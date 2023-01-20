ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Chapo aide pleads guilty to distributing cocaine, heroin

By The Associated Press
A man considered one of the chief aides to convicted drug boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman pleaded guilty Friday in Chicago federal court to distributing more than 150 kilograms of cocaine and more than 30 kilograms of heroin.

Felipe Cabrera Sarabia, 51, known as “The Engineer,” faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a possible life sentence.

During a hearing before U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, Sarabia said through an interpreter that he had “always made a living as a cattle rancher,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Sarabia was extradited to face charges in June 2020.

Sarabia’s sentencing is set for July 7.

He was originally charged along with Guzman and others in a sweeping 2009 indictment in Chicago. Guzman wound up being prosecuted in New York and is now serving a life prison sentence.

