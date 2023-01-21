Read full article on original website
OC Tech among two Orangeburg colleges awarded Department of Education grant to support underserved students
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College (OC Tech) is one of two colleges in the City of Orangeburg and three in the state to be awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Education to support postsecondary students throughout the country. OC Tech is calling the grant "Race to...
SC State Seeks $209M From Legislature for Campus Improvements, Other Needs
South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers on Wednesday asked state legislators to fund a $209 million budget request for the 2023-24 fiscal year with five major capital projects to replace outdated facilities. Conyers presented the university’s allocation request to the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee’s Higher Education...
DJJ asks for $30M for new detention center, saying current facility overcrowded and ‘not safe’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Last year, Department of Juvenile Justice Executive Director Eden Hendrick caught some state lawmakers by surprise when she didn’t ask them for much from the budget outside of normal operating costs, saying in her first year leading the beleaguered department, she wanted to focus on figuring out what it needed most.
SC State to hold Passport fair on Thursday
ORANGEBURG, S.C. ( WCIV) — South Carolina State University is encouraging students to be ready for opportunities to study abroad. On Thursday, the SC State's Office of International Student Exchange Programs is partnering with the U.S. Department of State Passport Agency to host a Passport Fair on SC State’s campus.
Richland 2 could have to pay more than $250K to former superintendent for parting ways
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly a week after the early departure of former Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis, there are still many questions on why he and the Richland School District Two board agreed to part ways. Davis' contract was supposed to end in June of 2026, according to a district...
Bowman pharmacy celebrates three decades in the community
BOWMAN, S.C. — Randy Boland has lived in Bowman for 68 years. He owns the Boland pharmacy in Bowman. This year, the pharmacy celebrates its 30th anniversary and Boland says it's one of few businesses in town that's stood the test of time. “Population-wise we decreased. I think a...
Homeowner’s association under scrutiny by Columbia residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Brookhaven neighborhood in Northeast Columbia tell WIS their homeowners association (HOA) is growing increasingly worse. The Brookhaven Association holds 1,055 homes under the purview of an HOA managed by Cedar Management Group. The Charlotte-based company was hired to manage Brookhaven in 2019. WIS...
Orangeburg elementary school among 20 statewide to receive grant for environmental project
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Brookdale Elementary School in Orangeburg received a $2,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) for their hydroponic gardening project. The school is one of 20 statewide who received the grant for various environmental projects. “We just wanted to extend the...
Orangeburg County County sells land once planned for high school; development will be priority
Orangeburg County has sold property it previously swapped with Orangeburg County School District for potential use as a site for a new high school. County Council gave unanimous first reading by title only at its Jan. 17 meeting to sell about 95 acres of county-owned property near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard to Mixon Holdings LLC. The property is to be used for economic development.
A new bioscience center headed for Claflin University with a $17.4M price tag
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University has received $17.4 million for the construction of a new Science and Technology center. It's all part of a $111 million appropriations package from Congressman Clyburn's office to support community projects throughout the state. Claflin's vision for its new bioscience technology center is to...
Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
Columbia native identified as victim in Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County officials have identified the victim of a single car crash in the Greenbriar, SC area. Officials say the victim, 57-year-old Stacy Fuller, died after a car he was in overturned and struck several trees before catching fire. The incident took place on Rion Road. Fuller was sitting in the back passenger side at the time of the incident.
Jan. 24 public meeting to show details of SCDOT bridge replacement on Lakeshore Drive in Richland County
FOREST ACRES, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be hosting a public meeting to discuss a proposed replacement of a bridge over Unnamed Creek on Lakeshore Drive in Richland County. The meeting -- 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Bethel United Methodist Church at 4600 Daniel...
Richland Two's new interim superintendent is a familiar face
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An interim superintendent has been named for Richland School District Two following Tuesday's departure of Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis. Nancy Gregory, the district's current chief instructional officer, will take on the role as the board works toward a permanent replacement. She began with Richland Two in the 1980s. Among her roles, she has been a teacher, assistant principal, and principal over the years.
Georgia, South Carolina gas prices show a substantial jump
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices showed a sharp spike in the past week across the CSRA. The average price in Georgia is $3.26 per gallon, up from $3.07 a week ago, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.27, up from $3.07 a week earlier,...
Youth ChalleNGe Academy looks toward solutions after fights hospitalize cadets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Friday, the South Carolina Military Department responded to more questions following multiple fights Tuesday at its Youth ChalleNGe Academy. The academy, which is designed to help at-risk youth achieve academic success, drew scrutiny after several cadets were hospitalized, leading some parents to remove their teens from the program.
City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023. The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited. Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr....
Richland Coroner identifies homicide victim from R&B’s Bar & Grill incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Coroner has released the name of the victim of a homicide. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive at R&B’s Bar & Grill around 3:10 a.m., on January 22. Coroner Rutherford says the victim is identified as 38...
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South Carolina
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Details emerging in Aiken County death of 1-year-old child
A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School is receiving a $20,000 donation on behalf of Box Tops for Education. With her knack for finding comedy amid the chaos, Leanne Morgan will be bring laughs to Augusta.
