt Milestone Group’s pControl Oversight Platform
Milestone Group, the global provider of Oversight and Backup NAV solutions to the investment management industry, has announced that the UK’s largest independent Authorised Corporate Director (ACD), Link Fund Solutions, will “adopt its pControl™ Oversight platform.”:. pControl™ Oversight will “allow Link Fund Solutions (LFS) to independently...
crowdfundinsider.com
Touch ‘n Go Group Teams Up with Visa to Launch the CSR-Linked Touch ‘n Go Visa Card
Touch ‘n Go Group, via the Touch ‘n Go eWallet, has formed a strategic partnership with Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, in order “to launch the first corporate social responsibility (CSR)-linked Visa prepaid card in Malaysia.”. The design of the new Visa card “incorporates...
crowdfundinsider.com
Paysend Business to Help Clients Accept Payments Anywhere at Any Time
Product innovation, growth and increasing profit – these are all things small business owners and entrepreneurs need to focus on, “particularly at the early stages of their company,” according to an update from Paysend. Paysend asks why is their attention being diverted by “trying to solve the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Wealth Management Platform to Be Launched by Belgium’s Bank Nagelmackers, Objectway
Bank Nagelmackers, which claims to be one of the leading personal and private banks in Belgium, has selected Objectway, a Pan-European Wealth & Asset Management software and services company, in order “to implement a new private client wealth management platform for the bank’s advisory, discretionary and execution-only offering.”
crowdfundinsider.com
ICYMI: Wefunder was Approved to Provide Crowdfunding Services in Europe
Wefunder, one of the largest securities crowdfunding platforms in the US, has received regulatory approval to operate in the European Union. Wefunder is the first Funding Portal to cross the Atlantic and gain approval to provide online capital formation services. Wefunder has been sharing its ambition to operate in Europe...
