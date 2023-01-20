During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley gave his thoughts on Vince McMahon returning to WWE…. “It’s the second-shortest retirement in WWE history [laughs], following only mine, which lasted for six weeks. Hey, look, I know JR had told me years ago that he was worried for Vince in retirement because it’s safe to say that JR is a workaholic. There is a negative connotation because you apply so much of yourself to working. But even JR, he’s got the Oklahoma football, he has stuff that he loves in his life. I don’t think Vince, Vince loves his family unconditionally, but I’m talking about hobbies. There no golfing, none of the things that you usually associate with men of his age. No scrap-booking for Vince. No birdwatching. Business was very, very personal, like his life revolved and his family revolved, around the business. So that was one of my concerns. What is he doing to do? He loves working. I don’t imagine him not being there in that Gorilla Position. It would seem like something was amiss if he wasn’t there.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO