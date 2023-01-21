Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Teenager injured in shooting on Amaranth Avenue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old on Amaranth Avenue. Police say the boy was shot in the leg. The boy who was shot didn’t have to wait until emergency services showed up to get help. WTOC spoke to a...
wtoc.com
‘Everything is gone:’ Community helps Richmond Hill family after fire destroys their home
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill family is without a home after a Saturday morning house fire. The city’s fire department says the blaze left most of the family’s belongings a total loss. Walking through Dwight Verdecanna’s home it’s hard to find anything left untouched by...
WJCL
Bluffton police officer injured in vehicle collision
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Monday morning headlines. Bluffton Police Department Officer Frank Ginn, Jr. was injured due to a head-on collision on Highway 170 westbound. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 21. The officer, who lives in Beaufort, was on his way to work in Bluffton...
Bicyclist injured in crash on President St.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A bicyclist was left injured following a collision with a vehicle late Sunday night, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP). On January 22, around 10:15 p.m., troopers responded to a vehicle vs. bicycle traffic crash on President Street near Dulany Street. The bicyclist was traveling westbound on President Street riding […]
Effingham County announces road improvements, adds 2 fire stations
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Last week, the Effingham County Board of Commissioners approved the Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG), which will allow for four roads in the county to be improved. Part of Old Augusta Road, Belmont Glen, Gracen Road and 1.6 miles of Silver Hill Church Road will be resurfaced using the over […]
WJCL
Firefighters: Driver of pickup truck injured in Beaufort County crash
BURTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. One person suffered injuries after their pickup truck left the road and hit a cement object in Beaufort County. It happened Sunday night in Burton, according to the Burton Fire District. Burton Fire and Beaufort County EMS responded to the crash,...
WJCL
Police: 15-year-old boy taken to the hospital after shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Police in Savannah are investigating a shooting that sent a teenage boy to the hospital. According to Savannah Police, the shooting Tuesday afternoon on Amaranth Avenue injured a 15-year-old boy. He was taken to the hospital suffering from a non life-threatening...
Broughton Streetscapes Project construction could finish Friday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Construction continues on one of the busiest streets in downtown Savannah. It’s been years since the Broughton Streetscapes Project first began, and many are wondering when it will finally end. Good things come to those who wait and after speaking with the mayor, it looks like the City of Savannah won’t be […]
WJCL
U.S. Marshals, police capture suspect wanted for downtown Savannah shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A woman on the run for five months is facing charges in connection with a shooting in downtown Savannah. Officers arrived to Broughton and Whitaker streets back on August 20, 2022 and found a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
WJCL
Update: Missing 12-year-old Savannah girl found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Update: She has returned home safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing child. Joshallyn Huckleberry, 12, was last seen Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of E. 38th Street. She is described as 5...
wtoc.com
Liberty County Sheriff’s Office purchased scent preservation kits with $120,000 grant
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s most people’s worst nightmare but it’s unfortunately real all too often. A family member or loved one wanders off, and you don’t know where they went. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is ready to help in that situation and they...
WJCL
Troopers: 2 people killed after truck crashes into Ogeechee Road business overnight
Update 10 a.m.: Georgia State Patrol says two people have died due to the crash. GSP tells WJCL that troopers responded to the crash at 11:07 p.m. Thursday. "A Ford F-150 traveling north on GA 25 side swiped a Nissan Altima traveling the same direction. After impact, the Ford F-150 left the roadway and struck a building off the west shoulder of GA 25.
WSAV-TV
SPD mourning the loss of patrol horse Sgt. Forrest
Members of the Savannah Police Department gathered to honor the life and service of Sergeant Forrest, a horse on SPD's mounted patrol. SPD mourning the loss of patrol horse Sgt. Forrest. Members of the Savannah Police Department gathered to honor the life and service of Sergeant Forrest, a horse on...
wtoc.com
St. Joseph’s/Candler leaders aim to break ground on Richmond Hill campus in March
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Joseph’s/Candler leaders say they’ll break ground on a new Richmond Hill campus at the end of next month. The project will be built near that massive new Heartwood Development which is expected to have 10,000 homes in 25 years. After three years...
Savannah Police seeks credit card theft suspects
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify a man and woman they say were captured on surveillance footage using stolen credit cards. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the cards were stolen from a vehicle in late November and subsequently used at Best Buy to buy an iPad and MacBook Pro. The […]
WJCL
Multiple people hurt after truck crashes into a building on Ogeechee Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Chatham County Police and firefighters are on the scene of a crash, where a truck barreled through a building on Ogeechee Road. Ogeechee Rd. between Elk and Silk roads is now re-opened. It happened at the Paleteria Michoacana shop, where a truck can be seen hanging...
Dean Forest Rd. construction impacting local businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Construction on Dean Forest Rd. is causing concern among businesses that call the roadway home. Drivers aren’t the only ones affected by the Dean Forest construction. A local restaurant that sits right on this road says her business has been impacted in a negative way. Ronnie’s Restaurant has been a staple […]
Statesboro Area Transit Buses Stalled Again
The delivery of the City of Statesboro’s four new buses for the Statesboro Area Transit bus system (SAT) have been postponed again because of some uncontrollable delays. This update was given in a public work session on Tuesday, Jan. 17. John Washington, Director of Public Works and Engineering for...
Statesboro police seeking witnesses in frat house battery investigation
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) is searching for witnesses in an active investigation. On Jan. 13, officers and EMS responded to Olympic Boulevard for reports of an unconscious man. Witnesses at the scene told police the victim had been struck by another man, causing him to fall and hit his head […]
‘I am still in disbelief’: Richmond Hill resident on devastating home explosion
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What was to be the start of a promising future in their new home for South African native Larissa Apperson, her daughter Alyssa, and year-old puppy named Teddy Bear turned out to be what some would consider a nightmare. Just before 5 a.m. last Friday, Apperson’s home exploded on Demeries Lake […]
