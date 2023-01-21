Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Florida man set his apartment on fire as revenge against HOA, then shot himself: affidavit
LONGWOOD, Fla. - A Central Florida man is accused of intentionally setting his own apartment on fire because he was upset with the Homeowners Association (HOA), leading to an explosion with injuries and damages, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant. Marc Hermann, 53, was arrested and booked into...
fox35orlando.com
Florida teacher pulls out gun when denied entry into gated community, deputies say: 'You want this smoke?'
DAVENPORT, Fla. - A Florida teacher was arrested for allegedly pulling out a gun when he was denied access into a gated community in Davenport early Sunday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said 31-year-old Devonta Gilmore, who is a Physical Education teacher at Union Academy Magnet...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man wielding rifle arrested near West Melbourne elementary school: police
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near a Florida elementary early Tuesday morning school, police say. Law officers with multiple agencies responded to the area of 145 Palm Bay Rd. just before 8 a.m. in response to suspicious activity near Pineapple Cove Academy. With assistance from the Palm Bay Police Department and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, West Melbourne police officers created a perimeter around the school which was placed on lockdown.
fox35orlando.com
1 arrested, 1 wanted after man's car stolen with his girlfriend still inside in Deltona, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. - One man is in custody while another remains on the run following a carjacking outside a smoke shop in Deltona where a man's car was stolen with his girlfriend in the passenger seat, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they are looking for 19-year-old Kenneth...
New details released on deadly hit-and-run involving Orange County correction officer’s car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 has obtained newly released records that provide more information about the hit-and-run crash that killed a 60-year-old husband and father. In early December, a BMW was heading the wrong direction on State Road 520 when it struck the Paulo Carvalho’s motorcycle head-on, killing him.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: Man charged with attempted murder, aggravated stalking in Poinciana driveway shooting
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a shooting in Poinciana over the weekend. Luis Joel Delgado, 30, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated stalking stemming from an alleged incident on Peppermill Cir. on Sunday, according to authorities.
fox35orlando.com
R&B singer Sammie addresses murder charge against mother
Angila Baxter still sits behind bars facing second-degree murder charges, after a judge denied bond for the 56-year-old. Baxter is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier on January 12 as she was driving home from the grocery store. According to investigators, Baxter admitted to deputies that she was shooting at cars that day because she believed the cars were following her.
fox35orlando.com
Good Samaritan helps save man who was shot, robbed in front of Texas Roadhouse
ORLANDO, Fla. - A good Samaritan used his shirt to make a tourniquet to help save a man shot outside a Texas Roadhouse in Orlando. A man, who did not want to be named, said he was about to walk into Texas Roadhouse on Semoran Boulevard when he saw a man who he thought had been shot and was bleeding. He jumped into action and took off his shirt to make a tourniquet.
fox35orlando.com
Bond denied for woman accused of killing Florida mother while shooting at cars in roadway
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A judge has denied bond for 56-year-old Angila Baxter who was arrested for second-degree murder charges after a 27-year-old Orange County mother was killed while driving home. Baxter went before a judge on Saturday after she reportedly shot and killed 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier who was found...
fox35orlando.com
2 stabbed after fight at Orlando bar: deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people were taken to local hospitals after they were attacked at an Orlando bar with an "edged weapon" early Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies said the attack happened shortly before 3 a.m. following a fight at the Tipico...
fox35orlando.com
FL woman stabs boyfriend's kids: Deputies • UCF athlete accused of violent robbery • Orlando boardwalk opens
A Florida woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend's kids, a new boardwalk has opened at Orlando Wetlands Park, A UCF football player was arrested in connection to a violent robbery, the boyfriend of a Sanford bartender is being hailed a hero after saving her life, and a double dog napper was caught on camera: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Burglary suspects caught in getaway truck with ‘stolen tag’ sign
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a pair of alleged burglars were arrested due to a sign on their getaway vehicle that read “stolen tag.”. The story was featured on the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page in a segment called “Mess Around and Find Out.”
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman was shooting at random people in road before killing Orange County mother: Deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was allegedly shooting at people driving past her in Orange County has been arrested for killing a 27-year-old mother, deputies said. Deputies arrested 56-year-old Angila Baxter on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm after Nekaybaw Collier was found unresponsive in her car on Jan. 12. Detectives said the bullets belonging to Baxter's revolver were found in Collier's body during an autopsy.
fox35orlando.com
Man arrested in connection to deadly Orlando apartment shooting
ORLANDO - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at an Orlando apartment complex on Jan. 20, police said. Willie Shade, 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, police said. Police responded to 2803 West Arlington Street at the Maxwell Terrace Apartments...
Mother of R&B Singer Sammie Charged With 2nd Degree Murder
In rather unfortunate news, the mother of R&B heartthrob Sammie has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Orlando, as well as the random shooting of several vehicles in the area.
fox35orlando.com
Parents upset after another teen is hit by car while riding bicycle in Avalon Park area
'It's really scary': Parents upset after another kid is hit by car in Avalon Park. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that sent a 13-year-old boy to the hospital with minor injuries after he was hit by a car while riding his bike. This is the second crash in months that FOX 35 has reported on in this area.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before veering into traffic, killing 1 in head-on collision
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida man who was a passenger in a vehicle was killed over the weekend in a head-on crash, authorities said. Candido Soto Jr., 48, was a passenger in a silver Dodge SUV traveling along Lake Helen Osteen Road in Deltona just before 11 a.m. Saturday.
fox35orlando.com
Man in critical condition after shooting at Orlando motel, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after a late night shooting in Orlando. Police tell FOX 35 it happened at the Howard Vernon Motel on West Colonial Drive near Lake Dot just before 11:30 p.m. Monday night. They say the victim ended up at a gas station across the street.
click orlando
Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Orlando police search for suspect who shot man after a crash, robbery
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a passenger following a crash. Investigators said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. According to a release, officers heard reports of a shooting and armed robbery on South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard.
