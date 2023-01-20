Read full article on original website
Gulf Coast organizations address flood risks in Ocean Springs community
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs residents met on Monday to discuss ways to prevent what could become a larger issue in their community, flooding. A local organization hosted Community RISE, meaning Resilience in Sea-Level Rise Education. Concerned citizens gathered in Ocean Springs to discuss the growing issue of...
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
Harrison County supervisors approve 4-year road plan
Technically 4th Congressional District Representative Mike Ezell is part of the freshman class in Washington, D.C. However, the former Jackson County Sheriff said that experience has already given him some veteran leadership at the U.S. Capitol. |. Tyrone Johnson’s son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends...
Taxpayers push to get their refunds as tax season kicks off
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Jan. 23 officially marked the beginning of tax season nationwide. This means the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2022 tax returns. Residents in Mississippi are already striving to get their refunds, including Tami Lott of Gulfport. “Stressed, trying to figure out what I owe, if...
Biloxi Diocese March for Life becomes a celebration of life
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Before the march, there were prayers. “We’re gathering today really first to pray,” said Bishop Louis Kihneman of the Biloxi Catholic Diocese. “And to pray for all the mothers and children, especially those that have died in abortion.”. The Catholic Diocese of Biloxi...
Major developments coming to Pascagoula
The Spillway disaster in 2011 resulted in about $11 million dollars coming to Mississippi. Flashback Friday: Dick Clark on Sunday Night, 1992. In honor of WLOX's 60th anniversary, Dave Elliott reflects on the time Dick Clark joined him on Sunday Night. Singing River Services, local law enforcement joining to prevent...
Steak Showdown allows old friends to reunite in competition
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, cooks from along the Coast came out to show what they’re made of. The Steak Showdown is a time for competition as well as a chance to catch up with some friends. “It’s a great community, and the people here are part of...
Father upset with elementary school over handling of missing son
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin father is speaking out against the Jackson County School District after his son went missing from school. Tyrone Johnson’s son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends St. Martin North Elementary School. According to Johnson, on Jan. 6,...
Harrison County making progress on four-year road plan
The Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved its four-year road plan. It’s essentially a big to-do list of all the roads that need to be repaired between 2022 and 2025. As we enter the second year of the plan, it’s a great time to look back on...
State investigating after horses shot, killed in George, Greene counties
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
Fugitive of the Week: Henderson Pippins
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Henderson Pippins, who Marshals said could be in the Mobile, Prichard or Mount Vernon area. Pippins is actively evading capture and […]
Five Guys coming to Saraland
AltaPointe Health Systems Inc., paid $5.375 million for the 14,000-square-foot medical practice office at 6908 Providence Park Drive S., in Mobile, according to Pratt Thomas of Merrill P. Thomas Co., who represented the seller. The building on 2.5 acres is on the campus of Ascension Providence Hospital. AltaPointe, a healthcare system providing primary and behavioral healthcare, will occupy the building.
Rain only slightly dampens spirits at first parade of 2023 Mardi Gras season
Mardi Gras 2023 kicked off in Mobile Saturday with the Krewe De La Dauphine. Though carnival season officially began on Jan. 6 (when grocery stores finally started selling king cakes), the first parade of the season is Dauphin Island’s Krewe De La Dauphine. The theme was “KDLD Travels the World,” and the parade featured floats representing different locales around the world, including Mexico, Australia, Hollywood and New York.
utv44.com
Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook expresses opposition to Mobile's proposed annexation plans
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The mayor of Semmes is voicing his concerns after Mobile city leaders revealed four annexation proposals earlier this week. Mayor Brandon Van Hook said all four proposals would hinder the city’s work on growing Semmes and frankly, the majority of people he’s talked to don’t want to be annexed into the city of Mobile.
Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man transported from Forrest County to Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, is now in custody of the Jackson County Adult Detention Center after being jailed in Forrest County. The Hattiesburg woman was arrested two days after the body of 32-year-old Vancleave-native Cody O’Neal was found at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road in St. Martin.
Mobile bakery heats up as carnival season kicks in
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile bakers continue to make big strides in the small business world. The workers at the Dropout Bakery and Company downtown are getting busier as the carnival season ramps up. Under a neon croissant, sits stacks of king cake orders ready to go. One of the big changes to this bakery is […]
It may not be a billion dollars, but one lucky Mississippi Lottery player has ended up with $30,000. Is it you?
Although nobody in the Magnolia State won the recent $1.35 billion Mega Millions, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player will soon walk away with $30,000. Mississippi Lottery officials report that one $30,000 winning ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 17, Mega Millions drawing was purchased at a Circle K in Ocean Springs.
Shoppers shocked when gunshot victim falls out of car at Mississippi grocery. Police looking for suspect.
Shoppers at a busy Mississippi grocery store were shocked when a woman with a gunshot wound fell out of her in front of the store entrance Friday night. WLOX in Biloxi reports that officers are investigating the incident at a Rouses Market parking lot near the intersection East Pass and Cowan roads in Gulfport.
Northbound I-110 traffic at a standstill over bridge
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers trying to head north from Biloxi might want to take some more time thinking of how to get to their destinations Saturday. Traffic is backed up in the northbound lanes on Interstate 110 over the bridge. Viewers who have reached out to WLOX report a multi-car wreck is responsible.
utv44.com
Level 3 (Enhanced) risk of severe weather Tuesday p.m.-Wednesday a.m.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We are currently under an Enhanced (Level 3 out of 5) risk of severe weather from 11PM Tuesday night through 6AM Wednesday morning. All modes of severe weather are possible. Primary threats will be tornadoes, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, and large hail. A Slight (Level 2 out of 5) risk is in place for the inland fringes of our viewing area. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings. Download the NBC 15 weather app. That way, you can stay up to date on changing weather conditions right from your phone especially if you're unable to catch us on air or online. Go to the app store or google play and type in WPMI WX.
