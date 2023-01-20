Read full article on original website
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to DB-1303 for Advanced HER2-Expressing Endometrial Cancer
Due to its potential to fill a treatment gap in the HER-low and HER-positive endometrial cancer space, DB-1303 now has an FDA fast track designation. The FDA has a granted fast track designation (FTD) to DB-1303 for the treatment of patients with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial carcinoma with HER2 overexpression, who have progressed on or after receiving standard systemic treatment.1.
Abundant Number of HER2-Low Cases Detected in Patients With Advanced Gastric Cancer
Findings presented at the 2022 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium warrant the need for new treatments that attack HER2-low advanced gastric cancer. A distinguishable number of HER2-low advanced gastric cancer were seen and discernable from HER2-negative and positive disease in patients. This warrants the development of future treatment options for this subgroup of patients.
Envafolimab, Lenvatinib, and TACE Elicits Promising Efficacy/Safety in Unresectable HCC
Favorable safety and efficacy data were seen with envafolimab, lenvatinib and transarterial chemoembolization in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. Patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) demonstrated favorable safety and efficacy signals when given envafolimab (KNO35) in combination with lenvatinib (Lenvima) and transarterial chemoembolization (TACE), according to findings from the phase 2 CISLC-12 study (NCT05213221) presented during the 2023 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.1.
Antitumor Activity Seen With CD40-Directed SEA-CD40 Combo in Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma
SEA-CD40, gemcitabine, nab-paclitaxel, and pembrolizumab, showed early evidence of efficacy in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The phase 1 SGNS40-001 study (NCT02376699) of SEA-CD40, gemcitabine, nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane), and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) showed early evidence of efficacy in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), according to updated results presented at the 2023 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.1.
brPROPHET May Better Detect ctDNA and Identify MRD in Colorectal Cancer
According to initial data presented at the 2023 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, the novel, personalized, tumor-informed brPROPHET technology was more sensitive in detecting molecular residual disease vs other assays. Detecting circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and identifying molecular residual disease (MRD) in patients with colorectal cancer (CRC) after surgery was assessed with...
Researchers noted that up to 92% of people with blood clots in the lungs report “tachypnea”
Blood clots can develop anywhere in the body where blood has increased due to injury. Unfortunately, about one in three cases are misdiagnosed, putting hundreds of thousands of patients at risk of death. Understanding the symptoms of pulmonary embolism can increase the chances of treatment.
Atrial Fibrillation Associated with Poor Outcomes After Mechanical Thrombectomy for Stroke
Patients with AF experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, even with comparable, successful reperfusion outcomes. Individuals with atrial fibrillation (AF) treated with mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 10 studies. The...
Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement
1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
High-Disease Burden Pre-Tisagenlecleucel Has Negative Effect on Survival in B-ALL
Treatment with tisagenlecleucel in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia led to a 79% morphologic complete response rate. An intent-to-treat analysis of 200 children, adolescents, and young adults with relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) revealed a 79% morphologic complete response (CR) rate (95% CI, 72%-84%).1 Of those, 185 patients received an infusion of tisagenlecleucel (tisa-cel; Kymriah) and were evaluated for survival and toxicity. Investigators reported an 85% CR (95% CI, 79%-89%), a 12-month overall survival (OS) rate of 72%, and an event-free survival (EFS) rate of 50% after 335 days of median follow-up for the infusion group.
ctDNA Serves as Biomarker for Early Response Assessment in Advanced CRC
Compared with other tumor biomarkers, circulating tumor DNA may be ideal for early response assessment and have potential to enable use of adaptive clinical study designs in the future for patients with advanced colorectal cancer. Due to the short half-life of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), it serves as an ideal...
Yu Highlights Possible Sequencing Strategies in mCRPC
In a presentation delivered at the 2022 Large Urology Group Practice Association Annual Meeting, Evan Y. Yu, MD, discussed different sequencing strategies that can be utilized for patients with mCRPC and the data that support each approach. With several novel hormonal agents (NHAs) approved for use in metastatic castration-resistant prostate...
Dosing Begins in Trial of Novel Immunotherapy for Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors
A phase 1a/1b, first-in-human study of the novel immunotherapy agent, AB248, has given the agent to its first patient with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The first patient has been dosed with the novel therapy, AB248, as a part of the AB248-011 (NCT05653882) phase 1a/1b study of the immunotherapy in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.1.
Sorafenib in Combination with SBRT Extends Survival in Locally Advanced HCC
The phase 3 NRG/RTOG 1112 adds to the body of evidence for the role of external beam radiation, bringing SBRT to the armamentarium of treatment for patients with locally advanced hepatocelluar carcinoma, according to Laura Dawson, MD, FRCPC. In patients with locally advanced, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), stereotactic body radiation therapy...
Study reveals new genetic disorder that causes susceptibility to opportunistic infections
An international consortium co-led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center immunogeneticist Rubén Martínez-Barricarte, Ph.D., has discovered a new genetic disorder that causes immunodeficiency and profound susceptibility to opportunistic infections including a life-threatening fungal pneumonia. The discovery, reported Jan. 20 in the journal Science Immunology, will help identify people who...
RenovoTAMP Supports Gemcitabine Delivery and Decreases AEs in Pancreatic Cancer
A substudy of the TIGeR-PaC trial showed that treatment with RenovoTAMP may increase local gemcitabine delivery and decrease the debilitating adverse events associated with intravenous administration in pancreatic cancer. Patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer administered RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP) had a 50% reduction in systemic drug exposure with intra-arterial...
Implications of the MEDIOLA Trial Results in Relapsed Ovarian Cancer
Susana Banerjee, MBBS, PhD, discusses the significance of the long-term results of the MEDIOLA trial of patients with ovarian cancer. Susana Banerjee, MBBS, PhD, a consultant medical oncologist and research lead for the gynecology unit at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, discusses the significance of the long-term results of the MEDIOLA trial (NCT02734004) of patients with ovarian cancer presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.
Lenvatinib Elicits Survival Benefit After Progression on Immunotherapy in HCC
Patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma who were treated with lenvatinib following progression on immunotherapy had a median overall survival of 12.8 months and progression-free survival of 3.7 months. Treatment with lenvatinib (Lenvima) following progression on immunotherapy demonstrates potential survival benefit for patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), according to findings...
Study points to practice-changing care for patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer
Josep Tabernero, Director of the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO), presented data from the international phase III SUNLIGHT study during an Oral Abstract Session at this week's American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) 20th Annual Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, January 19-21, San Francisco, CA (U.S.). This open-label controlled two-arm, phase...
More Approaches Are Emerging in TP53-Mutated AML
Although the need for novel approaches to treat patients with TP53-mutated acute myeloid leukemia remains urgent, cautious optimism may be in order given recent data from clinical trials and upcoming studies. Prognosis for patients with tumor protein p53 (TP53)-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is poor; approximately 12% of patients survive...
Takeda Stakes $1.13 Billion on Rights to Fruquintinib for Advanced Refractory Colorectal Cancer
Under the agreement, Takeda will pay Hutchmed $400 million up front and up to $730 million in additional potential payments relating to regulatory, development, and commercial sales milestones, as well as royalties on worldwide net sales, with the exception of mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Takeda said Monday it...
