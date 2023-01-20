ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

KIMA TV

A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah

ZILLAH - A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah just in time for Valentine's Day. Iva Foreman says she's always had a passion for charcuterie and thought it would be the perfect business to open in a place known for wine, like Yakima County. Graze Craze is...
ZILLAH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE 6:00 PM. Bradley McClure has now been found. Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He's 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5'11" and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Rowan thinks Measure 114 will be overturned, but it will take time

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Oregon State Police has told a federal judge that it can be ready to implement the licensing requirements under Oregon’s new gun control law by March. Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he doubts that can happen. “When you’re talking about creating entire programs...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
NEWStalk 870

Where’s the Best Place to Enjoy a Tasty Hot Dog in Tri-Cities?

I love hot dogs. Who doesn't? (I know some people will pass) Growing up in Minnesota, Saturday lunch was a special treat, a package of hot dogs and baked beans. My mom would boil the dogs in a saucepan on the stove for maybe 5 minutes, and heat the baked beans too. I think this is where it all began for me and my love of hot dogs. Although, today, I'm more picky. I prefer beef dogs. I also believe, this is where my hatred for ketchup began. I overdid the ketchup on those gross hot dogs.
KENNEWICK, WA
kpic

62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison

PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
phswasco.com

Cars at PHS

At Pasco High School we have some very common cars that people drive. I found that the most common cars at school are a Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima and Honda Civics’. But we’re not looking for the most common we want to know what car stands out the most. There are a few models and buildings people have here at Pasco high, for example an Acura RSX, Honda civic, not very special but different in its builds, models and other things as well. The cars that we found out that stand out the most in are parking lot would be Mustang GT, white Jeep truck, infinity g35, SRT jeep, Audi S4. Not all but most people enjoy adding on and building their cars. For example, there are some modifications u can add to car like a new set of rims, upgrading your suspension, adding FBO on your car, improve your sound and performance with a kit, and upgrade to an aftermarket exhaust. What the lowest car u seen? The top lowest car at Pasco that we’ve seen is a 2015 bagged Honda civic SI after that would be a scion TC. Modifying cars at school can be a great way to learn about mechanics and engineering. It can also be a fun way to express yourself and customize your car to your own tastes. With the right knowledge and resources, students can make their cars look and perform better while also learning valuable skills.
PASCO, WA

