MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We are currently under an Enhanced (Level 3 out of 5) risk of severe weather from 11PM Tuesday night through 6AM Wednesday morning. All modes of severe weather are possible. Primary threats will be tornadoes, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, and large hail. A Slight (Level 2 out of 5) risk is in place for the inland fringes of our viewing area. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings. Download the NBC 15 weather app. That way, you can stay up to date on changing weather conditions right from your phone especially if you're unable to catch us on air or online. Go to the app store or google play and type in WPMI WX.

MOBILE, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO