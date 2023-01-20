Read full article on original website
A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah
ZILLAH - A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah just in time for Valentine's Day. Iva Foreman says she's always had a passion for charcuterie and thought it would be the perfect business to open in a place known for wine, like Yakima County. Graze Craze is...
Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE 6:00 PM. Bradley McClure has now been found. Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He's 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5'11" and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is...
Richland's Earl Streufert ties all-time wins mark
On Saturday, the Richland Bombers dispatched the Pasco Bulldogs 79-27. The win notched Bombe…
Tri-Citians are being asked to give up too much for Horse Heaven Hills wind farm | Opinion
Eastern Washington is a big place so why should so many wind turbines surround the Tri-Cities? | Editorial
The man behind this long-familiar voice in the Tri-Cities is in need of help
“Chuck provided the Tri-Cities and surrounding communities with decades of entertainment and love.”
Tri-Cities travelers had highest rate of guns found in carry-ons in WA
Forgetting to check a firearm could lead to steep fines.
Kennewick Free Food Market Celebrates Opening Doors for First-Time
A new wonderful concept will help people get back on their feet and provide a little relief in this world of high prices and cash-strapped families in the Tri-Cities. A local non-profit has opened up a free food market at 4000 West Clearwater Ave. Restoration Community Impact has been helping...
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 19, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Celebrate National Cheese Lovers Day with the Walla Walla Cheese Company
MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. – January 20 is celebrated nationwide as Cheese Lovers Day. If you can’t resist this guilty pleasure, you won’t have to look far to see where you can find some of the best aged cheddar, creamy gouda and flavored cheeses. If you take a trip down through the lower valley, just over the Umatilla County line, you’ll find...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
Pasco bank and vault reduced to rubble. What’s going in its place?
The demolition work is part of a project to redevelop the site.
Washington State Patrol car struck from behind on I-82, Trooper Injured
SUNNYSIDE – A Washington State Patrol Trooper was treated then released from the hospital after his patrol vehicle was struck on the morning of Thursday January 19th in Sunnyside Washington. State Trooper Thorson said the crash occurred at 6:30 a.m. on I-82 near milepost 66. Washington State Law requires...
Know someone 60+ who needs a hot, free meal? Here’s what’s new in Tri-Cities
You don’t have to be homebound to enjoy a meal and some companionship.
A Tri-Cities woman fell from a moving car. Then the driver shot and killed her, say police
The suspect also shot at a car with witnesses near Wenatchee.
Lourdes hires new CEO for Pasco hospital, clinics. He began his career in nursing
His experience in doctor recruitment, patient satisfaction and improving care were praised.
Rowan thinks Measure 114 will be overturned, but it will take time
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Oregon State Police has told a federal judge that it can be ready to implement the licensing requirements under Oregon’s new gun control law by March. Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he doubts that can happen. “When you’re talking about creating entire programs...
Tacoma man dies after head-on crash with Kennewick driver. The victim had been shot
The Tri-Cities men were wounded in the 1 a.m. collision.
Where’s the Best Place to Enjoy a Tasty Hot Dog in Tri-Cities?
I love hot dogs. Who doesn't? (I know some people will pass) Growing up in Minnesota, Saturday lunch was a special treat, a package of hot dogs and baked beans. My mom would boil the dogs in a saucepan on the stove for maybe 5 minutes, and heat the baked beans too. I think this is where it all began for me and my love of hot dogs. Although, today, I'm more picky. I prefer beef dogs. I also believe, this is where my hatred for ketchup began. I overdid the ketchup on those gross hot dogs.
62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison
PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
Cars at PHS
At Pasco High School we have some very common cars that people drive. I found that the most common cars at school are a Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima and Honda Civics’. But we’re not looking for the most common we want to know what car stands out the most. There are a few models and buildings people have here at Pasco high, for example an Acura RSX, Honda civic, not very special but different in its builds, models and other things as well. The cars that we found out that stand out the most in are parking lot would be Mustang GT, white Jeep truck, infinity g35, SRT jeep, Audi S4. Not all but most people enjoy adding on and building their cars. For example, there are some modifications u can add to car like a new set of rims, upgrading your suspension, adding FBO on your car, improve your sound and performance with a kit, and upgrade to an aftermarket exhaust. What the lowest car u seen? The top lowest car at Pasco that we’ve seen is a 2015 bagged Honda civic SI after that would be a scion TC. Modifying cars at school can be a great way to learn about mechanics and engineering. It can also be a fun way to express yourself and customize your car to your own tastes. With the right knowledge and resources, students can make their cars look and perform better while also learning valuable skills.
