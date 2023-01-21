ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida man wielding rifle arrested near West Melbourne elementary school: police

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near a Florida elementary early Tuesday morning school, police say. Law officers with multiple agencies responded to the area of 145 Palm Bay Rd. just before 8 a.m. in response to suspicious activity near Pineapple Cove Academy. With assistance from the Palm Bay Police Department and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, West Melbourne police officers created a perimeter around the school which was placed on lockdown.
WEST MELBOURNE, FL
R&B singer Sammie addresses murder charge against mother

Angila Baxter still sits behind bars facing second-degree murder charges, after a judge denied bond for the 56-year-old. Baxter is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier on January 12 as she was driving home from the grocery store. According to investigators, Baxter admitted to deputies that she was shooting at cars that day because she believed the cars were following her.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Good Samaritan helps save man who was shot, robbed in front of Texas Roadhouse

ORLANDO, Fla. - A good Samaritan used his shirt to make a tourniquet to help save a man shot outside a Texas Roadhouse in Orlando. A man, who did not want to be named, said he was about to walk into Texas Roadhouse on Semoran Boulevard when he saw a man who he thought had been shot and was bleeding. He jumped into action and took off his shirt to make a tourniquet.
ORLANDO, FL
2 stabbed after fight at Orlando bar: deputies

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people were taken to local hospitals after they were attacked at an Orlando bar with an "edged weapon" early Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies said the attack happened shortly before 3 a.m. following a fight at the Tipico...
ORLANDO, FL
FL woman stabs boyfriend's kids: Deputies • UCF athlete accused of violent robbery • Orlando boardwalk opens

A Florida woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend's kids, a new boardwalk has opened at Orlando Wetlands Park, A UCF football player was arrested in connection to a violent robbery, the boyfriend of a Sanford bartender is being hailed a hero after saving her life, and a double dog napper was caught on camera: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
ORLANDO, FL
Burglary suspects caught in getaway truck with ‘stolen tag’ sign

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a pair of alleged burglars were arrested due to a sign on their getaway vehicle that read “stolen tag.”. The story was featured on the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page in a segment called “Mess Around and Find Out.”
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Florida woman was shooting at random people in road before killing Orange County mother: Deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was allegedly shooting at people driving past her in Orange County has been arrested for killing a 27-year-old mother, deputies said. Deputies arrested 56-year-old Angila Baxter on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm after Nekaybaw Collier was found unresponsive in her car on Jan. 12. Detectives said the bullets belonging to Baxter's revolver were found in Collier's body during an autopsy.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Man arrested in connection to deadly Orlando apartment shooting

ORLANDO - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at an Orlando apartment complex on Jan. 20, police said. Willie Shade, 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, police said. Police responded to 2803 West Arlington Street at the Maxwell Terrace Apartments...
ORLANDO, FL
Man in critical condition after shooting at Orlando motel, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after a late night shooting in Orlando. Police tell FOX 35 it happened at the Howard Vernon Motel on West Colonial Drive near Lake Dot just before 11:30 p.m. Monday night. They say the victim ended up at a gas station across the street.
ORLANDO, FL
Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Orlando police search for suspect who shot man after a crash, robbery

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a passenger following a crash. Investigators said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. According to a release, officers heard reports of a shooting and armed robbery on South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard.
ORLANDO, FL

