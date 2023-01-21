The Cincinnati Bengals referred to themselves as the big dogs in the AFC leading up to their matchup against the Buffalo Bills. They looked the part on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati came out firing on all cylinders and were quickly up 14-0. Joe Burrow was finding all of his weapons in the passing game and Joe Mixon moved the ball with ease on the ground. Buffalo was able to hold Cincinnati to just one more score, a chip shot field goal, in the first half and went into the locker room down 17-7.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO