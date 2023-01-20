At Pasco High School we have some very common cars that people drive. I found that the most common cars at school are a Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima and Honda Civics’. But we’re not looking for the most common we want to know what car stands out the most. There are a few models and buildings people have here at Pasco high, for example an Acura RSX, Honda civic, not very special but different in its builds, models and other things as well. The cars that we found out that stand out the most in are parking lot would be Mustang GT, white Jeep truck, infinity g35, SRT jeep, Audi S4. Not all but most people enjoy adding on and building their cars. For example, there are some modifications u can add to car like a new set of rims, upgrading your suspension, adding FBO on your car, improve your sound and performance with a kit, and upgrade to an aftermarket exhaust. What the lowest car u seen? The top lowest car at Pasco that we’ve seen is a 2015 bagged Honda civic SI after that would be a scion TC. Modifying cars at school can be a great way to learn about mechanics and engineering. It can also be a fun way to express yourself and customize your car to your own tastes. With the right knowledge and resources, students can make their cars look and perform better while also learning valuable skills.

PASCO, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO