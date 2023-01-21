ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Teenager injured in shooting on Amaranth Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old on Amaranth Avenue. Police say the boy was shot in the leg. The boy who was shot didn’t have to wait until emergency services showed up to get help. WTOC spoke to a...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Bluffton police officer injured in vehicle collision

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Monday morning headlines. Bluffton Police Department Officer Frank Ginn, Jr. was injured due to a head-on collision on Highway 170 westbound. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 21. The officer, who lives in Beaufort, was on his way to work in Bluffton...
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Bicyclist injured in crash on President St.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A bicyclist was left injured following a collision with a vehicle late Sunday night, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP). On January 22, around 10:15 p.m., troopers responded to a vehicle vs. bicycle traffic crash on President Street near Dulany Street. The bicyclist was traveling westbound on President Street riding […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Police: 15-year-old boy taken to the hospital after shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Police in Savannah are investigating a shooting that sent a teenage boy to the hospital. According to Savannah Police, the shooting Tuesday afternoon on Amaranth Avenue injured a 15-year-old boy. He was taken to the hospital suffering from a non life-threatening...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Broughton Streetscapes Project construction could finish Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Construction continues on one of the busiest streets in downtown Savannah. It’s been years since the Broughton Streetscapes Project first began, and many are wondering when it will finally end. Good things come to those who wait and after speaking with the mayor, it looks like the City of Savannah won’t be […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

U.S. Marshals, police capture suspect wanted for downtown Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A woman on the run for five months is facing charges in connection with a shooting in downtown Savannah. Officers arrived to Broughton and Whitaker streets back on August 20, 2022 and found a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing 12-year-old Savannah girl found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Update: She has returned home safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing child. Joshallyn Huckleberry, 12, was last seen Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of E. 38th Street. She is described as 5...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

SPD mourning the loss of patrol horse Sgt. Forrest

Members of the Savannah Police Department gathered to honor the life and service of Sergeant Forrest, a horse on SPD's mounted patrol. SPD mourning the loss of patrol horse Sgt. Forrest. Members of the Savannah Police Department gathered to honor the life and service of Sergeant Forrest, a horse on...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police seeks credit card theft suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify a man and woman they say were captured on surveillance footage using stolen credit cards. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the cards were stolen from a vehicle in late November and subsequently used at Best Buy to buy an iPad and MacBook Pro. The […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Dean Forest Rd. construction impacting local businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Construction on Dean Forest Rd. is causing concern among businesses that call the roadway home. Drivers aren’t the only ones affected by the Dean Forest construction. A local restaurant that sits right on this road says her business has been impacted in a negative way. Ronnie’s Restaurant has been a staple […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro Area Transit Buses Stalled Again

The delivery of the City of Statesboro’s four new buses for the Statesboro Area Transit bus system (SAT) have been postponed again because of some uncontrollable delays. This update was given in a public work session on Tuesday, Jan. 17. John Washington, Director of Public Works and Engineering for...
STATESBORO, GA

