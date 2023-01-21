Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Olympic medalist MyKayla Skinner coming to Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — USA Gymnastics Olympic Silver medalist MyKayla Skinner will be making an appearance at the Grand Wayne Convention Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She will be in Fort Wayne for her Never Give Up Invitational tour from Friday, Jan. 27 to Sunday, Jan. 29. The invitational is a women’s gymnastics competition tour open to USA Gymnastics and the National Gym Association (NGA).
South Side names Goodwell new head football coach
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Andre Goodwell is the new head football coach at South Side High School as his hiring was approved by the FWCS school board at Monday night’s meeting. Goodwell replaces Guy “Tiny” Lee, who stepped down this past fall in the middle of his second season leading the Archers due to […]
WANE-TV
Opponents celebrate Steuben County board denial of ‘cattle growing operation’
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The lakes in the Black Creek and Fish Creek watersheds are polluted with e coli bacteria, endangering the health of Hamilton, Ball and Little Long Lakes. Little Long Lake is already “ruined,” according to Steve Schroeder, board president for the Steuben County Lakes Council....
Your News Local
Historic Huntington’s Milligan Block Celebrates Grand Opening Feb. 11
HUNTINGTON, IN — The organizers behind the restoration of the historic Milligan Block on Huntington’s North Jefferson Street have a lot to celebrate. The Victorian-era building dating back to 1883 has officially reopened as Silver Moon 3 Pub, a cafe style gathering spot with a menu of seasonal, light fare and cocktails, mocktails or other choice beverages.
WANE-TV
Weather delays opening of some Parkview locations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Anyone who has an appointment Wednesday at one of the Parkview Physicians Group locations will want to check updated operating hours. Because of the winter storm, several locations will delay when they open. The complete list of impacted locations can be found at parkview.com/weather. This website...
WANE-TV
PFW, IUFW to close Wednesday ahead of expected snowfall
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW) announced Tuesday its campus will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 in anticipation of hazardous travel conditions. The closure will extend to Indiana University Fort Wayne as well. The university said essential university personnel should report to campus as scheduled,...
WIBC.com
Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants
Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
WANE-TV
Party boats back on the agenda with a much-revised site plan
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Party pontoon boats are back on the planning agenda after responding to concerns about possible environmental impacts and the size of the operation. River City Ventures had originally proposed two buildings on 4.53 acres of the wooded southwest corner of Spy Run Extended and...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne City Council approves Pontiac Street grocery store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker (D, 6th District) celebrated more than just her 51st birthday during Tuesday’s city council meeting. At the meeting, councilmembers passed a resolution for the proposed Pontiac Street grocery store with a near-unanimous vote. The resolution passed with...
WISH-TV
Glamping at The Tiny Shed Airbnb in Fort Wayne
Nancy Riesterer from The Tiny Shed Airbnb joined us to discuss the trend of tiny sheds and homes. She said decorating the shed was a great creative outlet and she took inspiration from Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Tiny Shed is located in Fort Wayne, and the Fort Wayne Visitors Center is offering a contest for a free weekend in the tiny shed. You can enter at The Indianapolis Home Show.
WANE-TV
Crash at Washington, Anthony boulevards slows traffic
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash near Indiana Tech had moving slowly near the intersection Monday evening. Authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of Washington and Anthony boulevards. Police have not provided details on how the crash happened, but the crash had all traffic on Anthony...
Bluffton News-Banner
Wells Court Docket, January 23, 2023
——— Kyle Douglas Davis, 35, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a Level 6 felony. Sentenced to one year in prison. The term of the sentence is to be served consecutively to whatever term is meted in Huntington Circuit Court for violating probation from a Feb. 21, 2022, sentencing for sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony.
WANE-TV
Architectural firm reveals proposed expansion for Carroll High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — At Monday’s Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) school board meeting, Barton Coe Vilamaa Architects presented a detailed look at proposed additions and renovations to Carroll High School. The proposal, which would cost just over $46 million, would add 27 classrooms and around 85,000...
WANE-TV
Wizard’s World Pinball hosts women’s state championship
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — Wizard’s World Pinball Arcade hosted the Inaugural Indiana Women’s State Pinball Championship Sunday afternoon. Competitors from across the area came to participate in the championship, including seven competitors from Fort Wayne. NameResides. 1Molly OuryStroh, IN. 2Kristen GregoryChicago, IL. 3Deb DullFort Wayne, IN. 4Carlee...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne City Council approves Greater Fort Wayne funding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Council approved funding for Greater Fort Wayne (GFW) during Tuesday’s city council meeting. The resolution passed with a 7-2 vote, with Councilman Jason Arp and Councilman Paul Ensley voting against the funding. As a result, GFW will receive $375,000 in...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police Department’s 67th Recruit Class reports for first day of training
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, candidates in the Fort Wayne Police Department’s (FWPD) 67th Recruit Class attended their first day of training. The class made up of 25 candidates had their first day of training at the Public Safety Academy located at 7602 Patriot Crossing. Hannah...
WANE-TV
INDOT preparing for expected snowfall
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With over 4 inches of snow expected to fall Wednesday morning, INDOT is trying to get ahead of the snowfall. INDOT plans on sending out 280 drivers starting at midnight, where they will lay down salt to pretreat the roads. There are 140 routes, with 2 drivers per route.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne warns residents of email scams for potential hires
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne warned residents of an email scam going around targeting people who have applied for jobs with Fort Wayne City Utilities. According to a city spokesperson, the fraudulent emails represent a specific type of scam called “social engineering” and present a date and time while asking residents to respond for an online interview.
WANE-TV
Riverfront Fort Wayne brings back ‘Winter Cozy’ event at Promenade Park for Winterval
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 12th annual Winterval celebration comes to downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday. The event will be bringing back their Winter Cozy activity from last year. It will take place at Promenade Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Riley Hollenbaugh, manager of Riverfront Programs and Events with Fort Wayne Parks, is looking forward to the event.
abc57.com
Missing South Bend woman found
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department has confirmed that 33-year-old Katherine Rivera of South Bend has been found. Rivera was last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing on Friday. Police have confirmed that she is safe.
