Alabama father charged with capital murder in child’s death

ANNISTON, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Anniston Police Department announced Friday a 29-year-old father was charged with capital murder after his 6-year-old child died.

APD officers were called to Northeast Alabama Regional Center on Wednesday in connection to a child abuse case. The officers discovered the hospital was treating an unconscious child who was then transported to Children’s of Alabama. The police were notified Friday the child died at Children’s of Alabama.

The victim’s father, Joshua D. Clark, was at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center when police arrived. Clark was arrested for aggravated child abuse after speaking with investigators at the APD. The aggravated child abuse charge was upgraded to capital murder after Clark’s child died. Clark is now in the Calhoun County Jail.

There is no bond set for Clark because of Aniah’s Law. The police will not release personal information on the victim because of their age.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.