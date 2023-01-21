ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog returned day later after being taken from the scene of a car crash in Midland

By Rachel Hallam
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V0qfU_0kM48gmV00

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Midland couple is thankful tonight, as they have had their dog returned to them. This comes after a terrible accident, that they say led to someone stealing the dog.

Exactly one week ago, Mimi Pardo, said her boyfriend were driving with their dog in the back seat along ECR 140 in Midland when they were involved in a bad accident causing his truck to roll over.

After the accident, she said their dog, Ollie, was picked up by some stranger who took off with the dog and never came back.

Pardo said luckily, no one was injured in that crash but in the process, Ollie escaped after being spooked from the accident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i1Cvr_0kM48gmV00

“It broke the back window completely. Where, that’s when Ollie, I’m sure she freaked out with everything going on and she ran off,” said Pardo. “And eventually that’s when the guy that had her picked her up and took her with him.”

Pardo said she immediately went looking for Ollie and then after a few hours of searching, posted to multiple Facebook pages to help search for their furry friend.

She said, this is not the first time they had lost Ollie, and knew that this was a great option to spread the search.

“Anytime I find a dog, I try to do everything that I can to, like, post them and let people know and it’s such an easy way for people to see. It just goes quicker. Like the word gets spread quicker that way,” she added.

With the support of others in the community, helping to reunite the family, Ollie was found and returned safely home just one day later. Pardo and her boyfriend traveled to the mans house to get the dog back, never finding out why she was taken from the scene in the first place.

Pardo said, the reunion was perfect.

“I cried, the kids were so excited because they were like, ‘Oh my gosh! Dad’s gonna get his dog back!'” she cried. “We were all just talking about how awesome it is that, you know, we have this source that we could run to, which is social media, that it could be bad sometimes, but at the same time it could be good. And we were all just honestly, really, really grateful.”

She said the instant help they received was incredible and they can’t begin to express how thankful they are for the communities support.

“This always, always humbles me. And it restores my faith in humanity because just like you know, animals don’t have a way to communicate and they don’t have a way to like, you know, they’re helpless, basically. So, like I said, I mean, it just really humbles me and it fills my heart with joy because, you know, dogs are just very special and helpless,” she laughed.

Ollie is happy and healthy after her return and continued to emphasize how grateful she and her boyfriend are for the communities support.

Pardo also urged any one to reach out on Facebook groups in their area should you experience a situation like this and lastly to never give up on your furry friends.

