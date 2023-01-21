ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

SC State to hold Passport fair on Thursday

ORANGEBURG, S.C. ( WCIV) — South Carolina State University is encouraging students to be ready for opportunities to study abroad. On Thursday, the SC State's Office of International Student Exchange Programs is partnering with the U.S. Department of State Passport Agency to host a Passport Fair on SC State’s campus.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Bowman pharmacy celebrates three decades in the community

BOWMAN, S.C. — Randy Boland has lived in Bowman for 68 years. He owns the Boland pharmacy in Bowman. This year, the pharmacy celebrates its 30th anniversary and Boland says it's one of few businesses in town that's stood the test of time. “Population-wise we decreased. I think a...
BOWMAN, SC
WIS-TV

Homeowner’s association under scrutiny by Columbia residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Brookhaven neighborhood in Northeast Columbia tell WIS their homeowners association (HOA) is growing increasingly worse. The Brookhaven Association holds 1,055 homes under the purview of an HOA managed by Cedar Management Group. The Charlotte-based company was hired to manage Brookhaven in 2019. WIS...
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Orangeburg County County sells land once planned for high school; development will be priority

Orangeburg County has sold property it previously swapped with Orangeburg County School District for potential use as a site for a new high school. County Council gave unanimous first reading by title only at its Jan. 17 meeting to sell about 95 acres of county-owned property near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard to Mixon Holdings LLC. The property is to be used for economic development.
wach.com

Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia native identified as victim in Fairfield County crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County officials have identified the victim of a single car crash in the Greenbriar, SC area. Officials say the victim, 57-year-old Stacy Fuller, died after a car he was in overturned and struck several trees before catching fire. The incident took place on Rion Road. Fuller was sitting in the back passenger side at the time of the incident.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland Two's new interim superintendent is a familiar face

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An interim superintendent has been named for Richland School District Two following Tuesday's departure of Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis. Nancy Gregory, the district's current chief instructional officer, will take on the role as the board works toward a permanent replacement. She began with Richland Two in the 1980s. Among her roles, she has been a teacher, assistant principal, and principal over the years.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina gas prices show a substantial jump

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices showed a sharp spike in the past week across the CSRA. The average price in Georgia is $3.26 per gallon, up from $3.07 a week ago, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.27, up from $3.07 a week earlier,...
GEORGIA STATE
WIS-TV

City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023. The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited. Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr....
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy